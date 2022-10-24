Many families still struggling to find baby formula amid ongoing shortage

WASHINGTON — The baby formula shortage is impacting many families nationwide.

A recent Census Bureau survey shows nearly a third of households with an infant under 1 year had trouble finding formula.

Some doctors say the issues aren’t only access or cost.

One pediatrician explains they’re dealing with new recalls for some formula as well.

Earlier this month, Abbott Nutrition proactively recalled certain lots of its

liquid products for infants and children.

Tiffani Hays at the Johns Hopkins Health System said this particular formula is primarily used in hospitals. She said this latest recall put a major dent in their supplies.

Pediatricians say without the proper formula, these patients can get dehydrated.

“Requiring emergent hospitalization and having to run food through IV if necessary, which poses a whole additional risk of infection and additional complications,” said Hays, director of pediatric clinical nutrition education and practice at Johns Hopkins Health System.

The Biden administration is taking steps to address the shortage. Through Operation Fly Formula, the U.S. has imported the equivalent of nearly 1 billion 8-ounce bottles of infant formula.

Abbott Nutrition said it is planning to invest a half-billion dollars in a new factory to manufacture specialty infant formulas. The company reports it is in the final stages of finding a site for its new facility.

