K-State Wildcats vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys: 5 things to know about Big 12 matchup

Oklahoma State and Kansas State have something in common. They have both won all of their Big 12 football games, save for respective road trips to first-place TCU, this season.

That makes their upcoming matchup at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium an important one.

The winner will be in excellent position to earn a berth in the conference championship game. The loser will be playing catch up the rest of the year.

No. 9 Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) is coming off a thrilling 41-34 victory over Texas. No. 22 K-State (5-2, 3-1) is trying to bounce back from a 38-28 loss against the Horned Frogs.

Here is everything you need to know to start preparing for the game.

The details

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan

TV: FOX

Radio: KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City and KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita

Betting line: K-State by 1 with an over/under points total of 58

Five things to know

1. The K-State injury report features several big names at the start of the week. Starting quarterback Adrian Martinez, starting linebacker Daniel Green and starting tight end Ben Sinnott were all unable to finish the game against TCU last week after leaving the field with injuries.

It is too early to know if any of them will be ready to play against Oklahoma State.

Martinez remained active on the sideline while dealing with a lower-body injury against TCU, so a quick return seems possible for him. It may be difficult for Green and Sinnott to play this weekend, but it all depends on their bodies respond. Also, Julius Brents and Josh Hayes might be hobbled on defense.

2. The Cowboys are also dealing with myriad injuries. Oklahoma State played against Texas without Jaden Bray (WR), Braydon Johnson (WR), Preston Williams (OL), Thomas Harper (OL), Brock Martin (DB) and Brendon Evers (DE) over the weekend. Speculation also swirled that starting quarterback Spencer Sanders might be limited or miss the game, but he ended up throwing for 391 yards and two touchdowns.

3. Spencer Sanders may be the best quarterback in the Big 12. It’s a close call between Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma), Max Duggan (TCU), Martinez and Sanders, but Oklahoma State’s QB1 currently has a statistical advantage. He leads the Big 12 with 2,030 passing yards. He has also thrown for 15 touchdowns and rushed for 352 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He was the Big 12’s first-team quarterback last season. He may be playing even better this season.

4. Mike Gundy has never lost to Chris Klieman. Granted, it’s a small sample size. But Oklahoma State has gone 3-0 against K-State since Klieman took over as coach in 2019. The Cowboys won those three games by scores of 26-13, 20-18 and 31-20. Klieman is also still searching for his first win against Texas and Baylor.

Coincidentally, those are the next three teams on the K-State schedule. Another stat of note: K-State is 1-6 at home when coming off a loss under Klieman.

5. Jason Taylor has been a star in Oklahoma State’s secondary this season. The senior safety leads the Big 12 with nine passes defended. When teams have tested him, Taylor has responded by breaking up six throws and making three interceptions. K-State quarterbacks will need to account for his presence on Saturday.