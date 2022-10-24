Investors loss of confidence in big tech this week stems from reluctance to rein in expenses. From a market perspective, caution going forward might be warranted. They are the largest of the bunch in terms of market cap, and there wasn’t much to desire out of any of them. Amazon and Microsoft said that growth in their cloud computing businesses is slowing more than expected as customers looked to control their spending growth. Google’s search advertising slowdown and Amazon’s downbeat forecast for next quarter added to fears that even the largest and most scalable technology giants are not immune to losing investor faith. The biggest disappointment was Meta due to a combination of margin contraction, revenue deceleration and a failure to pacify investors who were patiently waiting for cuts in capital expenditures related to the unproven metaverse project.

1 HOUR AGO