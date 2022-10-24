ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

NBC4 Columbus

Ohio US Senate candidate keeps his lead in latest tracking poll

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that J.D. Vance’s higher polling percentage against Tim Ryan is within Cygnal’s margin of error. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With exactly two weeks until Ohioans elect their next U.S. Senator and a slate of other public officials, an independent poll of voters released Tuesday again placed […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Attorney General Dave Yost, election opponent Jeff Crossman trade attacks on abortion, redistricting

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Attorney General Dave Yost and Democratic opponent Jeff Crossman sparred about Ohio abortion law, redistricting powers, and battling corruption during an often-contentious endorsement interview Tuesday with the cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer editorial board. Crossman, an attorney and a state representative from Parma, accused Yost of “legal malpractice” for saying...
OHIO STATE
themanual.com

The iconic Columbus-style pizza originated in 1934 in Ohio’s capital city

October is National Pizza Month. Raise your hand if you knew that. Okay, okay, liars, hands down. Like its random origin suggests, this observation was a marketing ploy, in this case launching in October 1984 along with the new Pizza Today magazine via publisher and pizzeria owner, Gerry Durnell. Durnell dubbed the eerie month pizza month because that’s when the first issue of his magazine debuted.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How to see your Ohio election ballot before you go to the polls

The video above is from the Sunday, Oct. 23 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall.” COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Election Day is on the horizon and early voting has been underway — which means a number of questions might face Ohio voters, beyond having to pick their preferred candidates.  What’s on […]
OHIO STATE
WOUB

Abortion plays a significant role in Ohio’s governor’s race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) – Just a little more than a week after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and a strict six-week ban went into effect, Democrats called for abortion to be legal in Ohio in a rally at the Statehouse. Democratic gubernatorial candidate...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

“Fighting and Winning for Ohio” Bus Tour to stop in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The “Fighting and Winning for Ohio” Bus Tour is making a stop in Toledo next week. The event will take place on Nov. 4 at Brennan Equipment Services located at 6940 Hall St. in Holland. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program begins at 9:30 a.m.
TOLEDO, OH

