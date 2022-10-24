ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

DOJ 'stonewalling' requests for details on implementation of Biden's 'federal election scheme'

Two weeks before the November midterms, the Justice Department is fighting a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request on how it is enforcing President Joe Biden’s executive order that directed federal agencies to engage in what a government watchdog group calls an "unconstitutional taxpayer-funded ‘get out the vote’ effort designed to benefit the president’s political party."
The Independent

Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’

An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
Fox News

Fox News

847K+
Followers
5K+
Post
673M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy