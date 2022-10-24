Australis Capital Inc. AUSAF AUSA provided a corporate update. New Jersey - AUDACIOUS Receives Notification From New Jersey. On October 25, 2022, the State of New Jersey State issued AUDACIOUS its conditional class 1-cultivator and conditional class 2-manufacturer licenses. The company can now submit conversion licenses applications to convert these conditional licenses to annual adult usage cultivation and manufacturing licenses. Once received, the annual licenses allow AUDACIOUS to grow, manufacture, sell and distribute adult use cannabis in the State of New Jersey. It is expected that the state will soon open the application process to allow Class 1&2 holders to officially apply for Class 3&4 licenses.

