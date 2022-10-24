Read full article on original website
MorphoSys Highlights Preliminary Data From Tulmimetostat Study Across Broad Array of Advanced Tumors
MorphoSys AG MOR announced preliminary results from the ongoing Phase 1/2 study of tulmimetostat (CPI-0209) monotherapy in heavily pretreated patients with advanced cancers. The data showed responses or disease stabilization in five cohorts with evaluable patients. Four out of ten evaluable patients with ovarian clear cell carcinoma had a partial...
Key Cannabis Exec Changes You Need To Know About: Leafly's New CCO, Glass House's New Appointment & More
Leafly Holdings, Inc. LFLY announced that Carlos Pinto joined the company as a chief commercial officer. Pinto agreed to lead Leafly's sales, marketing and award-winning content teams as well as manage and shape the go-to-market strategy for existing and new products, sales planning and refine the company's product strategy to increase revenue generation in both existing and new markets.
71% Of Americans Believe Cannabis Legalization Improves The Economy
The majority of Americans (71%) believe that legalizing cannabis improves states' economies, according to a new report from Real Estate Witch, an online publication that connects readers with expert real estate advice, owned by Clever Real Estate. A survey of 1,000 Americans found that 9 in 10 (91%) support cannabis...
From Non-Alcoholic Cannabis Beverage To Advent Calendar Pre-Rolls, Entourage Launches A Slew Of New Cannabis Products
Entourage Health Corp. ENTG ETRGF (FSE:4WE), expanded its brand portfolio, releasing its most extensive suite of new products into the Canadian market to date. The company's Color Cannabis and Saturday Cannabis adult-use line-up of new premium products and limited-edition offerings kicks off in Ontario, with expansion into Alberta, British Columbia, and the rest of Canada throughout November 2022.
Germany To Allow Adults To Possess An Ounce Of Cannabis And More In New Legalization Plan
A week after Germany's cannabis legalization measures were leaked, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach presented a plan to Chancellor Olaf Scholz's cabinet on Wednesday, reported Deutsche Welle. The move comes on the heels of public pushback around certain restrictions that would affect the transition of consumers to the legal market. According...
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 400 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.52% to 32,323.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 10,963.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 3,851.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 2.1% on...
Here's Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Cronos Group, Sundial Growers And Tilray Shares Are Popping Off
Shares of several cannabis stocks, including Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB, Cronos Group Inc CRON, Sundial Growers Inc SNDL and Tilray Inc TLRY, are trading higher in sympathy with Canopy Growth Corp CGC after the company announced it created a U.S. holding company, Canopy USA, LLC. What Else?. Canopy says the...
US GDP Might Increase By This Much In Third Quarter, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Thursday
U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Wednesday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points amid gains in Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. Data on durable goods orders for September will be released...
Eli Electric Prepares To Launch U.S. Sales Micro EVs
With the Biden administration targeting a 50% sales share of electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030, Eli Electric Vehicles is preparing to scale up production when it launches pilot sales of its micro-vehicles in the United States next year. The company has already ramped up small-batch production of these EVs to...
Binance CEO: This Country's Pilot CBDC Program Will Be Implemented On BNB Chain
Binance CEO and co-founder Changpeng Zhao confirmed that the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan (NBK) will integrate its central bank digital currency (CBDC), on the BNB Chain, the underlying blockchain of the Binance network. Binance had received approval to operate in Kazakhstan two weeks back and since then,...
Audacious On Track For New Jersey Annual Licenses
Australis Capital Inc. AUSAF AUSA provided a corporate update. New Jersey - AUDACIOUS Receives Notification From New Jersey. On October 25, 2022, the State of New Jersey State issued AUDACIOUS its conditional class 1-cultivator and conditional class 2-manufacturer licenses. The company can now submit conversion licenses applications to convert these conditional licenses to annual adult usage cultivation and manufacturing licenses. Once received, the annual licenses allow AUDACIOUS to grow, manufacture, sell and distribute adult use cannabis in the State of New Jersey. It is expected that the state will soon open the application process to allow Class 1&2 holders to officially apply for Class 3&4 licenses.
Streamline Health Solns Board Member Trades $249K In Company Stock
Judith Starkey, Board Member at Streamline Health Solns STRM, reported a large insider buy on October 27, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Starkey purchased 189,393 shares of Streamline Health Solns. The total transaction amounted to $249,998.
Board Member At This Industrials Company Sells $429K of Stock
H John Gilbertson Jr, Board Member at AAR AIR, reported a large insider sell on October 27, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Jr sold 9,894 shares of AAR. The total transaction amounted to $429,217.
Congresswoman's Spouse Purchases 2 Dividend Stocks, Sells Amazon And Comcast Shares
Democratic Congresswoman Kathy Manning has filed over 450 trades in the past three years, according to Capitol Trades. Congress members, in general, have made thousands of trades over the past three years. Benzinga continues to keep track of these events. Here are two dividend stocks Manning's spouse traded. AbbVie Inc....
Step Away Cannabis, Purissima Launches Fermentation-Derived Natural CBC From Microalgae Via OBX
Purissima, announced the official commercialization and sample availability of their cannabichromene (CBC) in partnership with Open Book Extracts. This launch follows the unveiling of Purissima's exclusive, multi-year processing and distribution partnership with OBX that was announced in July. With this launch, Purissima reached commercial scale production of natural cannabinoids using...
Why Gilead Sciences Stock Is Rising After Hours
Gilead Sciences Inc GILD shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its full-year outlook. Gilead said third-quarter revenue decreased 5% year-over-year to $7.04 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $6.12 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly...
National Institutes of Health's Long COVID Initiative To Assess Pfizer's Antiviral Pill As Potential Treatment
The National Institutes of Health's $1 billion RECOVER Initiative has decided to study Pfizer Inc's PFE antiviral drug Paxlovid as a potential treatment for long COVID. Long COVID involves more than 200 symptoms ranging from exhaustion and cognitive impairment to pain, fever, and heart palpitations that can last for months and even years following a COVID-19 infection.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Director Makes $595K Stock Purchase
David V Goeddel, Director at NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM, reported a large insider buy on October 27, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Goeddel purchased 123,820 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals. The total transaction amounted to $595,428.
Streamline Health Solns Insider Trades Send a Signal
Jonathan R Phillips, Board Member at Streamline Health Solns STRM, reported a large insider buy on October 27, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Phillips purchased 113,636 shares of Streamline Health Solns. The total transaction amounted to $149,999.
CrossAmerica Partners: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from CrossAmerica Partners CAPL. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 52.5 cents per share. On Wednesday, CrossAmerica Partners will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 52.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
