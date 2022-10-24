Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Ohio Man Goes Viral For Halloween Display With 'Massive' Skeleton
See photos of the display here.
Musician takes his tunes on the road again: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- My favorite local musician, Ken Uram -- the talented guitarist/vocalist at Heritage Farm during farmers market season -- had his first real outside show in a couple of years Sept. 23 at the Red Onion, and it was a great success. The place was packed, and people...
Deck the Hall set to begin at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron
AKRON, Ohio – Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens’ annual Deck the Hall is coming up, with a variety of holiday displays and more than 1 million lights illuminating the stately grounds. The estate’s holiday-decorated theme is “Gracious Gatherings,” featuring decorations for a traditional Christmas. Schedule.
Seven Hills officially dedicates Meijer Park, celebrates amenity upgrades
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- Earlier this month, Seven Hills’ Valleywood Park was officially renamed Meijer Park. “It’s a very important addition to this neighborhood,” Seven Hills Mayor Anthony D. Biasiotta said. “It’s really illustrative of everything we’re trying to accomplish in Seven Hills -- better parks, more...
Metroparks officially opens new Eastern Ledge Trail at Euclid Creek Reservation in Richmond Heights
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The Cleveland Metroparks officially opened its Eastern Ledge Trail Thursday (Oct. 27) in the Euclid Creek Reservation, off Donna Drive in Richmond Heights. Announced in September 2021, the new mile-long trail features a mix of paved and natural surface trails, a suspension bridge over Euclid Creek...
Number of stolen dogs skyrocketing — What’s being done about it in Ohio
Carjackers and bank robbers make headlines, but the FOX 8 I-Team has found more and more thieves are stealing dogs.
Soaring above Cleveland Metroparks treetops to capture brilliant fall foliage (drone video)
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A brilliant red, yellow and orange canopy stretches across Cleveland Metroparks Mill Stream Run Reservation. The Main Street Diamond is one of three locations where drone flights are permitted within Cleveland Metroparks, so cleveland.com decided to capture the aerial view to check the state of the fall foliage earlier this week.
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
wmar2news
Ohio deli goes viral for video about its chicken salad
CLEVELAND — An Ohio deli on Cleveland’s East Side made a short video on TikTok about a chicken salad they sell, and the impact has been massive. 81st Street Deli off Superior Avenue is popular in the area. “We’ve been here for a very long time. We’ve been...
cleveland19.com
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a 21-year-old United Kingdom national after he allegedly traveled to the United States to meet a teenaged girl he met online. Westlake police said Alexander Dunn and the 16-year-old girl were found at Barnes and Noble in Crocker Park around 4 p.m. on Oct. 24.
Fall fishing explosion in progress: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Anglers have been scrambling to get their yellow perch tackle in order, and keep their fingers crossed the great Lake Erie yellow perch fishing that popped up this week off Huron and Port Clinton will continue. Perch fishing has been a roller coaster ride in recent years,...
cleveland19.com
Mentor firefighters rescue owl tangled in fishing line dangling from tree
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A great horned owl was not having a hoot as it got tangled in fishing line and dangled by its wing from a tree. While Mentor Fire said it’s “not our typical rescue,” they came to save the day. Station #4 found the...
New in Town: Jason Mikell visits The Yard on 3rd in Willoughby
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — The seasons are quickly changing here in Northeast Ohio, and as we soak up these last beautiful days of fall, many of us are still enjoying being outside. I decided to head over to Willoughby to enjoy some al fresco drinks and dining at The Yard on 3rd, where I met up with owner Anna Dey who explained that they’ve had busy season since first opening in June.
Starbucks employee harassed by coworker with headless Barbie and voodoo doll drawing
BEREA, Ohio – A worker at Starbucks, 106 Front Street, called police at about 6:45 p.m. Oct. 20 and said a coworker was harassing her. The worker said she arrived at work that morning and noticed a beheaded Barbie doll and a drawing of a voodoo doll. The drawing was labeled, “Jane Doe deceased.” The worker believed that the doll and drawing were directed toward her.
Michael Myers actor from 'Halloween Ends' reflects on time growing up in Northeast Ohio
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — It’s true. The boogeyman has ties to Northeast Ohio. James Jude Courtney, the actor who has portrayed horror villain Michael Myers in the three latest Halloween movies alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, was born and raised in our community. “I was born in Garfield Heights...
Live on Lake Erie in Lorain for $1.2M: House of the Week
LORAIN, Ohio -- In Northeast Ohio, living on Lake Erie can be an elusive dream. The coastline is dotted with multi-million dollar homes. But you won’t have to sacrifice luxury for price in Lorain, just went of Cleveland. That’s where you’ll find 3264 W. Erie Ave., a brick colonial...
Centre Daily
32-year-old boater dies after getting trapped between boat and trailer, Ohio cops say
Family members of an Ohio boater are mourning his tragic and unexpected death. Matthew Trowbridge, 32, of Apple Creek went boating at Chippewa Lake on the evening of Monday, Oct. 24, the Medina County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. As he was trying to load his 14-foot boat onto a trailer, he slipped and fell and couldn’t get out, the sheriff said.
Orange High School Thespians to present ‘Clue’ Nov. 3-5
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio -- The Orange High School Thespians will present their fall play, “Clue,” Nov. 3-5 in the high school auditorium, 32000 Chagrin Blvd. Show times are 7 p.m. Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 5. “Clue” is a murder mystery...
North Royalton students learn how to get up, go out and go get it: Talk of the Towns
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – North Royalton High School hosted #NRAspireHigher, a Career, College and Military Exploration Day on Oct. 25. The day began with the 9th and 10th graders taking the PSAT. After lunch the career fair began with 35 different career paths represented. Freshman students were able to interact with community members who work in these various careers. Students learned more specifics about what it takes to pursue each path, including required education, training, and what the anticipated pay and work requirements were of each career.
Need a last-minute Halloween costume idea? Here’s the top 10 trending costume searches on Google
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Halloween weekend has arrived. In addition to trick-or-treat times, there’s a number of holiday-themed events taking place across Northeast Ohio over the next few days. Google’s Frightgeist website shares trending data based on various Halloween costume ideas that have been searched for. Here’s the top 10...
