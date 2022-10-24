ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys, Raiders Have Reportedly Agreed To Trade

The Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly hooked up for a trade on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are trading defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Cowboys. Tom Pelissero then added to the report that the Cowboys are giving up a 2023 sixth-round pick for...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Make Significant Roster Decision

We could be moving closer to a Dallas Cowboys rookie making his NFL debut. Linebacker Damone Clark, the Cowboys' fifth-round selection out of LSU, is expected to be added to the active roster today after spending the first part of the season on the Non-Football Injury lit. Clark underwent spinal...
DALLAS, TX
Sporting News

James Tamou's return to Cowboys confirmed with one-year deal

James Tamou will return to his former club next season, signing a one-year deal with the North Queensland Cowboys. The 33-year-old was left unsigned by the Tigers at the end of 2022, with the possibility of retirement staring the veteran front-rower in the face. But in a surprising twist, reports...
NBC Sports Chicago

3 players Bears may trade next, after Robert Quinn deal

ROQUAN SMITH - LINEBACKER. Much has been made about Roquan Smith’s future with the team, after the star linebacker publicly expressed his displeasure with the team during contract extension negotiations. Smith “held in” throughout training camp, by participating in meetings but never taking the practice field, and he and the team couldn’t reach an agreement on his value. The WILL position is one of the most important positions in Matt Eberflus’ and Alan Williams’ defense, and this entire season could be seen as an audition of sorts for Smith’s future in Chicago. Poles placing the franchise tag on Smith next season is still a likely option, but if the Bears don’t think he’s the long-term answer in the middle of the defense they could decide to trade him while his value is high. Smith currently leads the league in tackles, and has 2.5 sacks and two interceptions this year.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Former Cowboys Player Not Happy With Eagles Trade News

The Philadelphia Eagles fortified their championship chances by acquiring star defensive lineman Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears. While most Eagles fans rejoiced over the news, not all Dallas Cowboys fans took it well. Reports of the deal broke during Wednesday's episode of NFL Live. Reacting in real-time, former Cowboys...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022

We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
atozsports.com

Wednesday’s news further complicates Cowboys’ season goals

The NFC East is making moves ahead of the trade deadline. One day after the Dallas Cowboys added depth at two defensive positions, the Philadelphia Eagles one-upped them by making a big-time addition. On Wednesday, the still-undefeated Eagles traded for defensive end Robert Quinn. They paid only a fourth-round pick...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Ron Rivera absent from Commanders practice for personal matter; Jack Del Rio fills in ahead of Week 8

The Commanders are looking to win their third straight game on Sunday against the Colts, but they were without their head coach for the first practice of the week. Ron Rivera has been excused from work while tending to a personal matter, the team told reporters, with defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio filling in to oversee Wednesday's preparations. Rivera is in California, specifically, for a matter concerning his mother, per NFL Media, but is expected back Wednesday night.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sports

Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Could move around more sans Chase

Boyd is expected to line up at multiple spots in the Bengals' offensive formation in the games to come with top receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) likely to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. In addition to absorbing some of Chase's vacated target volume while...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Texans' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Leaving Houston

Grugier-Hill will be cut by the Texans at his request, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. While Grugier-Hill's reason for leaving the team is unclear, a league source confirms this news. He's logged 40 tackles and one pass breakup through his six games with the Texans.
HOUSTON, TX

