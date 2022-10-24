Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
Takoma, Maryland Offers One-Time $1,000 PaymentCadrene HeslopTakoma Park, MD
Related
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Jerry Lee Lewis dead at age 87: Rock n’ Roll icon of Great Balls of Fire fame passes away at his Memphis home
GREAT Balls of Fire singer, Jerry Lee Lewis has died at the age of 87 at his home in Memphis, Tennessee. Considered one of the first true rock n’ roll musicians, Jerry Lee rose to fame with his first big hit, Whole Lotta Shaken’ Goin’ On, in 1957.
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
WUSA
David Foster & Katharine McPhee On Their 'Musical' Son Following in Their Footsteps (Exclusive)
A perfect Christmas with their little drummer boy! Katharine McPhee and David Foster are opening up about their 1-year-old son, Rennie's love for music, and whether or not they see a career in the industry in his future. The couple recently spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier, as they are gearing...
Kris Jenner shares her ‘disappointment’ over Kourtney Kardashian's wedding
Kris Jenner has shared her ‘disappointment’ over Kourtney Kardashian’s Vegas wedding – having been stung before with another of her reality star daughters. Earlier this year, Kourtney tied the knot with Blink-182 beau Travis Barker, although they explained that they had tied the knot without a license.
netflixjunkie.com
Long Before Meghan Markle Became a Royal, the Late American TV Host, Larry King Once Predicted Her Exit From Hollywood
With so much written and spoken about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, it is hard to remember a time when the Royal lady was Meghan Markle, the American actress. In fact, she had quite a successful role in USA Network’s legal Drama, Suits. While on the show, she did several interviews with her co-stars in order to promote the series. One of them was with the Emmy-winning broadcaster, Larry King.
WUSA
Machine Gun Kelly Wears Latex Corset Look, Attends Time100 Next Gala With a Fiery Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly isn't afraid to go bold when it comes to his fashion. The 32-year-old "Emo Girl" singer hit the red carpet at the Time100 Next Gala in New York City on Tuesday night in an intense latex look. Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, wore skintight black...
WUSA
'Tell Me Lies': Grace Van Patten Breaks Down Shocking Finale Twists (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the season finale of Hulu's Tell Me Lies. Tell Me Lies left a lot for fans to stew on in the season 1 finale. The Hulu drama, which is based on the 2018 novel by Carola Lovering, chronicles the tumultuous love story of Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), who meet at college and spans the course of eight years. As Lucy and Stephen get entangled in their toxic relationship, they're blinded by the web of lies and manipulation as their friends get roped into the vicious circle.
WUSA
Dionne Warwick Gives Update on Teyana Taylor Playing Her in Upcoming Bio Series
Dionne Warwick is ready for her fans to get her life story. During an appearance on Sherri Shepherd's talk show, the 81-year-old songstress discussed the premiere of her award-winning documentary with CNN, Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over. Directed by Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner, the film is narrated...
WUSA
'Hip Hop Homicides': 50 Cent Recalls Meeting Pop Smoke and Talks Rise of Violence in Community (Exclusive)
WE tv’s highly anticipated new series, Hip Hop Homicides, delves deeply into the epidemic of violence in hip hop, and ET is exclusively giving fans their first look at the new investigative series. From executive producers Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Mona Scott-Young, Hip Hop Homicides aims to bring...
WUSA
'The Crown' Star Jonathan Pryce Thinks the Season 5 Disclaimer Is 'Unnecessary' (Exclusive)
As anticipation builds for The Crown's return to Netflix with season 5, so have calls for a disclaimer to be added to creator Peter Morgan's historical drama clarifying that it is a fictional account of events involving the royal family. But one of the series' incoming stars, Jonathan Pryce, finds it all "a bit unnecessary."
WUSA
'Candyman': Tony Todd, Virginia Madsen on Those Bees and Film's Racial Impact 30 Years Later (Exclusive)
It’s been 30 years since Tony Todd first uttered the words, "Be my victim," to a terrified Virginia Madsen in 1992's horror cult classic Candyman. Based on Clive Barker's 1985 short story and brought to the screen by writer-director Bernard Rose, the supernatural slasher garnered three sequels, including Jordan Peele's 2021 installment, and was a hit with critics and audiences alike, especially within the Black community.
WUSA
Who Is Hosting 'Saturday Night Live?' A Guide to Season 48
Saturday Night Live's season 48 is in full swing, with three fun, star-studded episodes under its belt and a whole slew of A-listers and comedy icons gearing up to take the legendary Studio 8H stage. This year, the cast looks quite a bit different, with four fresh new faces after...
WUSA
Matthew Perry on Asking for Support While Battling Addiction: 'Alone, You Lose to the Disease'
Matthew Perry is sharing his realizations about sobriety and addiction, and looking to help others who are struggling. In a new preview clip of the 53-year-old actor's upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer on ABC News, Perry explains the importance of having a support system when trying to overcome addiction and substance abuse.
Comments / 0