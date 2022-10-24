ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Man Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle In Montgomery County

By Annie DeVoe
 3 days ago
Montgomery County Fire & EMS Photo Credit: Pete Piringer

A 39-year-old man has died following a fatal pedestrian collision in Gaithersburg, authorities say.

The victim was struck in the area of Midcounty Highway and Miller Fall Road around 8:42 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, according to Montgomery County police.

Investigators say that the victim, who was located in the roadway, was hit by a red Saturn Aura. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene following the collision.

CRU detectives are working to locate the victim’s next of kin. His name will be released following proper notification of next of kin.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this fatality. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact CRU detectives at (240) 773-6620.

