Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Topeka Chief of Staff, former Police Chief, announces December retirement
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Chief of Staff Bill Cochran will retire in December following more than three decades of service to the Capital City. The City of Topeka’s Chief of Staff, Bill Cochran, announced on Thursday, Oct. 27, that he will retire from the City in early December.
City of Topeka Chief of Staff retires
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka’s Chief of Staff, Bill Cochran, announced Thursday that he’s retiring from the City in early December. “After a combined 35 years of service to the City of Topeka, I will be retiring from the city comeDecember 2nd,” said Cochran. “With a new City Manager on board, I’m excited […]
WIBW
Riley County Police Department holds community forum
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The finalists to be the next Riley County Police Department (RCPD) director met with the community members Thursday night. The forum took place at the Manhattan Fire Department Headquarters. The three finalists are Josh Kyle, Mark Mathies, and Brian Peete as each one gave their own presentations and then took moderated questions from the crowd. Each one said they are grateful to see the community show this much support for this.
Geary County town hall focuses on Kansas sheriff amendment
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – Kansans will vote on not one, but two constitutional amendments on Nov. 8, one of which focuses on changing how sheriff’s are moved and chosen. Residents of Geary County gathered for a town hall meeting over the sheriff amendment on Wednesday night. The local sheriff’s office was present to give its […]
WIBW
NOTO prepares for a sweet Saturday ahead of Halloween
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You’ll find all sorts of Halloween events around the community over the next several days. One of them is in the North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District. DeAna Morrison is behind NOTO’s trick or treat event. She visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about...
WIBW
Semiconductor company invests $4 million, creates 30 jobs with Manhattan expansion
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A company that manufactures semiconductors will invest $4 million and create 30 new jobs with a new expansion in Manhattan. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday, Oct. 27, that Radiation Detection Technologies, Inc., a semiconductor device manufacturer, will expand its operations around Manhattan. She said the company will create 30 new jobs over the next 5 years with a $4 million investment to build a new facility and buy new equipment.
Drag show claims ‘blatantly false’ says Kansas Dept. of Commerce
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor has asked the state’s ethics commission to review a mass text message blast accusing her of using state money to sponsor drag shows. Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign spokeswoman called the accusation false, and a desperate stunt. “Derek Schmidt should be embarrassed. First, he’s ‘unable to provide evidence about his own […]
WIBW
Gage Park’s mini-train set to make final run after 55 years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gage Park’s Iron Horse mini-train will make its final run on Saturday, October 29 after decades of making memories for generations of families. Originally built to last 20 years, the train is now wrapping up its 55th year in service. Due to its age and the lack of availability of replacement parts, the train is being retired in favor of a new electric train next year. Shawnee County Parks and Rec said the new train will be designed to look as much like the current train as possible.
WIBW
Union Pacific to close Topeka railroad crossing for maintenance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Union Pacific Railroad will close a crossing for maintenance in the Capital City. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the City of Topeka says that Union Pacific Railroad will completely close the railroad crossing on NW Brickyard Rd., - just north of Lower Silver Lake Rd. The City...
WIBW
Coal spills along Kansas highway after semi rollover
ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi truck driver was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after rolling his truck on a highway north of St. Marys. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at K-63 and Jeffrey Rd. around 9:30 a.m. They said the semi truck driver had come from Jeffrey Energy Center and was carrying a load of coal when the rollover accident happened.
Geary County man causes $12,000 damage to law enforcement vehicles
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 36-year-old Geary County man is facing 10 counts of felony criminal damage after causing approximately $12,000 worth of damage to Geary County Sheriff’s Office vehicles early Thursday morning. Justin Neinhaus, 36, of Grandview Plaza, was identified by law enforcement on security video after 11 patrol units parked at 9th and […]
WIBW
Topeka again ranked among top emerging housing markets
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka has again been ranked among the top emerging housing markets by the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com. Realtor.com says investors continue to navigate a resetting housing market as many face economic uncertainty. While indicators remain favorable - including a long-term low unemployment rate and record high levels of home equity - the positives are overshadowed by financial trends that question the economy’s resiliency.
$4M investment, 30 new jobs coming to Manhattan with new semiconductor manufacturing facility
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A semiconductor manufacturer has announced plans for multi-million dollar expansion to it’s Manhattan facility. In a news release, Radiation Detection Technologies, Inc. (RDT) says it plans to invest $4 million into the construction of a new facility and new semiconductor processing equipment. The company expects the expansion will create 30 new jobs […]
WIBW
Gas leak forces residents in Junction City to evacuate
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - For the second day in a row, crews responded to a natural gas line main break in Junction City. According to the Junction City Police Department, a four-inch natural gas line was struck at S. Washington and E. Chestnut St. at just after 2:00 p.m. JCPD, Junction City Fire Department, Junction City Public Works, and Kansas Gas Service blocked off a one-block radius around the leak, and evacuated the residents within the affected area.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Senior Center announces emergency meeting, suspends all activities
The Emporia Senior Center Board of Directors announced an emergency meeting for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. The meeting will be held at the senior center located at 603 E. 12th Ave. According to a post to social media, the board will discuss personnel, client/attorney privileged information, financial affairs and...
KAKE TV
Kansas school closes for the week with around 150 students and multiple staff members sick
OLATHE, Kansas (KMBC) -- Olathe School District officials have closed an elementary school in Olathe with an “exceedingly high” number of sick students and staff members. The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment has recommended Clearwater Creek Elementary close immediately for the rest of the week and reopen on Monday, Oct. 31.
Topeka neighborhood scared, several deer found dead
TOPEKA (KSNT) – People in a Topeka neighborhood say they’re scared for their safety after multiple deer were found shot and killed near their homes in Oakland. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is investigating a person shooting, killing and leaving behind deer inside the City of Topeka. For the past few weeks, some […]
WIBW
Topeka author holds fireside chat to discuss new book
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka author returned home to promote his new book. Topeka native Amri Johnson held a fireside chat to discuss his new book, “Reconstructing Inclusion: Making DEI Accessible, Actionable, and Sustainable.” He hopes readers get a deeper meaning of diversity that can lead to actionable change.
WIBW
Manhattan to host ‘Clean Slate Day’ for residents eligible to expunge their criminal records
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan residents can have some of their criminal records expunged, but only if they qualify, for eligible residents to have a fresh start. Starting Friday, October 28, Kansans can stop by the Manhattan Public Library, at 629 Poyntz Ave., to have the records cleared in honor of “Clean Slate Day.” Eligible individuals who have a misdemeanor and/or felony criminal records can start off with a clean slate for free. Thanks to the joint effort between the Riley Co. Bar Association and Kansas Legal Services, Inc.
WIBW
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $4 million to Topeka foundation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka organization has received a gift from one of the richest people in the world. The Sunflower Foundation announced billionaire philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott gave the nonprofit organization a one-time, unrestricted gift of $4 million. “We are grateful for and humbled by Ms. Scott’s...
Comments / 0