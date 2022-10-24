ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Men Steal Mercedes G-Class

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CCU53_0iks0bYZ00

These guys made it look easy…

Thieves really love luxury cars these days and it’s obvious why. Such machines are popular among their clients and can net a huge profit when either chopped or sold. That’s why we’re seeing a lot of cases like this one out of the Miami-Dade areas in Florida where a Mercedes G-Wagon was stolen right out of a driveway and seemingly with little effort.

Check out the Motorious Podcast here.

The video quality isn’t great, but it looks like the thieves just walk up and open the doors. They’re able to get the luxury SUV started and drive off within 20 seconds. All this makes us suspect the keys were left inside, a problem we’ve seen way too much.

After stealing the pricey luxury SUV, police say the thieves were able to disable the factory GPS system. That’s the thing with the OE units is a thief not only can study where they’re located, but can practice on how to take them down so they can’t be tracked. We recommend that everyone use at least one additional aftermarket GPS tracker on their vehicle, for example the very inexpensive Apple AirTag. That way, if your ride is stolen you might still be able to find it.

Oftentimes, thieves will take a car like this and park it somewhere public but far away for a few days. This is so they can tell if there’s still a tracker active on it. If you don’t recover the vehicle, they then take it to a chop shop, sell it, load it onto a ship, etc.

As for leaving the keys in cars overnight or at any time of the day: don’t do it. With keyless entry and ignition, a lot of people have become absolutely lazy about this, leaving their key in the cupholder or center console. You’re basically just handing the vehicle over to a thief who’s bold enough to try the door handle, which is more common than you might think. Take your key with you, lock up the vehicle, and try being a little more responsible.

Source: WPLG Local 10

Comments / 2

Eugene Hearn
3d ago

wow people spend 100,000 plus on a car but 50. on a driveway cam that you cant even make out a cat on the ground to protect that car. wow

Reply
3
Related
cbs12.com

Police: Multiple shootings lead to drug ring bust, crosses multiple county lines

ST. PETERSURG, Fla. (CBS12) — After 10 months, multiple law enforcement agencies busted a major drug ring that spanned across Central Florida. The St. Petersburg Police Department, Chief Anthony Holloway, announced the results of the investigation on Tuesday. He said an investigation began in January 2022 regarding gun violence throughout the city. Through more digging, investigators said they established a link between shootings and a major drug ring.
fox35orlando.com

Georgia fugitive wanted on 10 felonies, captured in Florida

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A fugitive who was wanted out of Georgia was tracked down in Flagler County and now faces more felony charges after stealing from a Florida campground, deputies said. Deputies arrested 21-year-old Jerrod D. Oats of Jacksonville, along with a female companion, on Monday at 10 p.m....
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

How to avoid buying a used car flooded by Hurricane Ian

SANFORD, Fla. — This month, CARFAX estimated 358,000 vehicles may have been damaged from Hurricane Ian’s widespread flooding in Florida and the Carolinas. “I believe the flooded car market will be the worst it’s been, in fact, in my lifetime,” said Steve Lash, owner and general manager of Blue Book Cars, Blue Book Service Center and Holiday Rent-A-Car in Sanford.
SANFORD, FL
Click10.com

Feds: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers Miami-based crime ring

LINCOLN, Neb. – An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the...
NEBRASKA STATE
I-95 FM

Houlton Surveillance Video Shows a Missing Miami Boy and his Dad

A missing boy from Miami is thought to be in Canada after he was seen on a Houlton store's surveillance video. 6-year-old Jorge Morales, who also goes by the name 'JoJo,' became the subject of an Amber Alert after going missing over the summer. He was last seen on August 27th at the home he shares with his mother, Yanet Conception, in Miami, Florida. Conception told authorities that JoJo is on the autism spectrum and often has trouble communicating.
HOULTON, ME
Click10.com

Lauderhill man accused of threatening ‘shootout’ at Fort Lauderdale airport

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a Lauderhill man for threatening a shootout at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Tuesday morning, authorities said. According to investigators, at around 12:30 a.m., 37-year-old Datron Devonne Roscoe contacted the Broward County Regional Communications Emergency Dispatch and stated...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
TheDailyBeast

Florida Sergeant in Hot Water for Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’

(Correction: The original photo misidentified the officer in the story and has been updated.)A Florida sheriff’s office has launched an internal investigation into one of its own officers who’s been accused of sharing racist tweets online, including one post that insisted Black people were among “America’s biggest problems.”On Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey told local news outlet First Coast News that the department was looking into social media posts linked to Sgt. Douglas Howell, a member of the force’s gang investigations unit. Depending on the outcome of the probe, the sheriff told the network that the officer could be reprimanded....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Beach orders immediate evacuation of condo tower

MIAMI BEACH -- CBS4 is learning new information after tenants at the  Port Royale Condominium in Miami Beach had to evacuate. CBS4 spoke with unit owner Marash Markaj who has owned a unit at the location for seven years. He said he has been a contractor for 20 years and while doing renovations on his unit he started to see red flags."I see some parts of the slab falling apart. I see inside and I was very concerned. I see some cracks and then I drive into the parking spot and water came inside the building and it stayed there for...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
90K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy