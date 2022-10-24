Read full article on original website
Peering Into Rivian Automotive's Recent Short Interest
Rivian Automotive's RIVN short percent of float has fallen 3.7% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 49.34 million shares sold short, which is 13.26% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Earnings Outlook For Acadia Healthcare Co
Acadia Healthcare Co ACHC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Acadia Healthcare Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79. Acadia Healthcare Co bulls will hope to hear the company...
A Bearish Sign Appears On Enterprise Prods Partners's Chart
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Enterprise Prods Partners EPD. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
This Foreboding Sign Looms Over Consolidated Edison's Chart
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Consolidated Edison ED. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy TriMas Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from TriMas TRS. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 4 cents per share. On Wednesday, TriMas will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 4 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Dow Jumps 600 Points; Crude Oil Down Over 1%
U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading, with the Dow Jones surging more than 600 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 1.92% to 32,648.16 while the NASDAQ rose 1.74% to 10,979.98. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.60% to 3,868.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares climbed 4%...
Armstrong World Indus's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Armstrong World Indus AWI. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 25.4 cents per share. On Wednesday, Armstrong World Indus will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 25.4 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
It May Be Time To Take A Bite Of Food Stocks As Recession Fears Still Loom
In October, buying conditions for durables climbed to 23% as prices and supply constraints eased. Consumer durables typically last more than three years, and the easing price conditions can help prop up firms such as YETI Holdings Inc YETI and Apple Inc AAPL as the holiday season approaches. Investors should...
CrossAmerica Partners: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from CrossAmerica Partners CAPL. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 52.5 cents per share. On Wednesday, CrossAmerica Partners will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 52.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Northwest Bancshares: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Northwest Bancshares NWBI. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share. On Wednesday, Northwest Bancshares will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 20 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Hope Bancorp: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Hope Bancorp HOPE. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 14 cents per share. On Wednesday, Hope Bancorp will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 14 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Hess Midstream: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Hess Midstream HESM. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 56.27 cents per share. On Wednesday, Hess Midstream will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 56.27 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
3 REITs To Check Out For Solid Dividends And Growth
With the stock market more volatile than ever, the need for stable dividend-paying stocks is growing exponentially. The benchmark CBOE Volatility Index is up more than 72% year-to-date as investors remain concerned regarding an impending global recession. Though the S&P 500 gained 4.7% over the past week thanks to a brief relief rally, the index is down more than 20% so far this year.
Booz Allen Hamilton Shares Pop On Q2 Beat, Outlook Boost
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp BAH reported second-quarter FY23 sales growth of 9.2% year-on-year to $2.29 billion, beating the consensus of $2.26 billion. Revenue, excluding billable expenses, grew 10.1%. Adjusted EPS of $1.34 topped the consensus of $1.14. Booz Allen Hamilton's free cash flow was $256.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin...
What's Going On With Affirm And PayPal Shares After Amazon's Earnings Report
Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM and eBay Inc EBAY shares are trading lower during Friday's session in sympathy with Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, which fell after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. As an e-commerce peer to Amazon, Etsy operates a top-10 online marketplace operator. The firm dominates an interesting niche,...
Expert Ratings for Intel
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Intel INTC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Intel. The company has an average price target of $30.65 with a high of $52.00 and a low of $20.00.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About SS&C Technologies Hldgs
Analysts have provided the following ratings for SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $64.5 versus the current price of SS&C Technologies Hldgs at $50.58, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Friday's Market Minute: Big Week from Big Tech
Investors loss of confidence in big tech this week stems from reluctance to rein in expenses. From a market perspective, caution going forward might be warranted. They are the largest of the bunch in terms of market cap, and there wasn’t much to desire out of any of them. Amazon and Microsoft said that growth in their cloud computing businesses is slowing more than expected as customers looked to control their spending growth. Google’s search advertising slowdown and Amazon’s downbeat forecast for next quarter added to fears that even the largest and most scalable technology giants are not immune to losing investor faith. The biggest disappointment was Meta due to a combination of margin contraction, revenue deceleration and a failure to pacify investors who were patiently waiting for cuts in capital expenditures related to the unproven metaverse project.
Arista Networks Earnings Preview
Arista Networks ANET is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Arista Networks will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04. Arista Networks bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
