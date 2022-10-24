Powerball jackpot rises to $610 million for Monday night drawing

ATLANTA — Monday could be your lucky night with $610 million up for grabs in the Powerball drawing.

It has been more than 11 weeks and 34 consecutive drawings without a winner.

If you’re the big winner and choose the cash option, you’d get a payout of $292.6 million.

The prize is the eighth largest in Powerball history. Earlier this year, the Powerball reached a near-record amount of $1.28 billion.

If no one gets all six lucky numbers, the jackpot will rise once more for Wednesday’s drawing.

The Powerball drawing will happen at 11 p.m. on Channel 2.

©2022 Cox Media Group