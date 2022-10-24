Read full article on original website
Related
wealthbriefingasia.com
Embattled Credit Suisse Restructures, To Raise Capital; Posts Q3 Loss
The lender is slashing its risk exposures, pivoting to wealth management and trying to restore its fortunes after a run of losses. It posted a third-quarter loss as well as figures showing clients withdrew assets. Credit Suisse's shares fell sharply yesterday. Credit Suisse is to raise SFr4 billion ($4.04 billion)...
wealthbriefingasia.com
Standard Chartered's Group Pre-Tax Earnings Rise; Markets Hit Wealth Income
Results were mixed. At group level, the numbers were mostly positive. Within the wealth management segment, pandemic restrictions in places such as Hong Kong, and weak markets, meant that income took a hit. Standard Chartered, the UK-listed banking group earning the bulk of its living in Asia, the Middle East...
wealthbriefingasia.com
Deutsche Bank Names New Asian Head
The latest moves and appointments at Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank appointed this week Nisheet Gupta as managing director and group head of the IPB Global South Asia UK team. Based in London, Gupta reports to Amrit Singh, managing director and head of wealth management of Global South Asia, the German bank said in a statement.
wealthbriefingasia.com
UBS Launches Digital Wealth Offering In Shenzhen
The Swiss bank sees the offering as part of how it builds a wealth management presence in mainland China and the Greater Bay Area, home to a significant number of affluent citizens. UBS has officially launched a wealth management digital app to serve affluent Chinese clients in Shenzhen. The offering...
Comments / 0