Read full article on original website
Related
To help my 8-year-old with his anxiety, we created a 'worry box.' The nightly ritual helps us with our fears.
After the author's son asked hard questions every night, she decided to start a "worry box" where they would write down what they had in their minds.
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
Gruesome details about Amazon driver ‘bitten to death by dogs’ as cops discover body left for hours in front yard
THE body of an Amazon delivery driver has been discovered after he was mauled to death by dogs while dropping off a package, police believe. Deputies found the remains, which had been in a yard for hours, at a Missouri residence at around 7pm where they were immediately attacked by two bloodthirsty animals.
Meet a black woman who gave birth to white and black twins and refused to accept them.
As we all know, mother nature never stops surprising us. Once again, a mother surprises us by giving birth to one in a million twins, black and white. When a mother gave birth to twins, a white baby girl, and a black baby boy, she believed one of her babies had been exchanged in the hospital, so she refused to accept the baby.
Ring Cameras Are Being Used to Control and Surveil Overworked Delivery Workers
On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. Networked doorbell surveillance cameras like Amazon's Ring are everywhere, and have changed the nature of delivery work by letting customers take on the role of bosses to monitor, control, and discipline workers, according to a recent report by the Data & Society tech research institute.
Green Country group teaches people how to identify domestic violence victims
When people think of domestic violence, most people think of physical violence but there’s many other types of abuse someone can experience.
Studying and working as a sole parent of a young child is hard but it is our ticket out of poverty | Anonymous
I hope to secure full-time employment after finishing my degree, but I worry about the physical and mental health effects of our current situation
Why Abortion Access Matters for Women In Abusive Relationships
Studies and statistics show a horrifying relationship between violence and pregnancy.
Study Finds That Robots Will Replace Humans In 47% Of Jobs, Causing The Feeling Of Job Insecurity
A recent article published in The Journal of Applied Psychology revealed results from a study that found that "increased exposure to robots leads to increased job insecurity." Additionally, this robot-related job insecurity is then connected to burnout and "workplace incivility." [i]
Nationwide, 36% of counties, largely in the Midwest and South, constitute “maternity care deserts”
With no obstetric hospitals or birth centers and no obstetric providers, at least two dozen rural hospitals have been closing across the U.S. since 2020. These closures are hitting rural women hard and disproportionately affect women of color. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah speaks with Dr. Suzanne Dixon on why she stays one night a week in Franklin, North Carolina, to work toward the day every woman can have a healthy, hopeful pregnancy.Oct. 23, 2022.
Comments / 0