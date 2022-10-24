Read full article on original website
Maple Leafs spoil Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel’s huge night with brutal challenge — sort of
Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel is just a game away from taking over the sole spot atop the NHL’s all-time record for most consecutive games played. By hitting the ice Monday night against his former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, at home, Kessel managed to tie Keith Yandle’s record of 989 games played in a row.
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PENGUINS
FLAMES (4-1-0) vs. PENGUINS (4-1-1) 7:00 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West, One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Goals - Tyler Toffoli (3) Points - Sidney Crosby (11) PP - 30% (6th) / PK - 85.7% (T-8th) Penguins:. PP - 25% (T-10th) / PK - 72.7% (27th) Advanced Stats:
Golden Knights F Phil Kessel Becomes NHL's New Iron Man
Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel became the NHL’s new Iron Man on Tuesday, playing his 990th consecutive game – part of a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Kessel broke the record of the recently retired Keith Yandle, who set the mark last season while a member of the Philadelphia Flyers.
Kessel sets Ironman mark, scores 400th goal in 4-2 Vegas win
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Phil Kessel celebrated his NHL Ironman record by scoring his 400th career goal and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Kessel broke the record set by Keith Yandle last season when he got the start in his...
Eriksson Ek, Duhaime lead Wild past Canadians
MONTREAL (AP) – Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Eriksson Ek scored in the first period and added an empty-netter with 30 seconds left in the third. Marc-Andre Fleury […]
Phil Kessel breaks NHL 'ironman' record by playing 990th consecutive game
Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel has broken the National Hockey League's 'ironman' record by playing his 990th consecutive game. The 35-year-old American surpasses the mark set by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle last season. Kessel started his streak in November 2009 in his first game with the Toronto Maple...
Huberdeau scores first goal with Flames in win against Penguins
CALGARY -- Jonathan Huberdeau scored his first goal with the Calgary Flames in a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday. Nazem Kadri had two goals and an assist, and Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves for the Flames (5-1-0), who have won three of four to open a season-long eight-game homestand.
The Hockey Writers
Phil Kessel’s Iron Man Streak Didn’t Come Easily
Without knowing the significance of the date, Nov. 3, 2009, was a big day for Phil Kessel. He had recently turned 22 and was set to take the ice for the first time since recovering from off-season shoulder surgery. He was also set to make his highly anticipated debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs following his famous trade from the Boston Bruins two months prior.
Flyers acquire forward Evan Barratt from Chicago for Cooper Zech
Acquired forward Evan Barratt from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Cooper Zech. The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has acquired forward Evan Barratt from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Cooper Zech, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Barratt will report to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL).
