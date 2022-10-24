ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon Lake, OH

Cleveland.com

Soaring above Cleveland Metroparks treetops to capture brilliant fall foliage (drone video)

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A brilliant red, yellow and orange canopy stretches across Cleveland Metroparks Mill Stream Run Reservation. The Main Street Diamond is one of three locations where drone flights are permitted within Cleveland Metroparks, so cleveland.com decided to capture the aerial view to check the state of the fall foliage earlier this week.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
OHIO STATE
wmar2news

Ohio deli goes viral for video about its chicken salad

CLEVELAND — An Ohio deli on Cleveland’s East Side made a short video on TikTok about a chicken salad they sell, and the impact has been massive. 81st Street Deli off Superior Avenue is popular in the area. “We’ve been here for a very long time. We’ve been...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a 21-year-old United Kingdom national after he allegedly traveled to the United States to meet a teenaged girl he met online. Westlake police said Alexander Dunn and the 16-year-old girl were found at Barnes and Noble in Crocker Park around 4 p.m. on Oct. 24.
WESTLAKE, OH
WKYC

New in Town: Jason Mikell visits The Yard on 3rd in Willoughby

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — The seasons are quickly changing here in Northeast Ohio, and as we soak up these last beautiful days of fall, many of us are still enjoying being outside. I decided to head over to Willoughby to enjoy some al fresco drinks and dining at The Yard on 3rd, where I met up with owner Anna Dey who explained that they’ve had busy season since first opening in June.
WILLOUGHBY, OH
Cleveland.com

Starbucks employee harassed by coworker with headless Barbie and voodoo doll drawing

BEREA, Ohio – A worker at Starbucks, 106 Front Street, called police at about 6:45 p.m. Oct. 20 and said a coworker was harassing her. The worker said she arrived at work that morning and noticed a beheaded Barbie doll and a drawing of a voodoo doll. The drawing was labeled, “Jane Doe deceased.” The worker believed that the doll and drawing were directed toward her.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Live on Lake Erie in Lorain for $1.2M: House of the Week

LORAIN, Ohio -- In Northeast Ohio, living on Lake Erie can be an elusive dream. The coastline is dotted with multi-million dollar homes. But you won’t have to sacrifice luxury for price in Lorain, just went of Cleveland. That’s where you’ll find 3264 W. Erie Ave., a brick colonial...
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland.com

North Royalton students learn how to get up, go out and go get it: Talk of the Towns

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – North Royalton High School hosted #NRAspireHigher, a Career, College and Military Exploration Day on Oct. 25. The day began with the 9th and 10th graders taking the PSAT. After lunch the career fair began with 35 different career paths represented. Freshman students were able to interact with community members who work in these various careers. Students learned more specifics about what it takes to pursue each path, including required education, training, and what the anticipated pay and work requirements were of each career.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

