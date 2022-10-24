ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
netflixjunkie.com

Long Before Meghan Markle Became a Royal, the Late American TV Host, Larry King Once Predicted Her Exit From Hollywood

With so much written and spoken about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, it is hard to remember a time when the Royal lady was Meghan Markle, the American actress. In fact, she had quite a successful role in USA Network’s legal Drama, Suits. While on the show, she did several interviews with her co-stars in order to promote the series. One of them was with the Emmy-winning broadcaster, Larry King.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WUSA

'Tell Me Lies': Grace Van Patten Breaks Down Shocking Finale Twists (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the season finale of Hulu's Tell Me Lies. Tell Me Lies left a lot for fans to stew on in the season 1 finale. The Hulu drama, which is based on the 2018 novel by Carola Lovering, chronicles the tumultuous love story of Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), who meet at college and spans the course of eight years. As Lucy and Stephen get entangled in their toxic relationship, they're blinded by the web of lies and manipulation as their friends get roped into the vicious circle.
WUSA

Dionne Warwick Gives Update on Teyana Taylor Playing Her in Upcoming Bio Series

Dionne Warwick is ready for her fans to get her life story. During an appearance on Sherri Shepherd's talk show, the 81-year-old songstress discussed the premiere of her award-winning documentary with CNN, Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over. Directed by Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner, the film is narrated...
WUSA

'Candyman': Tony Todd, Virginia Madsen on Those Bees and Film's Racial Impact 30 Years Later (Exclusive)

It’s been 30 years since Tony Todd first uttered the words, "Be my victim," to a terrified Virginia Madsen in 1992's horror cult classic Candyman. Based on Clive Barker's 1985 short story and brought to the screen by writer-director Bernard Rose, the supernatural slasher garnered three sequels, including Jordan Peele's 2021 installment, and was a hit with critics and audiences alike, especially within the Black community.
WUSA

Who Is Hosting 'Saturday Night Live?' A Guide to Season 48

Saturday Night Live's season 48 is in full swing, with three fun, star-studded episodes under its belt and a whole slew of A-listers and comedy icons gearing up to take the legendary Studio 8H stage. This year, the cast looks quite a bit different, with four fresh new faces after...

