Statesville, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

Cockpit kittens caught at Hickory Aviation Museum, taken to humane society

The youngest (and fuzziest) inhabitants to be born in a T-33 jet cockpit, a litter of five kittens, were finally caught at the Hickory Aviation Museum on Thursday. The kittens are now at the Humane Society of Catawba County. The next step is for the kittens to have their vaccinations,...
WCNC

AnimalCity takes in orphaned pets, when their owners pass away

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — AnimalCity is a non-profit organization that helps place pets, when their owners pass away. They do this by creating detailed Forever Care Plans ahead of time to ensure that pets are cared for in an emergency. They also help by taking in these pets, finding them fosters and then getting them into forever homes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Trick-or-treat events

CountrySide Baptist Church will host a trunk-or-treat event from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29. There will be candy, a free hot dog meal and bouncy houses. The church is at 1233 River Hill Road, Statesville. For information call 704-872-9455. Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department. Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department will host...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Clarke Plantation Haunted Trail to offer scares, give back to the community

For more photos of The Clarke Plantation Haunted Trail visit www.statesville.com or on Facebook. As the saying goes, “It’s Halloween. ... Everyone is entitled to one good scare.”. For the Clarke family, however, one scare isn’t quite enough. They want to scare anyone and everyone they can. So,...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Dog owners on alert as respiratory illness spreads

CHARLOTTE — Veterinarian Camden Rouben with Charlotte Animal Referral and Emergency said that more dogs are coming in with trouble breathing and a persistent cough, which are signs of a respiratory illness. “Primarily, just from the cases that we’re seeing, they seem to be starting out as viruses that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lincolnton tag office recognized by NCDMV

LINCOLNTON – The Lincolnton Tag Office on East Main Street has been recognized twice in recent months by the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles for exemplary service to the community. “To be honest, they just showed up in the mail,” owner Matthew Craig said of the certificates. “Apparently some...
LINCOLNTON, NC
Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle Blogger

Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina area

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Sweet Tea Bed and Breakfast in Conover, North Carolinacarleealexandria.com. What might be a little sweeter than sweet tea? Southern hospitality — most notably the hospitality of innkeepers Patricia and Ralph Hatch at Sweet Tea Bed and Breakfast in Conover, North Carolina.
HICKORY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
STATESVILLE, NC
CBS 17

Former Swanee Theatre reopens in Kannapolis

Since closing as a movie theatre, the building was used as a welcome center and museum for downtown Kannapolis. In 2005, it began its use as an administration building for Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. It closed in 2016 and has sat vacant ever since.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Veterans Day events

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home will treat veterans to a luncheon on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A flag retirement ceremony and new flag dedication will be held following the luncheon. Bunch-Johnson is at 705 Davie Ave., Statesville. For more information, call 704-873-7223. Breakfast to honor veterans. Listen now...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Stony Point VFD recognizes cruise-in winners, celebrates 65 years of service

Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department recently held its 15th annual Cruise-In and 65 years of service at the department. After being unable to hold the cruise-in due to COVID-19, there was a wonderful showcase of cars, trucks and motorcycles that were welcomed and filled the department’s parking lot. In...
STONY POINT, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 person seriously hurt in Cornelius fire, MEDIC says

CORNELIUS, N.C. — One person was hurt after a fire broke out at a local business in Cornelius on Thursday morning. The fire started at the Dealer Imports on Old Statesville Road, near Mayes Road. One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to MEDIC. Chopper...
CORNELIUS, NC
WCNC

Chef Andria's dirty rice recipe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — QueenCityKitchen.com. 4 green onions, chopped (green and white parts), plus more for garnish. 3 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley, plus more for garnish. 1 teaspoon file powder. Heat the oil in a large high-sided skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pork and cook until the meat...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

A glimpse into the future of Salisbury’s Empire Hotel

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Rowan Chamber: More than 120 business leaders attended the Rowan Chamber’s Power In Partnership breakfast on Thursday morning to hear Josh Barnhardt and Brett Krueger speak about the redevelopment of the Empire Hotel property. The event was held at Trinity Oaks and was sponsored by Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.
SALISBURY, NC

