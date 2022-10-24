Read full article on original website
Early-voting data in Ohio showing signs of lagging turnout in urban areas
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sluggish mail-voting returns in Ohio’s largest urban areas are worrying some Democrats who fear that disappointing turnout in Ohio’s biggest cities, particularly among Black voters who form a core part of their political coalition, could sink the campaign of U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan and other state Democrats.
Ohio US Senate candidate keeps his lead in latest tracking poll
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that J.D. Vance’s higher polling percentage against Tim Ryan is within Cygnal’s margin of error. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With exactly two weeks until Ohioans elect their next U.S. Senator and a slate of other public officials, an independent poll of voters released Tuesday again placed […]
Gen-Z voters in Ohio worry about possible age restrictions if Issue 2 is passed
Issue 2 on Ohio's 2022 general election ballot is worrying some Gen-Z voters, due to a provision that may reduce the number of 18-year-olds eligible to vote.
Polls showing vastly different results for Ohio senate, governor race
DAYTON — Two weeks from now election results will be rolling in. We will be learning who will lead Ohio for the next four years from the Governor’s office and in Washington as U.S. Senator. These two statewide races have candidates from the same two parties, but polls...
Some Ohioans may ditch party affiliation in governor, US Senate races
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — About 1 in 10 Ohioans plan to diverge from party lines in the state’s gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races at the ballot box on Nov. 8, the latest polling suggests. As the campaign clock winds down for the Nov. 8 election, a poll released on Monday by the Siena College Research […]
Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley sharply disagree in their only face-to-face meeting: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine and his opponent, Democrat Nan Whaley, squared off Thursday in their only face-to-face (virtual) meeting during the 2022 election campaign. We’re talking about their statements on abortion, gun control and redistricting on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our...
Two Ohio Voter Polls Suggest Tight U.S. Senate Race, Strong Lead for Gov. Mike DeWine
In the U.S. Senate race among registered voters, Marist found Republican and Middletown native J.D. Vance holds a one-point lead over Democrat Tim Ryan — 46% to 45%.
Attorney General Dave Yost, election opponent Jeff Crossman trade attacks on abortion, redistricting
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Attorney General Dave Yost and Democratic opponent Jeff Crossman sparred about Ohio abortion law, redistricting powers, and battling corruption during an often-contentious endorsement interview Tuesday with the cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer editorial board. Crossman, an attorney and a state representative from Parma, accused Yost of “legal malpractice” for saying...
On second thought, judicial candidates shouldn’t be listed on the ballot by party labels: Eric Foster
ATLANTA -- Last week, I wrote about Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose seemingly changing his mind on the legality of noncitizen voting in local elections. I noted that, if his position changed as a result of additional research and thought, then we should not criticize him. We should commend him.
Ohio Rabbis React to State Expert Offering 'Christian Understanding' of Abortion Law
Legal action from the Jewish community has begun in Florida, Indiana and Kentucky.
What Ohioans need to know about Issue 2
Issue 2 on Ohio's 2022 general election ballot will allow voters to determine if non-citizens can vote in hyper-local elections.
The iconic Columbus-style pizza originated in 1934 in Ohio’s capital city
October is National Pizza Month. Raise your hand if you knew that. Okay, okay, liars, hands down. Like its random origin suggests, this observation was a marketing ploy, in this case launching in October 1984 along with the new Pizza Today magazine via publisher and pizzeria owner, Gerry Durnell. Durnell dubbed the eerie month pizza month because that’s when the first issue of his magazine debuted.
How to see your Ohio election ballot before you go to the polls
The video above is from the Sunday, Oct. 23 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall.” COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Election Day is on the horizon and early voting has been underway — which means a number of questions might face Ohio voters, beyond having to pick their preferred candidates. What’s on […]
Abortion plays a significant role in Ohio’s governor’s race
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) – Just a little more than a week after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and a strict six-week ban went into effect, Democrats called for abortion to be legal in Ohio in a rally at the Statehouse. Democratic gubernatorial candidate...
Ohio Issue 1 on the November ballot: What to know about the constitutional amendment
CLEVELAND — Issue 1 is one of two statewide issues Ohioans are voting on in the general election on November 8. If passed, it would require judges to consider public safety along with other factors when setting bail. Sounds pretty simple -- after all, who could argue against public...
Ohio Ranks Number 2 for Most Candy Loving, You’ll Be Surprised What Candy is the Favorite
US – Halloween is right around the corner. If you’re planning to pass out candy, you might want to know what candies the neighborhood kids are most likely to enjoy because it could save your house from being the victim of a Halloween prank. The team at Innerbody...
“Fighting and Winning for Ohio” Bus Tour to stop in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The “Fighting and Winning for Ohio” Bus Tour is making a stop in Toledo next week. The event will take place on Nov. 4 at Brennan Equipment Services located at 6940 Hall St. in Holland. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program begins at 9:30 a.m.
Ohio voters sound off on most important issues before November election
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans are nearly two weeks away from voting in the November election and the issues that some voters believe are the highest priority differ between the two US Senate candidates, Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan. 10TV went outside of the Statehouse and asked 20...
Majority of Ohioans prefer partisan control of Congress, not balance, Spectrum News/Siena College Poll show
OHIO — The majority of Ohioans would like the upcoming midterm elections to result in their own political party dominating both the Senate and House of Representatives, according to two recent Spectrum News/Siena College Research Institute polls. The most recent poll, released Monday, and the previous poll conducted in...
