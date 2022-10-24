ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Local Brewery gets ready to expand its operation in the Tulsa Arts District

By Amy Hybels, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T9IDK_0ikrzD4a00

TULSA, Okla. — Cabin Boys Brewery is about to celebrate its five years of being in business in a big way.

The locally owned and operated business plans to open a brewpub on North Main Street in the Tulsa Arts District in March or April.

The downtown building, which dates back to 1917, still has the original tilework, as well a large fireplace.

Cabin Boys Brewery’s main production facility and taproom is at 1717 East 7th Street.

The new location will offer a scaled-down production facility, a full kitchen, and lots of places for customers to gather and relax.

Co-owner and founder Austin McIlroy says the new site will also add about 26 jobs.

McIlroy, who is a master brewer, says the downtown location is ideal for those wanting to grab a bite to eat and a beer before heading to a show at one of Tulsa’s downtown venues.

The new location will also stick with the wood theme, and the 5,600 space will also offer a patio on the South end of the building.

Cabin Boys Brewery is also opening a satellite taproom in downtown Claremore next month.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Midtown Tulsa burger restaurant closes

TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa burger restaurant is closed after more than 50 years of service. JJ’s Gourmet Burgers, near East 11th Street and South Peoria Avenue, is closed permanently, after the restaurant’s owner had been trying to sell it for while. The restaurant was known...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Shania Twain bringing tour to downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Shania Twain is bringing her “Queen of Me Tour” to Tulsa in June. She will hit the BOK Center stage on Saturday, June 3. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. They start at $40.95. The five-time GRAMMY Award-winning legend and...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Sapulpa’s TeePee Drive-In Reopening For Halloween Events

The historic TeePee Drive-In Theater on Route 66 in Sapulpa is giving the public a sneak peek of what it could be like once it is open in the spring. The theater is having a movie party this Friday and Saturday only, offering people some family-friendly Halloween fun. The Tee...
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Halloween events happening at Tulsa parks this weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Parks is holding several events for trick-or-treaters this weekend. On Friday, October 28, there will be a Halloween Carnival at the Whiteside Park Tennis Courts, 4009 S. Pittsburg, from 6 to 8 p.m. This carnival is limited to children ages 8 and under. Activities include unlimited carnival games, food trucks, and a costume contest.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa businesses celebrate First Responders Day

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa businesses are celebrating first responders Friday in honor of First Responders Day. In celebration of National First Responders Day, the students and staff of Lighthouse Christian Academy have partnered with Starbucks and QT to host their third-annual free First Responders “Drive-Thru” at LCA from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Volunteers Transform Downtown Sapulpa Into Winter Wonderland

SAPULPA, Okla. - Sapulpa could become the next Green Country Christmas destination for families and shoppers. Downtown will be shining bright this Christmas season! News On 6's Ryan Gillin took us to downtown Sapulpa where residents are ready for the holiday spirit.
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Crash has road shut down in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A vehicle crash has both lanes of a west Tulsa road blocked Thursday afternoon. First responders are at the crash on West 71st Street South near South Elwood Avenue. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of 71st are closed from Elwood to Riverside Parkway, which includes the...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Crash claims one fatality in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A vehicle crash has both lanes of a west Tulsa road blocked Thursday afternoon. First responders were working the crash on West 71st Street South near South Elwood Avenue. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of 71st are closed from Elwood to Riverside Parkway, which includes the...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
78K+
Followers
141K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy