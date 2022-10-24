Read full article on original website
Mariano Rivera calling out Yankees’ decision to keep Aaron Boone says it all
Aaron Boone will be back managing the New York Yankees in 2023, per owner Hal Steinbrenner. Now, is Boone at solely fault for this team constantly falling short? No. There’s a toilet paper roll’s worth of reasons why that’s the case. But is Boone helping? No. The...
Padres GM had a hilariously blunt answer to where he’d like Fernando Tatis Jr. to play
San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. had quite an interesting 2022 season, unable to play a single game for multiple different reasons. Many patiently awaited the return of San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. when it was announced he’d miss a good chunk of the season due to a wrist fracture.
Former Tigers outfielder DFA’d by Mariners
Former Detroit Tigers outfielder Derek Hill is back on the waiver wire. Hill, who was designated for assignment by the Tigers and claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners in August, was DFA’d by the Mariners on Wednesday. The M’s made the move to claim Kansas City Royals pitcher...
Locked On Tigers: Rob Metzler and Akil Baddoo Detroit Tigers player breakdowns
Today we discuss the Detroit Tigers new Assistant General Manager Rob Metzler. We talk about his resume and his role on the team going forward.
Ask Kyle: How will ownership handle the Detroit Lions’ continued losing?
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions lost a fourth straight game on Sunday, this one by a 24-6 measure against the Dallas Cowboys. With that, their road losing streak has stretched to an NFL-worst 13 games, and doubts are starting to grow about where this rebuild is headed. We take...
NFL quarterback rankings: Mahomes destroys worlds
On Sunday afternoon, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went into San Francisco and torched an elite defense for a 44-23 win. Our 2022 FanSided NFL quarterback rankings go live each Wednesday morning throughout the regular season, and we use a sliding scale incorporating current and past performances, with the former meaning more as the year goes on.
Detroit Pistons: The argument for moving Saddiq Bey to the bench
The Detroit Pistons have gotten off to a poor start, especially on the bench, where just about every player is struggling. Part of this is because the Pistons haven’t had their full bench unit yet, as Alec Burks and Marvin Bagley III have yet to play. Their return should give this group a boost of scoring, which will be a welcome addition to a bench that has been struggling.
Astros, Phillies took different approaches to building World Series roster
The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies will open the World Series on Friday, the culmination of a long process of roster-building for both clubs. In 2016, the Los Angeles Dodgers, on their way to a fourth straight division title, went looking for bullpen help and settled on Josh Fields, a right-hander with a 6.89 ERA for Houston who had been demoted to the minors. Fields pitched well with the Dodgers, having a 2.79 ERA in 22 games and not surrendering a run over four appearances that postseason.
Detroit Pistons: Check out the newest member of Jaden Ivey’s family
Detroit Pistons rookie guard Jaden Ivey has been electrifying to start the season. He plays the game at breakneck speed and has some dog in his game, which will endear him to fans in Detroit. His Detroit roots run deep, and like many in the Motor City, he’s an avid...
Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson's new role 'really matches my style of game'
In search of fixes for his league-worst defense, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn called rookie pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson over the team's Week 6 bye to talk about Hutchinson's role and what the Lions could do to get more out of their No. 2 overall pick. Hutchinson, trying to...
Detroit Pistons: NBA’s first Rookie Ladder may surprise you
One of the bright spots for the Detroit Pistons in this young season has been the play of their two rookies, as both Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren have gotten off to great starts. In fact, the 2022-23 rookie class has exploded onto the scene and looks a lot more talented and deeper than some people originally predicted.
Pistons are rebuilding but their age is surprising
When you think of teams that are in the middle of a rebuild, most fans assume it would be composed of a bunch of young kids, learning on the job, gaining experience for future success. However, the Detroit Pistons average age might surprise you. Pistons general manager Troy Weaver has...
