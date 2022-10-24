Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Michigan football: Desmond Howard 'worried' because 'weird things happen' in rivalry game with Spartans
Michigan enters its game against Michigan State undefeated at 7-0 and ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25, but Desmond Howard says Wolverines fans should be cautious. The Spartans (3-4) have gotten the best of the Wolverines in each of the last two matchups, but have failed to meet expectations this season after a New Year’s Six Bowl berth last fall. Howard says to throw all of that out the window when Mel Tucker and company travel to Ann Arbor for Saturday's rivalry clash.
Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing No. 2 Ohio State vs. Penn State with Tyler Donohue of Lions247
The game of the week in college football's Week 9 will feature No. 2 Ohio State traveling to State College, Pennsylvania to take on No. 13 Penn State. It's a battle of two of the best teams in the Big Ten and an important game in the conference's Eastern Division when it comes to determining who will be in the Big Ten Championship Game in December.
Michigan / Michigan State gameplan with Al Borges: ‘Roman could have a big day’
Every week TMI’s Sam Webb and former Michigan offensive coordinator Al Borges come together for the Michigan offensive breakdown, a review of the prior week’s contest with a deep dive into game strategy and analysis. Bedford uses his decades of coordinating experience to explain key takeaways for the Wolverines moving forward. To view the most recent installment in its entirety, press play on the video embed below.
Michigan football announces uniform combination for Michigan State game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team will wear blue jerseys with blue pants and maize accessories for Saturday’s game against Michigan State, the program announced. U-M revealed the combination Friday afternoon on social media with a Halloween-themed post:. Blue-on-blue has become a familiar look for the...
Ten Pressing Questions: Buckeyes face tough road environment at Penn State
No. 2 Ohio State will visit No. 13 Penn State for one of the most important Big Ten games of the year today. FOX will have coverage at noon Eastern time from Beaver Stadium. As always, we have our Ten Pressing Questions feature to prepare you for today’s game. We will provide the answers in our First Look column. Here we go:
Jim Harbaugh in search for his QB of the future | Wiltfong Whiparound
On the latest Wiltfong Whiparound, 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong looks at who Michigan could target to replace J.J. McCarthy as the next Wolverines signal caller.
Game day in Ann Arbor: What to know ahead of Michigan-Michigan State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The 2022 Michigan football team on Saturday can accomplish the first of its four principal goals: Beat Michigan State and avenge the only regular-season loss from a year ago. The Wolverines host the Spartans at the Big House at 7:30 p.m. The official kickoff time...
Michigan / Michigan State gameplan with Vance Bedford: ‘I’m turning my dogs loose!’
Every week TMI’s Sam Webb and former Michigan defensive backs coach and Oklahoma State, Louisville, Texas defensive coordinator Vance Bedford come together for the Michigan defensive breakdown, a review of the prior week’s contest with a deep dive into game strategy and analysis. Bedford uses his decades of coordinating experience to explain key takeaways for the Wolverines moving forward. To view the most recent installment in its entirety, press play on the video embed below.
Bucknuts Happy Hour: Preparing for Penn State | First College Football Playoff rankings
It's time for a big game for No. 2 Ohio State. The Buckeyes have more or less coasted throughout much of the season, but should receive an actual challenge on Saturday when traveling to take on No. 13 Penn State. For the first time since 2009, the Buckeyes' trip to...
Ohio State availability report: Jaxon Smith-Njigba among 15 Buckeyes out vs. Penn State
The biggest challenge of the 2022 season is here when No. 2 Ohio State heads to State College to take on No. 13 Penn State. The Buckeyes have a chance to make one final case for being the best team in the country before the initial College Football Playoff rankings come out on Tuesday night.
Three-star TE Gavin Grover excited to visit Michigan for the Michigan State game
Michigan is set to host dozens of talent prospects this Saturday for their rivalry game against Michigan State and one of those prospects will be three-star tight end.
Michigan State hoops transfer Julius Marble embracing opportunity at Texas A&M
When Julius Marble put his name into the transfer portal this summer, Texas A&M was one of the first schools to reach out to the Michigan State. After being named the District Player of the Year as a senior for Dallas Jesuit, Marble began his career at Michigan State. The opportunity to head back to the Lone Star State was immediately appealing though for Marble.
Duck freshmen shine in exhibition win over Carroll College
In a sloppy 72-41 exhibition win over Carroll College, multiple Oregon true freshmen made their mark as the Ducks struggled to shoot from outside as a team on Friday night. Trailing 11-10 after the first quarter to an NAIA opponent, Oregon lacked inspiration offensively while its primary returning scorers struggled to find their groove.
247Sports
56K+
Followers
388K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0