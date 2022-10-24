MDJ Voter Guide, Senate District 37

Ed Setzler and Vanessa Parker JK Murphy

REPUBLICAN

Ed Setzler

Occupation: Vice President, Architecture/Engineering

Party: Republican

Age: 52

Residence: Acworth

Hometown: Atlanta/Newberry SC

Family (spouse, children): Wife: Tracie (married 1993), High School Teacher; children David 23, Caleb 20, Sarah 18, Susannah 15

Education: BS Physics, Furman University (1988-1992)

Military Service: US Army Officer/Ranger Qualified Captain, 1992-2001, Company Commander, 3rd Infantry Division (Mechanized)

Have you served in elected office before: Georgia House of Representatives, District 35

Campaign website: EDsetzler.com

1. Why are you running for office?

I’m running for office to represent the common-sense conservative values of west Cobb in the Georgia Senate. I believe that the people of west Cobb deserve a proven conservative leader who will fight for them and win on behalf of the timeless values that have made our nation great. My leadership in the Georgia House has expanded the personal freedoms of 11 million Georgians by protecting free speech, the freedom to exercise one’s faith, the sanctity of human life, the right to bear arms, and parental choice in education. I have had a statewide impact in criminal justice reform, improving our public schools, advancing election integrity, preserving quality of life in suburban Atlanta, and investing wisely in critical infrastructure. I am running to expand my impact on our community and state through service in the State Senate.

2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?

Our community, state, and nation have made incredible progress in the past two generations. However, among the greatest challenges we face today are that the leaders in our largest business, government, and media institutions, once pillars of timeless values and stability, are promoting outright foolishness such as lying to the press, shuddering family businesses in times of crisis, saddling our children with trillions in debt, allowing biological males to dominate women’s sports, and ripping the scabs off of racial wounds that for decades had begun to heal. To navigate these times, I believe west Cobb needs a proven conservative leader in the State Senate who is anchored in the timeless principles that made our nation great, works a 40-hour/week job in the private sector, has been faithful to fight and win on hard issues in the state legislature, works well with people, cares deeply about regular folks, and will tell citizens of west Cobb the truth. By God’s grace, this is the leader I have been in the Georgia House and would be honored to provide this leadership in the Georgia Senate.

3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?

While Georgia must protect our basic safety net and federal waiver programs that special needs families have come to depend on, I oppose Medicaid expansion because it would provide free healthcare primarily to young, single, able-bodied adults who in Georgia’s strong economy have fair access to jobs that provide healthcare benefits. Overall, I want Georgia to be self-sufficient and make Washington as inconsequential in the lives of our citizens as possible.

4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?

As a member of the Georgia House, I voted last month to cut $1 billion annually from the state income tax and have voted to reduce our state’s income tax rate from 6.00 to 5.25 percent since 2018. Furthermore, a study of total taxation will show that Georgia taxpayers have an advantage over those in both Tennessee and Florida because Georgians pay much lower property and sales taxes than citizens in these “no income tax” states. With nearly 50-percent of state revenue coming from the income tax and Georgia spending a higher percentage of its state General Fund for K12 education than any state in the nation, Georgia’s ability to maintain competitive teacher pay, keep property taxes low, limit sales taxes in Cobb to 6-percent (2-percent on groceries), and maintain local tax benefits such as Cobb’s senior property tax exemption are heavily dependent on the revenue generated by the state income tax. With nearly 10 percent of state income taxes paid by large corporations in Georgia, my goal is to maintain the state income tax but reduce it from 5.25 to 4.00 percent to preserve the benefits of low property and sales taxes for ordinary citizens who invest their lives in our state.

DEMOCRAT

Vanessa Ella Parker

Occupation: Retired Government Employee, Domestic Engineer, and Volunteer

Party: Democrat

Age: 61

Residence: West Cobb Powder Springs

Hometown: Jersey City, New Jersey

Family (spouse, children): Husband (Candidate James Ryner-HD36)

Education/military service: Master Degree in Administration, Licensed Mortician, Certified Public Manager

Have you served in elected office before: No

Campaign website: www.electvparker.com

1. Why are you running for office?

My reason for running is the incumbent was running without Democratic opposition since I been here in Cobb County since 2009. We was warned that Cobb acronym was either “Count On Being Busted or Check On a Black Brother.” I’m sure others races was not given this knowledge. We are not criminals. Another saying for Georgia is “come in on vacation and leave on probation.” In the last election, The White House was blue with Warnock and Ossoff as US Senators, but The State House is still primarily GOP. Now there is voter suppression being done by gerrymandering and House Bill 202 and other legislature. The cost of living rose quite drastically since I moved here in 2009. We need to get some affordable housing for people to live where they work. Georgia's economy has increased and the wages have not increased with the economic boom. I also believe the Governor’s race was stolen from Stacy Abrams.

2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?

I believe communications is important to my constituents. I have met and talked to millennial and GenXs that don’t care to vote or register because they think nobody cares. I will listen and be available to listen to issues of our district. I am retired and have plenty of time, would be the ear of the district. Everyone wants to be heard. As office members, we should have be listening to any issues that arise among the constituents. We should also be bringing information back to the district as things progress on the senate floor. It is our duty to inform our citizens within the district. Elected officials are for the people and we should not forget that. You can watch the legislators online at legis.ga.gov. we have come a long way, but still have far to go. The nonsense going on I the State House needs to cease and desists. To get the millennial vote, they have to register to vote, validate their registration and vote early. My challenge is to get the people out to register and go to the polls. Though I am a Democrat, I will be listening and available to all.

3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?

I am for Federal funding for Medicaid. The large corporations should be able to afford to give their employees a group health insurance policy along with tuition reimbursement for advance placement. I feel that nobody wants to stay in the same position for years. Share the profits!

4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?

Yes, I would like to see that happen. If we can get some of the large revenue generating companies to at least pay their share of corporate taxes that was given them with the tax breaks from the previous presidential administration. The Confederate flags have come down, however it seems that people that our government are taking advantage of their majority in the State House by pushing unjust and unfair legislation.