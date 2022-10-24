Congratulation’s to Kevin Heald Of Mont Dora, Florida. He is now Millions of dollars richer! According to WFLA News Channel 8, he won $5M from the $5 Monopoly Doubler Scratch-Off Game. They say he purchased the ticket from M8M Investments located on Orange Blossom Trial in Mount Dora. M8M is going to get $10K for selling the winning ticket. According to the Lottery, the scratch-off game offers $132 million in cash prizes. To win any of the prize’s , your odds are 1 in 3.98.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO