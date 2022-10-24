ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Reports: NFL investigating autograph-seeking refs

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YfX4Z_0iks2tGp00

The NFL is looking into a video that surfaced on social media that purports to show two game officials seeking an autograph from Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans, multiple outlets reported Monday.

Game officials are barred from asking for autographs or memorabilia from players, coaches or staffers.

A video captured by 1340 AM Fox Sports after Sunday’s game between the Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers appears to show side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter calling out to Evans, with each getting an autograph.

That’s a no-no in the NFL-NFL Referees Association collective bargaining agreement.

Game officials “shall not … ask players, coaches or any other team personnel for autographs or memorabilia,” per the CBA.

Lamberth is in his 20th season as an official, having sat out the 2011 campaign. Sutter is in his fourth season.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Super Bowl Threat News

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has issued a challenge to the NFL regarding the upcoming Super Bowl in Glendale. During an interview over the weekend, Lake, the GOP nominee for governor, was asked how she would handle the NFL threatening to pull the Super Bowl over her stance on immigration and goal of shutting down the border.
GLENDALE, AZ
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers throws shade at Packers’ bosses over big mistake

Superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to take a shot at the Green Bay Packers’ front office ahead of their Week 8 showdown with the Buffalo Bills. After a 3-1 start to the year, the Packers have now lost three straight games to drop 3-4 on the season. Obviously, Rodgers is frustrated with the team and their performance so far after preseason expectations that they are going to be Super Bowl contenders once again.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Lineman Fires Back after Miami Arrest

Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested Saturday night at a Miami nightclub for “resisting an officer without violence.” Now, he’s telling his side of the story. According to a Miami-Dade Police report, Udoh “was talking to a woman standing in line for the women’s restroom....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

3 Players The Packers Should Trade Before The Deadline

Dean Lowry begins the list of 3 players the Packers should trade before the deadline. Lowry is in the last year of his deal and is unlikely to sign with the team in the offseason. The Packers have a plethora of defensive line talent with Kenny Clark and TJ Slaton so moving on from Lowry would not hurt a lot in the short term. Lowry’s production has also not lived up to his potential this season. Through seven games he has only recorded half a sack. Even with the production, there is one huge reason why Dean Lowry is one of 3 players the packers should trade.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Kate Upton's MLB Playoff Outfit Went Viral

Kate Upton was in the Bronx last Sunday celebrating with husband Justin Verlander as he and the Houston Astros wrapped up an ALCS sweep over the New York Yankees. The legendary model came dressed for the occasion too. Television cameras caught Upton on the field postgame sporting a customized Astros satin jacket with her husband's name and number on the back.
HOUSTON, TX
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022

We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
Yardbarker

Mike Florio Names 1 Team That Makes Sense For Sean Payton

After last season, Sean Payton , the longtime head coach of the New Orleans Saints, called it quits. Since then, there have been many rumors that he may return to the sidelines for some team in the NFL, and according to Mike Florio, there is one team that would be a very good fit for him – the Los Angeles Chargers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne's Day Off Video

What's a day off look like for one of college sports' most-famous athletes?. Olivia Dunne, a gymnast for the LSU Tigers, is one of the most-followed athletes in all of college sports. She has millions of followers across platforms. The LSU Tigers gymnast is most followed on TikTok. She recently...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

82K+
Followers
62K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy