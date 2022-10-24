ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan football: Desmond Howard 'worried' because 'weird things happen' in rivalry game with Spartans

Michigan enters its game against Michigan State undefeated at 7-0 and ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25, but Desmond Howard says Wolverines fans should be cautious. The Spartans (3-4) have gotten the best of the Wolverines in each of the last two matchups, but have failed to meet expectations this season after a New Year’s Six Bowl berth last fall. Howard says to throw all of that out the window when Mel Tucker and company travel to Ann Arbor for Saturday's rivalry clash.
Michigan / Michigan State gameplan with Al Borges: ‘Roman could have a big day’

Every week TMI’s Sam Webb and former Michigan offensive coordinator Al Borges come together for the Michigan offensive breakdown, a review of the prior week’s contest with a deep dive into game strategy and analysis. Bedford uses his decades of coordinating experience to explain key takeaways for the Wolverines moving forward. To view the most recent installment in its entirety, press play on the video embed below.
Michigan / Michigan State gameplan with Vance Bedford: ‘I’m turning my dogs loose!’

Every week TMI’s Sam Webb and former Michigan defensive backs coach and Oklahoma State, Louisville, Texas defensive coordinator Vance Bedford come together for the Michigan defensive breakdown, a review of the prior week’s contest with a deep dive into game strategy and analysis. Bedford uses his decades of coordinating experience to explain key takeaways for the Wolverines moving forward. To view the most recent installment in its entirety, press play on the video embed below.
Duck freshmen shine in exhibition win over Carroll College

In a sloppy 72-41 exhibition win over Carroll College, multiple Oregon true freshmen made their mark as the Ducks struggled to shoot from outside as a team on Friday night. Trailing 11-10 after the first quarter to an NAIA opponent, Oregon lacked inspiration offensively while its primary returning scorers struggled to find their groove.
