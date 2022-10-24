Read full article on original website
Cowboys 'Apology' from Coach Kellen Moore to WR Michael Gallup
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup failed to record a catch against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, just the third such game in his career.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Cowboys Trade Rumors at WR: Jerry Jeudy, DJ Moore, Chase Claypool
The Dallas Cowboys made a strength stronger when they traded for defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins. Now, fans are banging the table for an offensive playmaker.
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing with Cowboys? WR is ‘Interested,’ Says Michael Irvin
But no less an authority than Michael Irvin is advancing the ball, reporting that OBJ “would have interest” is signing with the Dallas Cowboys.
Cowboys, Raiders Have Reportedly Agreed To Trade
The Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly hooked up for a trade on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are trading defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Cowboys. Tom Pelissero then added to the report that the Cowboys are giving up a 2023 sixth-round pick for...
Cowboys Could Cut Jason Peters, Predicts NFL Insider
“I think we’ve seen the end of Jason Peters. I really, really do.” - Cowboys insider Bryan Broaddus.
Cowboys Reportedly Make Significant Roster Decision
We could be moving closer to a Dallas Cowboys rookie making his NFL debut. Linebacker Damone Clark, the Cowboys' fifth-round selection out of LSU, is expected to be added to the active roster today after spending the first part of the season on the Non-Football Injury lit. Clark underwent spinal...
Commanders Injury Report: QB Taylor Heinicke Hurts Calf; Will He Play vs. Colts?
The Washington Commanders were missing some key players from practice as they prepare for a third straight win.
Sporting News
James Tamou's return to Cowboys confirmed with one-year deal
James Tamou will return to his former club next season, signing a one-year deal with the North Queensland Cowboys. The 33-year-old was left unsigned by the Tigers at the end of 2022, with the possibility of retirement staring the veteran front-rower in the face. But in a surprising twist, reports...
3 players Bears may trade next, after Robert Quinn deal
ROQUAN SMITH - LINEBACKER. Much has been made about Roquan Smith’s future with the team, after the star linebacker publicly expressed his displeasure with the team during contract extension negotiations. Smith “held in” throughout training camp, by participating in meetings but never taking the practice field, and he and the team couldn’t reach an agreement on his value. The WILL position is one of the most important positions in Matt Eberflus’ and Alan Williams’ defense, and this entire season could be seen as an audition of sorts for Smith’s future in Chicago. Poles placing the franchise tag on Smith next season is still a likely option, but if the Bears don’t think he’s the long-term answer in the middle of the defense they could decide to trade him while his value is high. Smith currently leads the league in tackles, and has 2.5 sacks and two interceptions this year.
Former Cowboys Player Not Happy With Eagles Trade News
The Philadelphia Eagles fortified their championship chances by acquiring star defensive lineman Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears. While most Eagles fans rejoiced over the news, not all Dallas Cowboys fans took it well. Reports of the deal broke during Wednesday's episode of NFL Live. Reacting in real-time, former Cowboys...
Cowboys Get Brutal Injury Update On Key Defensive Piece
The Dallas Cowboys got things back on track in Week 7 with a dominant 24-6 victory over the Detroit Lions. It was an excellent bounce-back after they were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6. It was Dak Prescott’s return to the lineup, as he has been sidelined since...
Cowboys Rookie Damone Clark Move to Join Micah Parsons in Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn 'Relentless' Defense
Dan Quinn’s Dallas Cowboys defense got back to its proper style on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. After a letdown in performance against the Eagles that saw the bad guys race out to a 20-point lead, Quinn was pleased with his unit’s response, particularly when it came to turnovers, in the Week 7 win ...
Commanders' Carson Wentz Trade Faces Dilemma While He Sits Out
The Washington Commanders' trade for Carson Wentz this offseason could take a turn if he remains on the sidelines.
Cowboys Trade Option? Bring Back WR Cedrick Wilson
The Dallas Cowboys have a depth problem at wide receiver, and trade talks have surrounded the club since before the start of the season.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022
We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
atozsports.com
Wednesday’s news further complicates Cowboys’ season goals
The NFC East is making moves ahead of the trade deadline. One day after the Dallas Cowboys added depth at two defensive positions, the Philadelphia Eagles one-upped them by making a big-time addition. On Wednesday, the still-undefeated Eagles traded for defensive end Robert Quinn. They paid only a fourth-round pick...
CBS Sports
Ron Rivera absent from Commanders practice for personal matter; Jack Del Rio fills in ahead of Week 8
The Commanders are looking to win their third straight game on Sunday against the Colts, but they were without their head coach for the first practice of the week. Ron Rivera has been excused from work while tending to a personal matter, the team told reporters, with defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio filling in to oversee Wednesday's preparations. Rivera is in California, specifically, for a matter concerning his mother, per NFL Media, but is expected back Wednesday night.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Could move around more sans Chase
Boyd is expected to line up at multiple spots in the Bengals' offensive formation in the games to come with top receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) likely to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. In addition to absorbing some of Chase's vacated target volume while...
CBS Sports
Texans' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Leaving Houston
Grugier-Hill will be cut by the Texans at his request, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. While Grugier-Hill's reason for leaving the team is unclear, a league source confirms this news. He's logged 40 tackles and one pass breakup through his six games with the Texans.
