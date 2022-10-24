ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington Hills, MI

Farmington Hills police brutalized innocent Black man in front of his children, lawsuit alleges

By Steve Neavling
Detroit Metro Times
Detroit Metro Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VEFft_0iks2o6Q00
The Grand Rapids Police Department is accused of racial discrimination in two separate cases.

A 59-year-old Black man has filed a federal lawsuit against the Farmington Hills Police Department, alleging cops brutalized him in front of his children after falsely arresting him in front of his home.

The confrontation occurred after David Hurley came outside his Farmington Hills home when he spotted someone run in the bushes on the side of his house in October 2021.

Police were looking for a teenage girl’s boyfriend when Hurley was the first Black man they spotted, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.

Having been in his house working, Hurley didn’t have his identification on him. While he pleaded with police to allow him to get his kids to retrieve his ID, the officers tackled him.

One of the officers placed his knees on the back of Hurley’s neck and back while he shouted, “I can’t breathe.”

Hurley’s children were hysterical as they watched.

Hurley thought he was about to become another statistic like George Floyd and Eric Garner, who both died at the hands of police.

“I thought I was going to die,” Hurley said in a statement.

The lawsuit was filed several months after the revelation that Farmington Hills police were using images of Black people for target practice .

"Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King keeps apologizing for their actions; the light now shines even brighter on their blatant racial disparities,” said attorney Dionne Webster-Cox, who filed the lawsuit on Hurley’s behalf. “But unfortunately, this systemic bias is much deeper in the City of Farmington Hills than many might have thought."

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters , and follow us on Google News , Apple News , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , Reddit , or TikTok .

Comments / 76

AP_000871.b1f380c8358d4f4f9db9148259d41b28.1325
3d ago

Don’t normally agree with most of these “innocent” people claiming racist actions but this is pretty messed up. Needs to be investigated

Reply(1)
13
know-it-all
3d ago

in fact I'm pretty sure all six of the people that commented are racist himself all you have to do is cooperate all they had to do is let his kids that are watching that they know are his kids get his ID and you talk about cooperating they wanted it to happen now it's going to cause the taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars great job officers

Reply(5)
10
know-it-all
3d ago

seems like these people want to believe the white police are always right that man was at home and stepped outside they're looking for a teenage girl's boyfriend he's 59 years old is that a teenager to you and you want to say it is a racist

Reply(2)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Man accused of shooting at 2 strangers during Detroit carjackings

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after authorities say shot at two victims during carjackings in Detroit earlier this month. Jamiel Carothers, 33, is charged with carjacking, attempted carjacking, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and felon in possession of ammunition. Authorities say Carothers allegedly...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Psych testing shows accused killer of grandmother is incompetent for trial

A Southfield man accused of killing his grandmother is incompetent for trial, based on findings from recent psychiatric testing. Desjuan Tyree-Anthony Mack, 23, was charged with open murder and felony firearms for the fatal shooting of Margaret Mack, 72. She was killed March 24 at her home in Southfield’s Legacy Place Apartments where Mack, 23, was reportedly living with her at the time.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit police investigate suspicious death of 1-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy after he was brought to the Children's Hospital in Detroit early Thursday morning.Detroit police confirmed that the child was taken to the hospital sometime after midnight by his mother and died shortly after arriving. DPD says officers were also called for "allegations of sexual assault." However, investigators do not believe it led to the child's death.Police say they are questioning the boy's parents.No further details have been released at this time. Police says a medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Quick action by credit card holder leads to arrest at high-end steakhouse

Troy police officers greeted a man awaiting his $142 dinner at a top-of-the-line steakhouse recently. The 30-year-old West Bloomfield man was waiting at the bar at Morton’s Steakhouse on Big Beaver Road in Troy shortly before 9 p.m. on Oct. 19. The man had placed the order ahead of...
TROY, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Dangerous, fleeing felon released on bond

WYANDOTTE — A 26-year-old Lincoln Park man on parole who led Wyandotte police officers on a high- speed chase at 3:20 a.m. Oct. 21 through Wyandotte, Lincoln Park and Detroit in a stolen car before crashing into a light pole near Campus Martius was released on personal bond. The...
WYANDOTTE, MI
CBS Detroit

Man found dead inside Macomb County apartment, 1 person arrested

MEMPHIS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One person was arrested after police found a 65-year-old man dead inside an apartment in Macomb County.According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called at about 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday to investigate a homicide at an apartment complex on Henderson Street in the Village of Memphis. The victim was found in the apartment, and investigators later determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma with health complications.A 32-year-old man, who police say also lived in the apartment, was arrested and transported to the Macomb County Jail. Police say the suspect called 911 at about 9:40 p.m., and the Memphis Police Department requested the sheriff's office to investigate. A witness told deputies that he heard yelling coming from the apartment earlier that day.The investigation will be turned over to the prosecutor's office once complete.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit Metro Times

Detroit Metro Times

Detroit, MI
1K+
Followers
347
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 30 years Metro Times has been Detroit’s premier alternative source for news, arts, culture, music, film, food, fashion and more.

 https://www.metrotimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy