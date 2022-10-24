ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper City, FL

WFLA

Florida woman wins $1M from gas station lottery ticket

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Port St. Lucie woman was the latest person to claim a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, according to an announcement from the Florida Lottery on Thursday. Lottery officials said 48-year-old Wendy Banuelos, of Port St. Lucie, chose to receive her $1 million winnings as a […]
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Florida Man Who Won $5M Has Been Identified

Congratulation’s to Kevin Heald Of Mont Dora, Florida. He is now Millions of dollars richer! According to WFLA News Channel 8, he won $5M from the $5 Monopoly Doubler Scratch-Off Game. They say he purchased the ticket from M8M Investments located on Orange Blossom Trial in Mount Dora. M8M is going to get $10K for selling the winning ticket. According to the Lottery, the scratch-off game offers $132 million in cash prizes. To win any of the prize’s , your odds are 1 in 3.98.
TAMPA, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Thai, Argentine eateries coming to Broward, but popular Casareccio Trattoria Italiana closes

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Ma-Prao Thai Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale This Thai street-food restaurant registered to Kamolwan Kawpunna debuted in mid-October across the street ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Bird rescued from telephone lines in Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. – A female cormorant is now recovering after being rescued from telephone lines in the Florida Keys. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, officers were called after volunteers with the Marathon Wild Bird Center spotted a cormorant in telephone lines off Long Key Bridge in Layton.
MARATHON, FL

