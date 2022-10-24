Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
8 Top Cryptocurrency Under $1 to Invest in 2022
While Bitcoin trades for thousands of dollars, some of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in right now change hands at just a few cents per token. Therefore, the purpose of this article is to discuss the best cryptocurrency under $1 to buy today. The 8 Best Crypto Under $1 to...
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Price Predicted to Crash 50% While This New Crypto’s Price Could 10x Before 2023
Shiba Inu is one of the most famous meme coins in the crypto space but while it has struggled to make any gains in 2022, crypto analytics platform Dash 2 Trade is expected to make significant gains – and secured almost $2 million in just three days after its presale went live.
NEWSBTC
Are Bitcoin Bulls Ready To Stampede? | BTCUSD Analysis October 25, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we take a look at the Bitcoin price rally to see if it can turn into something much bigger. Are bulls ready to stampede all over bears?. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price (BTCUSD): October 25,...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin (DOGE) Rallies With Over 10% Gains; Will Price Finally Hit $0.1?
DOGE’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range with high volume, aiming for a rally to $0.1. DOGE faces a major test to trend higher above $0.1 after the price broke out of its long-range price movement. DOGE’s price remains strong above the 50 Exponential Moving...
NEWSBTC
Is Bitcoin Rise Above $20k Sustainable? Here’s What On-Chain Data Says
Bitcoin is now back above the $20k mark after observing some sharp uptrend over the past day, but is this pump sustainable? Here’s what on-chain data has to say about it. Bitcoin All Exchanges Netflows Remain Muted Following The Price Rise. As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant...
NEWSBTC
DeFi Analyst Predicts $2.00 Per Token For Both Uniglo.io And Ripple In 2023
Recent predictions from industry experts and analysts have helped pour new confidence into the crypto market. They think that GLO and XRP will enjoy strong growth over the next year and could hit price points of $2.00 per token in 2023. This is incredibly bullish for both these tokens and the wider crypto space.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Faces Key Decision Above $20,700, Will Price Rally To $21,500?
BTC’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range with high volume, aiming for a rally to $21,500. BTC faces a major decision test to trend higher above $21,000 after the price broke out of its downtrend descending triangle price movement. BTC’s price remains strong on the...
NEWSBTC
Decentraland (MANA) Seen Getting Pulled Downstream In Next 7 Days – Here’s Why
Decentraland (MANA) managed to tally a 3.4% increase over the last 24 hours as the crypto space is looking at a possible bullish recovery. In doing so, the crypto managed to trim its losses on its biweekly and monthly charts to 2.7% and 9.4%, respectively. Decentraland rallies over the last...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Classic Flashes Bullish Signs As Volume Rises; Will $32 be breached?
ETC’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range with high volume, aiming for a rally to $30. ETC faces a major test to trend higher above $30 after the price broke out of its descending triangle price movement. ETC’s price remains strong below the 50 and...
NEWSBTC
Smooth Love Potion Price Predicted to Near Zero by 2023 – New Gaming Crypto Coins Better Investment
Axie Infinity’s Smooth Love Potion continues to lose value but new crypto gaming project Calvaria is taking the market by storm. Both the AXS token and Smooth Love Potion are down more than 95% from their all-time highs following a number of setbacks including the Ronin Bridge hack – which saw more than $600 million stolen from the ecosystem – the ongoing crypto bear market and a rapidly falling player base.
NEWSBTC
Cardano Price Looks Optimistic, How Long Will The Bullish Momentum Last?
Cardano price has brought the bulls back to its chart. In the last 24 hours, ADA has appreciated over 7%. This price movement could be termed a rally. ADA had made no progress in the last week. However, it has soared up considerably over the past 24 hours. Technical indicators have sided with the bulls as demand for the altcoin rose.
NEWSBTC
Polkadot On A Bullish Run, Is This Price Level The New Target?
Polkadot price has registered a bullish revival on their 24-hour chart. Over the past day, DOT logged double-digit gains. In the past week, the altcoin has lost close to 3% of its market value. The major market movers have turned optimistic today, and most altcoins have followed suit. The technical...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Grinds Higher, Why BTC Could Lift-off To $25K
Bitcoin price is gaining pace above $20,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is showing positive signs and might rise further towards $22,000 or even $25,000. Bitcoin is gaining pace above the $20,000 and $20,500 resistance levels. The price is trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Registers Gains, Is This A Rebound?
Ethereum price has moved up on its chart over the last 24 hours. The altcoin witnessed a 4% growth in the same time frame. This has pushed the price of the altcoin closer to the immediate resistance. Once the Ethereum price moves above the closest resistance level, the bulls could...
NEWSBTC
Why EOS Downward Trajectory In Last 30 Days May Not Hurt Its Coin
Since its all-time high on August 22, EOS has been steadily declining. The crypto market had crashed from March to June, but has since recovered. The market crisis has a lingering impact on modern investing. Coingecko reports that the token’s value has increased by 0.2% in the last 24 hours....
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Just Saw Technical Correction, Why BTC Could Rise Again
Bitcoin price started a downside correction from $21,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is stable above $20,000 and might start a fresh increase. Bitcoin is holding gains above the $20,000 and $20,200 levels. The price is trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a key...
NEWSBTC
How to Buy Dash 2 Trade Token
Dash 2 Trade is a new cryptocurrency analytics and social trading platform that aims to put advanced crypto analytics tools in the hands of traders. Dash 2 Trade includes classic features like technical analysis and strategy backtesting as well as innovative features like on-chain analytics and token presale analysis. In...
NEWSBTC
Will A Bankruptcy Of Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Impact The Price?
The largest publicly traded Bitcoin miner in the U.S. by hash rate and mining fleet, Core Scientific (CORZ), issued a bankruptcy warning in a filing with the SEC on Oct. 26. Shortly thereafter, the stock took a nosedive. The stock plummeted from $1.02 to $0.22. While the CORZ stock was trading at $10.43 at the beginning of the year, it is now down 97% year-to-date.
NEWSBTC
Top 5 Crypto Presales To Invest In For 2022
There are currently thousands of cryptocurrencies in the market and it can prove to be quite a chore trying to figure out which one is best to invest in. However, there are always those that shine through due to their offerings and reach that has made them inevitable successes in the crypto market. This time around, catching a presale early is a good way to make good gains in the market.
NEWSBTC
This Bitcoin On-chain Retest Can Change Market’s Course, Here’s How
Bitcoin new address momentum is approaching a retest that could change the course of the crypto’s price, if history is anything to go by. Monthly MA Of Bitcoin New Addresses Is Currently Retesting The Yearly MA. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, new address momentum is currently...
Comments / 0