Everything You Need To Know About The Volkswagen Beetle
The Volkswagen Beetle is one of those iconic cars that can never be forgotten. The Beetle Type 1 is the version that most people recognize because it was the version that created history in many different ways. In the '60s and '70s, the people in North America that owned them had a reputation as being fun-loving and peaceful, and why not? They owned a car that was indeed a vehicle designed for everyday people to travel in. They had plenty of room, got excellent fuel mileage, and they just looked and sounded cool. With most of this not being anything new, one aspect of this car that may not be as familiar is the car's history and how the original idea of the Beetle came to life.
Top 10 Obscure German Cars in History
German manufacturers are some of the most well-known carmakers in the world. They have dished out one fine car after another over the decades, many of which go unnoticed by car enthusiasts due to focus being aimed toward certain models stealing the car show from brands like Mercedes, BMW, and Audi, to name a few. Let's take a look at some German car models we might have missed over the years.
This Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Has More Power than Most Supercars
With 707 horsepower under the hood, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is currently one of the most powerful SUVs in the world, so it is safe to say it's not missing out on power. But, in the world of tuners, there is always room for more, and even the most powerful models in the world can get even more quick. For example, the guys over Roadshow International unveiled this special Grand Cherokee Trackhawk finished in Nardo Gray with a staggering 1,150 horsepower under the hood.
Lucid's New Home EV Charger Is Nearly Twice As Fast As Tesla's
Lucid has been making strides in the electric vehicle (EV) segment, though its launch of the Lucid Air didn't come as smoothly as the company hoped due to production challenges. Still, the Dream Edition of the Lucid Air was recently rated by the EPA to travel as much as 520 miles on a single charge, a particularly notable figure that puts a feather in the automaker's cap. Now, Lucid has one-upped Tesla in the home charging department, too.
2023 Genesis Electrified G80 Review: A Luxury Sedan That Happens To Be An EV
If you’re contemplating your first electric car, I wouldn’t blame you if you’re scared off by the recent flood of vehicle introductions, many from companies you’ve never heard of and lots of them with stratospheric price tags. Well, this car kind of fits the bill. It’s the Genesis Electrified G80.
Here's How Fast The Ford F-150 Lightning Really Is
Ford has been possibly the fastest-changing car manufacturers in the world over the last year. The introduction of the new Mustang and its return to several divisions of motorsport, and the debut of the F-150 Lightning, the first all-electric pickup to be produced by the "big three," has put Ford in the unique spot of celebrating both internal combustion and an electrified future with its two signature models. The Mustang will likely boost the brand as the model will soon be the only naturally aspirated V-8 muscle car on sale. The F-150 Lightning is a different story, but it is quick.
The BMW M2 With M Performance Parts is Extreme In All The Right Ways
BMW unveiled the second generation M2 in early October, and while it is a much sportier-looking M2 compared to the earlier F87 generation, it does lack the flair of a proper sportscar. In order to make the M2 more aggressive and track-ready, the Bavarian auto giant has finally introduced its official M Performance Parts, which will be available in April 2023 when the new M2 hits dealerships.
Volkswagen's R Sub-Brand Is Going All-Electric by 2030
Volkswagen has confirmed to Autocar that its performance sub-brand R is to offer only purely electric models as early as 2030. The core VW brand aims to be all-electric by 2035. R To Become All-Electric By The End Of The Decade. Reinhold Ivenz, head of the R performance sub-brand explained...
Cadillac's Electric Flagship, The Celestiq, May Set a New Standard for Ultra-Luxury Transportation
In recent years, Cadillac has been on a mission to take on European premium brands in the ultra-luxury market. However, its ambitions have often crumbled like a stack of playing cards, with several criticisms often thrown its way. Despite the setbacks, Cadillac did not throw in the towel just yet. Its new electric flagship, the all-electric Celestiq is proof of that. The designers at Cadillac have combined historical design cues with cutting-edge technologies that forecast the future course of American luxury brands. An example is its 3D printing, sporadically used in previous low-volume manufacturing models, but the Celestiq EV features 115 3D printed components. Some of these components guarantee passenger safety, while others enable customers' customization (i.e., steering wheel trim, which is a single, enormous metal 3D print.) As Cadillac transitions to a battery-electric future, the Celestiq will become the brand's flagship vehicle. Moreover, except for a few motor and battery components, the Celestiq will be the first car produced at the GM Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan.
Mercedes S-Class Turns 50 Years: The Benchmark Of Luxury Sedans
Regardless of the model, Mercedes has always been a staple for luxury. The ultimate expression of that is the Mercedes S-Class. The roots of this ultra-luxurious flagship can be traced back to the 1954 Mercedes W180 “Ponton”, but the first time the S-Class designation was actually used was in October 1972, with the introduction of the Mercedes W116. The S Class has always stayed at the forefront when it comes to safety, innovation, and luxury. At the time of writing this article, the full-size, luxury Benz is now in its seventh generation, which is also the last one to be electric. This month, the iconic flagship model turns half a century old, and we thought it would be a good idea to talk about the highlights of the S-Class over its 50 years of existence.
Alfa Romeo 4C Abarth 1000 SP Will Have the Same Problem as the Countach LP800-4
Alfa Romeo has given us many exciting models over the years and one of the more recent ones is the mid-engine Alfa Romeo 4C. The small, mid-engine Alfa was more than capable of giving the likes of the Lotus Elise and Porsche 718 a run for their money, but unfortunately, the Fiat-Chrysler merger in 2014 resulted in the model being axed, after just 9,117 units were made. While the 4C officially died in 2020, Abarth and FCA Heritage have teamed up to create an epic tribute to the 1966 Abarth 1000 SP, based on the Alfa Romeo 4C.
Get Ready For A 200-HP Energica Electric Motorcycle
Energica, one of the biggest electric bikemakers in Europe, is the sole supplier for the prestigious MotoE world championship. And by the looks of it, the bikemaker will soon put all its learnings to good use, as it’s planning to debut a new 200-horsepower electric motorcycle. This news comes just a few months after the company introduced the 2023 Experia electric ADV.
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible Review: Top-Level Performance Meets Top-Down Placidity
No other automaker offers car shoppers more variety than BMW. With 16 different model lines, a dizzying array of body styles and an arsenal of top-performing M machines, the only vehicles missing in its lineup, are a minivan and a pickup truck. And though many OEMs have abandoned convertibles the Germans are keeping their tops down. Out of the five droptops that BMW produces. Two are M models and this one is all-new for 2022: the M4 Competition Convertible.
The 2023 Ford Super Duty Pickup Has Ridiculous Capability
Once upon a time, a pickup truck was so bare bones and utilitarian it barely had enough power to move itself plus a bed full of stuff beyond 50 miles per hour, and if you had the A/C on (assuming they had A/C), you could forget about it. That narrative has certainly changed, Ford has just updated its line of Super Duty pickups, and the cabapility specs are impressive. The Power Stroke 6.7-liter turbo diesel V-8 can now come from the factory with a max of 1,200 pound-feet of torque.
These Legendary Jaguar E-Types Cruise Into the Future With Tesla Power
A company based in the U.K. called E.C.D. is taking an approach to the classic and arguably already-over-done segment of restoring and modifying the Jaguar E-Type. However, their approach is a bit different from a company like Singer or Eagle. Have Whatever Drivetrain and Body Style You Like. The most...
Hennessey's Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 Is What Dreams Are Made Of
The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is enjoying a lot of attention lately. Just the other day, we reported that a special Ford Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition raised more than $1 million at auction for Hurricane Ian victims. Today, it is Hennessey that brings the GT500 name back to our attention. The famous tuner just announced the Venom 1200 Mustang GT500, an upgrade that will transform the GT500 into one of the most powerful muscle cars Hennessey Performance has ever produced.
Maserati Releases First Pictures of Upcoming GranCabrio
Maserati is in the midst of a massive brand revitalization with changes coming across its lineup. The Quattroporte now fills the empty spot in the lineup left by the Ghibli, which has been axed, and the Italian automaker has given birth to the new GranTurismo. While these strategies come to a head, the brand has also been dishing out bits of information for upcoming models, including sharing a sneak peek and more information for the future GranCabrio.
The Electric Offroad Moto Revolution Starts Small
Much fuss has been made about the oncoming electric vehicle revolution, and the offroad motorcycle segment is no exception. From the debut of the now-defunct Alta Redshift in 2016 to the recent media mayhem around the now-postponed Stark Future VARG, innovation-minded moto enthusiasts have repeatedly declared full-size fuel machines’ days numbered. In reality, so far, real big bike innovation has only hit dealer floors in the form of capable internal-combusters like the smartphone-tuned 2023 Yamaha YZ450F and the EFI two-stroke 2023 KTM 300 XC. If it’s the name-brand electric-power you crave, your choices are limited to the mini-cycle section of the shop for the time being.
