With no obstetric hospitals or birth centers and no obstetric providers, at least two dozen rural hospitals have been closing across the U.S. since 2020. These closures are hitting rural women hard and disproportionately affect women of color. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah speaks with Dr. Suzanne Dixon on why she stays one night a week in Franklin, North Carolina, to work toward the day every woman can have a healthy, hopeful pregnancy.Oct. 23, 2022.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO