Powerball jackpot rises to $610 million for Monday night drawing
ATLANTA — Monday could be your lucky night with $610 million up for grabs in the Powerball drawing.
It has been more than 11 weeks and 34 consecutive drawings without a winner.
If you’re the big winner and choose the cash option, you’d get a payout of $292.6 million.
The prize is the eighth largest in Powerball history. Earlier this year, the Powerball reached a near-record amount of $1.28 billion.
If no one gets all six lucky numbers, the jackpot will rise once more for Wednesday’s drawing.
The Powerball drawing will happen at 11 p.m. on Channel 2.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0