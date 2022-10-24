Read full article on original website
Florida woman wins $1M from gas station lottery ticket
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Port St. Lucie woman was the latest person to claim a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, according to an announcement from the Florida Lottery on Thursday. Lottery officials said 48-year-old Wendy Banuelos, of Port St. Lucie, chose to receive her $1 million winnings as a […]
Florida Woman Claims $10,000,000 Powerball Double Play Win After 7-Eleven Stop
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Florida Lottery announced that Laura Barnes, 55, of St. Petersburg, claimed a $10 million prize from the POWERBALL® with Double Play® Draw game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The winning ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball number
3 big money-winning Powerball tickets sold in Florida in Wednesday night’s drawing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — No one took home the big jackpot in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, but three people in Florida woke up richer. Florida Lottery’s website shows that three people matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball. Monday’s numbers were 18, 23, 35, 45 and 54 with 16 as the Powerball.
Feeling lucky? Here's where you should buy a Powerball ticket (based on data)
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The current Powerball jackpot has racked up to a whopping $700 million, the 8th largest U.S. jackpot in history and the fifth largest Powerball grand prize. The lump sum cash option for the jackpot, which is usually what winners select, stands at $335.7 million. The...
Florida Man Becomes Multimillionaire After Scoring Huge Lottery Win
A $5 scratch-off ticket turned into millions for this lucky Floridian.
St. Pete woman’s trip to 7-Eleven wins her $10 million prize from Powerball ticket
A St. Petersburg woman is $10 million richer after she purchased a winning Powerball ticket from a 7-Eleven.
Florida man wins $1 million after buying scratch-off ticket from Publix
The Florida Lottery announced that a South Florida man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket he got at Publix.
Where is the luckiest place to buy a Powerball ticket?
Four Powerball winners have been from Florida since 2013. And, one Publix in Miami has had nine Powerball winners.
Florida man takes home $5 million prize from scratch-off ticket
A Florida man is now a multimillionaire after claiming a $5 million prize from the Florida Lottery.
Florida Man Who Won $5M Has Been Identified
Congratulation’s to Kevin Heald Of Mont Dora, Florida. He is now Millions of dollars richer! According to WFLA News Channel 8, he won $5M from the $5 Monopoly Doubler Scratch-Off Game. They say he purchased the ticket from M8M Investments located on Orange Blossom Trial in Mount Dora. M8M is going to get $10K for selling the winning ticket. According to the Lottery, the scratch-off game offers $132 million in cash prizes. To win any of the prize’s , your odds are 1 in 3.98.
Store's scratch-off shortage leads woman to $100,000 lottery jackpot
A North Carolina woman said a store being sold out of her favorite scratch-off lottery ticket led to her winning a $100,000 prize.
One of the three Fantasy Five lottery winners bought their winning ticket in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Florida Lottery announced the locations of three winning Fantasy Five tickets where they were sold. One of the tickets were sold in the St. Augustine. On Oct. 18, a lottery winner of over $55,000 bought their ticket at a Winn Dixie in Ponce De Leon Boulevard.
Broward man gets 7 years for mailing hitman $10K to kill ex’s new boyfriend
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A federal judge sentenced a Pembroke Pines man to seven years in prison Wednesday after prosecutors accused him of mailing a hitman $10,000 in a foiled attempt to have his ex-girlfriend’s new lover killed in 2021. Ryan Hadeed, 43, pleaded guilty to using the...
South Florida commissioner convicted of lying to get into ICE detention center to see lover
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. – North Bay Village Commissioner Julianna Clare Strout has been convicted of lying to get into the Krome Service Processing Center in order to see her lover who was being held there, prosecutors announced Thursday. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office...
No Jail for Another Former Palm Beach AD Who Siphoned Coaching Stipends
A day after AB Today shared the case of a former high school athletic director pocketing stipends for coaching duties she never performed comes word that a similar situation within the same Florida school district has reached resolution. As reported by CBS affiliate WPEC in West Palm Beach, Olympic Heights...
Restaurant news: Thai, Argentine eateries coming to Broward, but popular Casareccio Trattoria Italiana closes
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Ma-Prao Thai Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale This Thai street-food restaurant registered to Kamolwan Kawpunna debuted in mid-October across the street ...
wlrn.org
If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been
The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts...
Bird rescued from telephone lines in Florida Keys
MARATHON, Fla. – A female cormorant is now recovering after being rescued from telephone lines in the Florida Keys. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, officers were called after volunteers with the Marathon Wild Bird Center spotted a cormorant in telephone lines off Long Key Bridge in Layton.
$4.3M lottery ticket sold at Arizona grocery store goes unclaimed: report
No one claimed a winning lottery ticket worth over $4 million that was sold at a Mesa, Arizona, grocery store in April. The deadline was 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Coconut Creek Man Accused of Defrauding Car Dealers with Fake Checks Worth a Half-Billion
A 23-year-old Coconut Creek man is accused of running a sophisticated scheme that involved writing fake checks, depositing them into different bank accounts, and then withdrawing as much money as he could before the checks bounced. The bank accounts were opened beginning in February using other people’s identities, but Jahmauri...
