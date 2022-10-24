ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

KEM, Ledisi and Musiq Soulchild bring their 'Soul II Soul' tour to Orlando next spring

By Ariadna Ampudia
 3 days ago
KEM, Ledisi and Musiq Soulchild come to Orlando April 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 28.

R&B icons KEM and Ledisi, along with special guest Musiq Soulchild, are coming to Orlando's Addition Financial Arena as part of their Soul II Soul tour next spring.

Headliner KEM is most known for this warm sound, one that mixes jazz, soul and R&B. The three-time Grammy-nominated musician is known for multiple hit songs such as "I Can't Stop Loving You," "Love Calls" and "Nobody."

Performing alongside him is Ledisi, a Grammy award-winning artist who uses her powerhouse vocals to bring her lyrics to life. She has won three Soul Train Music Awards and performed with artists such as Kelly Clarkson, Dave Matthews and Vince Gill.

Special guest Musiq Soulchild uses a blend of 1970s soul, hip-hop and R&B to create hits like "Just Friends (Sunny)," "sobeautiful" and "Love." The artist uses the name Soulchild to show respect and admiration for the musicians and genre that influenced him to make his own music.

The Soul II Soul tour will be making its way to Orlando on Friday, April 21, 2023. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through Ticketmaster .

