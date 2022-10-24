ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MLive.com

Former Tigers outfielder DFA’d by Mariners

Former Detroit Tigers outfielder Derek Hill is back on the waiver wire. Hill, who was designated for assignment by the Tigers and claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners in August, was DFA’d by the Mariners on Wednesday. The M’s made the move to claim Kansas City Royals pitcher...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

NFL quarterback rankings: Mahomes destroys worlds

On Sunday afternoon, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went into San Francisco and torched an elite defense for a 44-23 win. Our 2022 FanSided NFL quarterback rankings go live each Wednesday morning throughout the regular season, and we use a sliding scale incorporating current and past performances, with the former meaning more as the year goes on.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: The argument for moving Saddiq Bey to the bench

The Detroit Pistons have gotten off to a poor start, especially on the bench, where just about every player is struggling. Part of this is because the Pistons haven’t had their full bench unit yet, as Alec Burks and Marvin Bagley III have yet to play. Their return should give this group a boost of scoring, which will be a welcome addition to a bench that has been struggling.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Astros, Phillies took different approaches to building World Series roster

The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies will open the World Series on Friday, the culmination of a long process of roster-building for both clubs. In 2016, the Los Angeles Dodgers, on their way to a fourth straight division title, went looking for bullpen help and settled on Josh Fields, a right-hander with a 6.89 ERA for Houston who had been demoted to the minors. Fields pitched well with the Dodgers, having a 2.79 ERA in 22 games and not surrendering a run over four appearances that postseason.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: NBA’s first Rookie Ladder may surprise you

One of the bright spots for the Detroit Pistons in this young season has been the play of their two rookies, as both Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren have gotten off to great starts. In fact, the 2022-23 rookie class has exploded onto the scene and looks a lot more talented and deeper than some people originally predicted.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Pistons are rebuilding but their age is surprising

When you think of teams that are in the middle of a rebuild, most fans assume it would be composed of a bunch of young kids, learning on the job, gaining experience for future success. However, the Detroit Pistons average age might surprise you. Pistons general manager Troy Weaver has...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

