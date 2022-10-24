Election 2022: 4 candidates running for 2 city council positions

Four candidates are in the Nov. 8 General Election race for two positions with the Lincoln City City Council.

Sydney Kasner is seeking a fulltime position as a Ward 2 councilor after being appointed to the council in November 2021. Carolyn Nguyen is also running for the Ward 2 council position. Ward 3 Councilor Rick Mark is facing challenger Mellissa Sumner.

The News Guard asked each the following questions and received the following responses.

Ward 2 candidates

The News Guard: Why do you want to continue to be a Lincoln City City Councilor?

Sydney Kasner: I was appointed as a Ward II City Councilor in November 2021. Appointing a candidate saved taxpayers a costly election for a very short term. My opponent has been vocal in criticizing the appointment process. Respectfully, I would point out that those objections didn’t stop her from applying for this position, in the same way I did.

I would like to continue serving on City Council because I am passionate about serving my community and improving our beautiful city. I am not afraid of hard work and have suggested longer work sessions and council meetings to increase our productivity. Additionally, I have experience uniting people with differing opinions to work together and compromise to accomplish shared goals. It is impossible to get anything done if people believe that their way is the only way.

The News Guard: What experience would you offer that qualifies you as an effective city councilor?

Kasner: This year I served on the budget committee and was an advocate for the LCPD Narcotics Detective and Community Services Officer positions. I serve on two non-profit boards including our local Coastal Support Services. I work full-time at the Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital which provides me with a unique community health perspective. I have also spent my entire adult life volunteering consistently.

My volunteer experiences have included projects with Lincoln City Rotarians, serving as Vulnerable Populations Outreach Lead for the Lincoln County Emergency Management Team, writing for Reinvented Magazine to introduce young women to STEM careers, coordinating donation drives in Lincoln City for various organizations, putting together an adopt-a-family holiday event in Lincoln City, bringing Christmas to Oregon Veterans’ Homes, and so much more.

The News Guard: If elected, what would be your top three priorities and why those priorities?

Kasner: My top priority is definitely affordable housing in Lincoln City. I’ve voted in favor of changes that make housing more appealing for developers, in favor of tiny home development, and have voiced many times in Council Chambers that housing needs to remain the top priority. This is my number one priority because it is by far the most common concern I have heard voiced by residents. Another high priority would be improving and properly maintaining city infrastructure.

This is a priority because of the population growth in Lincoln City and our increased tourist numbers. I am in favor of tourists paying their fair share of impact on our infrastructure by increasing the transient room tax. A third top priority for me would be increasing our disaster preparedness in Lincoln City. This is a priority due to the countless residents sharing stories describing the chaos during Echo Mountain Fire evacuations.

I want to see improved city communications with the public, information sharing that is accessible and known to the public and plans for how we can work together for any future disasters. Other top concerns of mine include increasing youth and senior citizen services/activities, attracting living wage jobs, and increasing public safety.

The News Guard: Why do you want to be a city councilor?

Carolyn Nguyen: I am continuing what was started in 2020 when I ran for the unexpired term. I came up short but very close. Due to a 2nd resignation eight months later, the seat was “open” again. Rather than call for a special election, Council opted to fill the seat by appointment last November. Appointments cancel out the vote and this didn’t go unnoticed in Ward 2.

People felt unheard and disenfranchised. I was asked to run again because the people want the opportunity to vote on who will be their voice. I am a strong leader who will not give up on my neighbors. The entire City Council is all from the same political party. I am the only Conservative running and would bring a voice to Council that is currently not represented.

The News Guard: What experience would you offer that qualifies you as an effective city councilor?

Nguyen: I have been employed as an insurance adjuster for 30 years. My employer has provided professional development and training in complex matters of investigation, mediation and contract law. I engage daily in conversations with people in distress who need a competent listening ear to help them navigate through the claims process often in cases of complete destruction of property or loss of a loved one. I am used to having deadlines, showing up prepared and prioritizing my work. I can see how my training would easily transfer over to the responsibilities of being a Councilor.

The News Guard: If elected, what would be your top three priorities and why those priorities?

Nguyen: Safe streets and neighborhoods are my top priority. We are only 90 minutes West of Portland and it’s clear that the crime, homelessness, drug addiction and mental illness are slowly coming our way. I am enrolled in the Lincoln City PD Citizens Academy and have learned first-hand from our police officers that they need more support. We need our officer’s time freed up to go after real criminals rather than chase down firework offenders. The police department is still short staffed and that isn’t because of budget constraints.

The riots of 2020 in Portland brought about a culture of defund the police which was exacerbated by current City Councilors wearing BLM masks during City Council televised meetings. I reject this activism from elected officials and stand 100% with our officers.

My 2nd priority on Council would be to support and vote for ordinance changes and deregulation of obstacles that are getting in the way of developers coming to Lincoln City. I am against having City owned property sitting off the tax rolls for years. While housing is a top concern to residents, we also need to encourage investment by industries that will bring good paying jobs.

My 3rd priority is to work on ways to get the public more engaged and involved in the City Council meetings. Having coffee with your neighbors as a Councilor shouldn’t just be limited to the month before an election. As a Councilor you serve the people, and their input is helpful to good governance.

Ward 3 candidates

Current Ward 3 City Council Rick Mark has filed for reelection. His opponent is Mellissa Sumner.

The News Guard: Why do you want to continue as a Lincoln City City Councilor?

Rick Mark: I became a City Councilor in January 2019, after running in 2018. This was my first venture into being elected to a political office. I have very much enjoyed my time on City Council. It’s great to have a hand in making decisions important to Lincoln City, which is a town I have come to love. Managing a city like this is a complex and very expensive proposition. I have learned a lot, and I think it would be a shame to stop now.

The News Guard: What experience would you offer that qualifies you as an effective city councilor?

Mark: Hopefully, I can put my new-found knowledge and my experience to better use in a second term. I am very proud of some the city’s accomplishments over the past four years. Specifically, the city is making progress on at least four projects that will provide more affordable housing. We have a new police station, a new hospital, a new food court. We are developing a new city park at the south end of town, and we expect to be making major improvements to the D River Wayside. The city did this while navigating through the COVID crisis, which shut down major businesses in town. The city also had to cope with the horrific Echo Mountain Fire, which brought out an Olympian effort by volunteers who stepped up to help those who lost their homes. These have been difficult times, but the city somehow managed to weather those storms.

The News Guard: If elected, what would be your top three priorities and why those priorities?

Mark: My number one priority is always managing the budget. The city’s needs will always outweigh the available resources. It’s a tricky balancing act, and I thank our very capable city staff for leading the way. The city works hard to keep critical systems working well, while making improvements where it can. The budget must anticipate future needs, including money that must be paid to the state’s PERS fund and for the ever-increasing personnel costs. Staffing shortages are a problem for everyone across the country, and competitive wages are expensive.

I have been canvassing Ward 3 for my re-election campaign. A few friends and I have knocked on more than 700 doors in the past couple of weeks. The main concern I hear from residents is affordable housing. The city needs to keep doing what it can to provide incentives to developers to build here. A few projects are under way, and I hope to see more in the future.

A third priority is simply to keep doing things the city needs to become a better place to live. We have banned the sale and use of fireworks. It might take a couple of years for people to get used to that idea, but I hope that over time the noise and anxiety will diminish. I’d like to keep cars off the beach. I’d like to see more sidewalks and pedestrian crosswalks. Future projects include a fourth water tank, which will improve the water system’s storage and pressure and reduce the annual end-of-summer worries when Schooner Creek runs low. I would love to find a way to build an additional road on the east side of the highway to help alleviate traffic. I will also continue my work on the state’s emergency communications council, hoping to improve emergency alerts to the public.

The News Guard: Why do you want to be a city councilor?

Mellissa Sumner: I want to do what a city councilor is supposed to do but do it with integrity. I believe it’s a city councilors role to be responsible for and to the citizens. I can do all of these things and bring a different perspective on decision making. I never show up unprepared and I am always thoughtful in my questions and answers. I work consistently with business owners, community and guests.

Senior services, children's activities, care and education, city ordinances, veterans’ services, public safety, infrastructure issues and mental health are important to me and I will do my part in making a difference. I know how to navigate through challenges, and I will do a great job. I advocate for, support, and promote Lincoln City every day. I ask the voters to let me show them what I can do as City Councilor of Ward III.

The News Guard: What experience would you offer that qualifies you as an effective city councilor?

Sumner: I have been involved in several Lincoln City committees since I moved here, including Explore Lincoln City and as a Planning Commissioner. I have worked in Multiple Chambers of commerce in Lincoln County as Director and Communications Manager which has helped me see and hear what we need in Lincoln City. I have built relationships with our local government and intergovernmental agencies. I am on 4 nonprofit boards and 6 committees because I care and if I can help I will. I’m always prepared. I am many things and proud of them especially being approachable, reasonable, compassionate, and I am not afraid to use my voice for my community.

The News Guard: If elected, what would be your top three priorities and why those priorities?

Sumner: My top three priorities will support our whole community and it’s important we find answers and creative ways to solve them.

1. Housing - We all know housing is a huge issue for Lincoln City, well the whole county. Changes in zoning will allow new housing opportunities. Apartments are coming in and that’s wonderful, but we need family housing like duplexes and town homes that allows for a yard for kids and pets.

2. Comprehensive Plan- We have to get this updated and focus our goals on the values of Lincoln City as a whole. We are much more than a tourist destination, but they do play a role in our economic development.

3. Mental Health - our county is failing at service for those who need it. COVID did a number on our community and especially our children. We need to work with other cities that have developed programs to help build its community up and support them. I know that this is bigger than Lincoln City and it’s absolutely a county and state issue; but our city could lead by example. We can connect with the experts like Denver, Colorado and Mesa, Arizona and see what they are doing to be on the top of the list for mental health support.

Follow Election 2022 at thenewsguard.com and in the Tuesday print editions of The News Guard.