3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Jewish News
Klein leaves Federation for Facing History & Ourselves
Debbie Klein is the new director of development for Facing History & Ourselves in Cleveland after a nearly 20-year career at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood. She most recently was managing director, community relations. Other positions she held there according to her LinkedIn profile included assistant managing director, community relations department; women’s campaign director and Centennial initiative director.
Cleveland Jewish News
Alpha Omega – the Jewish dental fraternity
More than 100 years ago the medical profession looked very different. Jews faced antisemitism on campus and discrimination in the workplace. Quotas existed at all major universities that limited the number of Jewish students that were admitted. For this reason and more, the Alpha Omega International Dental Fraternity was created.
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Jewish Jail Lady and the Holy Thief’ puts spotlight on saving addicts’ lives
Rabbi Mark Borovitz refers to his past self as a con man and a thief. He calls himself, these days, an advocate for the soul. His wife, Harriet Rossetto, simply calls her husband “a good guy who did bad things.”. For those who subscribe that we learn from our...
Cleveland Jewish News
Simon hopes to ‘Scare Your Soul’ in Shabbat talk at Fairmount Temple
Scott Simon wants to scare your soul – or at least he hopes his book does. The president of North Pointe Realty in Mayfield Heights and founder of the Scare Your Soul movement has written a book by the same name: “Scare Your Soul: Seven Powerful Principles to Harness Fear and Lead Your Most Courageous Life.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio reports 11,663 new COVID-19 cases
Ohio reported 11,663 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,185,038, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Oct. 27. Ohio has an average of 165.1 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
Cleveland Jewish News
Yiddish Vinkl for October 28
• “Ale mentshn mizn shtimen in di kumendike valn.” (A get out the vote song by the musical group The Klezmatics) • “Zai shtimen vi a kats un a hunt. / They agree like cat and dog.” (bit.ly/3MO9QSw) • “Tsey kluge kenen nutshtimen. / Two smart...
Cleveland Jewish News
Diaper Drive Oct. 30 at Beth El-The Heights Synagogue
Beth El-The Heights Synagogue will host its second annual Diaper Drive from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 30 to benefit MetroHealth Friends of Mothers and Infants. Donations of diapers and wipes also can be dropped off at the synagogue at 3246 Desota Ave. in Cleveland Heights at that time.
Cleveland Jewish News
Medworks’ Medfest raises $315K with bull riding fundraiser
The fifth annual Medfest 2022 fundraising event was held Oct. 15 at Hiram House Camp in Moreland Hills and raised $315,000. The event featured musical entertainment, dinner, cocktails and a live bull riding event with real cowboys. The annual fundraiser supports the Lyndhurst-based organization’s mission of providing free access to...
Cleveland Jewish News
CH-UH School Board OKs TIF for Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project
The Cleveland Heights-University Heights School Board unanimously approved a tax increment financing package for the $53 million Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project Oct. 26 that will transform a segment of Lee Road into a $53 million mixed-use district. The vote at a special meeting took place in advance of a Nov. 7 Cleveland...
Cleveland Jewish News
Dental reconstruction can help regain your smile
Dental cosmetics serve several purposes to correct injuries and improve confidence. Whether they be out of necessity or want, dental professionals offer options for dental reconstruction. Dentists Dr. Paul Mikhli of Beachwood Dental, and Dr. Shawn Schlessel of The Center for Advanced Dentistry in Beachwood, discussed the reasons behind dental...
Cleveland Jewish News
Childhood friends exercise new approach to working out with underused gyms
Zero Doubt Club, which has a location in Mayfield Heights and now open at The 9 in downtown Cleveland, is looking to break into the health and wellness industry by taking over under-utilized gyms and helping clients stick to their workout routines with an individualized approach. Eric Golubitsky, who is...
Cleveland Jewish News
NCJW/CLE’s Designer Dress Days heads to Legacy Village
Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NCJW/Cleveland is gearing up a return to its Designer Dress Days sale for the first weekend of November at Legacy Village in Lyndhurst. The 54th annual sale, which features exclusive designer brands like Rag and Bone, Prada, Armani, Free People, St....
Cleveland Jewish News
Dave’s Market & Eatery Lee Road location to open Oct. 29
Dave’s Supermarket will open at 8 a.m. Oct. 29 in the former Zagara’s Marketplace at 1940 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights as the third Dave’s Market & Eatery. Dave’s Market at Cedar Road and Fairmount Boulevard in Cleveland Heights closed Oct. 25. Preliminary plans for a...
