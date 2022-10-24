ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond woman seeking damages from COID after property flooded twice since adjacent canal piped

By Bola Gbadebo
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redmond woman claims her property has been flooded twice, with several lesser incidents in the year since Central Oregon Irrigation District piped a canal beside her home.

Lindsay Azevedo says she’s owned nine acres on the north end of town for the past nine years, and “never had an issue with irrigation” before the canal-piping project. She also claims the irrigation district “is refusing to accept responsibility and denying all claims.”

She said she is seeking more than $7,000 in damages to the pasture, from loss of use and training to loss of arena sand and extra hay for horses pulled off the pasture.

NewsChannel 21’s Bola Gbadebo is speaking with the woman and expecting a statement from COID officials. Her report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

