Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
cravedfw
The Ultimate DFW (and Beyond) Chicken Fried Steak List 2022
Today is a day of celebration and joy as we mark the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day. The day’s founder, Jeffrey Yarbrough, said on this auspicious occasion, “I am honored to have worked closely with restaurateurs Tom Perini and Ralph Sheffield to elevate this savory southern dish that reflects our state history. Besides my wife and kids as the loves of my life, creating the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day has been a dream come true and makes me so proud to be a Texan.”
Famed Southfork Ranch in Parker sells to Centurion American as part of plans for redevelopment
Southfork Ranch, which was the site for the long-running TV show "Dallas," has been sold to Centurion American Development Group. (Courtesy Centurion American Development Group) Southfork Ranch in Parker, which for years served as the setting for the iconic “Dallas” TV show, has been purchased by Centurion American Development Group....
Texas ranch where 'Dallas' was filmed has new owners
PARKER, Texas — Southfork Ranch, the prominent property known for filming the hit series "Dallas," has new ownership. Farmers Branch-based Centurion American Development Group announced it had acquired the 241-acre property in a news release. The group said its final development plans for Southfork Ranch "include larger residential lots, although the size and number will be determined in conjunction with discussions with the City of Parker."
papercitymag.com
Over-the-Top Tablescapes for a Cause — When Design and Dallas Alumni Unite
Table design by The Garden Gate (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography) Since its founding by Louise Griffeth and Barbara Barton, Kappa Tablescapes has distributed almost $3.5 million in proceeds to more than 110 worthy beneficiaries. The eagerly anticipated annual event (this was the 28th) is put together by the 150 Kappa Dallas Alumnae Association volunteers, sponsors, and designers, who transform a handful of tables at the Dallas Country Club.
CW33 NewsFix
Cheat on your diet at these restaurants for the best fried & greasy food around Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — We get it you’ve been dieting for a while now and we’re super proud of you! Now’s the time for a cheat day and you have a legitimate reason for cheating on that strict diet of yours: first, you deserve this and secondly, Tuesday, Oct. 25 is National Greasy Foods Day.
CW33 NewsFix
Dig in! These are the best Jamaican Jerk eateries around Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The vibes are immaculate on Monday, October 24 and it’s not just because the fall season is in full swing and your football team did well over the weekend, it’s also a day to celebrate a very special cultural cuisine. Monday is National Jamaican...
dmagazine.com
Dallas’ Obsession with Other Cities’ Restaurants Is Getting Embarrassing
Last week, one of my friends texted me that his favorite waiter at a top Dallas restaurant is moving to Austin. The waiter’s terse explanation: “Dallas doesn’t have it.”. Dallas, apparently, agrees. We’re only accelerating our reverence for the food and chefs of other cities, deepening our...
dmagazine.com
DFW Healthcare Brief: Texas Health Plano Named to World’s Best Speciality Hospitals and A New Techstars Health Accelerator in Fort Worth
For the second year in a row, Newsweek has named Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano to its list of World’s Best Specialized Hospitals for 2023 for cardiac surgery. The award recognizes hospitals that specialize in cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, oncology, neurology, orthopedics, pediatric & adolescent medicine, cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, pulmonology and urology. Newsweek and Statista Inc. surveyed more than 40,000 medical experts to gather data on potential honorees. Read the full list of Newsweek’s World’s Best Specialized Hospitals for 2023 here.
4 Texas Bars Land On List Of Best Wine Bars In America
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best wine bars in the country.
This Texas Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Fried Steak In The World
One report ranked this Texas restaurant above all others.
dallasexpress.com
Margaritaville Resort Communities Coming to Texas
The plans to open Margaritaville-themed communities across the state of Texas have sped up with the announcement of a Margaritaville resort opening in South Padre in the spring of 2023. Highline Hospitality Partners will convert the newly acquired Pearl South Padre Beach Resort into a vacation experience inspired by the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Hospital Workers Killed in Dallas Remembered for Kindness, Commitment to Others
Tributes continue to pour in for the two hospital workers gunned down at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday. On Wednesday, North Texans are being asked to pause to remember the two Methodist Dallas employees who were killed Saturday. The Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council is asking all of its hospital partners and the community to hold a moment of silence at noon for the two women, Jacqueline Pokuaa and Katie Flowers.
glasstire.com
Asel Art Supply Announces the Closing of All Locations By the End of 2022
Asel Art Supply, a Texas-based art supply company, recently announced, via social media, the impending closure of all six of its locations by December 31, 2022. Originally founded in 1951 in Dallas by Kenny Asel, Asel Art Supply has been a longtime staple for artists across the state. In the mid-1960s, a second Dallas location was opened. Mr. Asel and his brother, Herb, oversaw the business until 1973, when they sold the company to a group of investors. In the mid-1970s, the business expanded with locations in San Antonio, Arlington, Fort Worth, Austin, and Lubbock (as Varsity Bookstore, a college bookstore serving Texas Tech University).
Love This Home or Build Your Own in Preston Hollow, The Choice Is Yours
Preston Hollow is perhaps one of Dallas’s most coveted neighborhoods. Among this quaint and well-curated community, you’ll find the perfect mix of mid-century charm and modern amenities with some of the largest lots around town. With a central location, this area offers easy access to uptown living and Highland Park shopping. Also, it’s a straight shot to Dallas Love Field Airport and is just seconds away from Dallas North Tollway.
keranews.org
South Dallas voters look for change in the race to replace Eddie Bernice Johnson
Eddie Bernice Johnson looms large in Dallas. The 86-year-old Democrat has represented Texas' 30th Congressional District, which spans from Love Field to the north to downtown Dallas and most of south Dallas County. Johnson, who's now retiring, was also the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and is the oldest...
New Tarrant County H-E-B Store Announced
As we’ve said before in Local Profile, H-E-B wants to replicate its success formula in the DFW area and they are not kidding. After opening several stores in North Texas in rapid succession, today the company announced its plans to open a new location in Tarrant County. Right now...
WFAA
The Fort Worth bordello-turned-hotel where some guests 'didn't leave'
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fair warning: Anyone who checks out the Fort Worth Stockyards may want to think twice before checking in at Miss Molly’s Hotel. Located on the second floor above the Star Café, Miss Molly’s is reportedly haunted. “Some guests came and didn’t leave,”...
Fatburger brings burgers, fries and milkshakes to Plano starting Nov. 7
This new restaurant's menu will feature burgers, wings, milkshakes, fries and more. (Courtesy Fatburger) Fatburger is scheduled to open its first Plano location on Nov. 7 at 1855 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 300. The fast-casual chain that started in Los Angeles, California, is known for its famous Fatburgers, which are built to order. The menu also includes chicken sandwiches, turkey burgers, plant-based Impossible burgers and veggie burgers. Milkshakes, fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings and chili cheese dogs round out the offerings. A grand opening celebration on Nov. 17 will include free meals to the first 100 customers. 972-942-8411. https://fatburger.com.
unthsc.edu
Free pop-up medical, vision and dental clinic coming to Dallas in December
The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth and Remote Area Medical – RAM® — a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics that delivers free quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need — are bringing the free clinic to Dallas on Dec. 3 and 4.
This North Texas city is one of the least artsy cities in America; study says
A vibrant art community is something that many people look for when choosing a place to call home.
Comments / 0