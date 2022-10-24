Read full article on original website
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop
SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk High “Embossed” Appears In Grey And Red
For the past few weeks Nike Sportswear’s latest inline collection has paid homage to various heritage-filled silhouettes and their ties to the hardwood. Employing two separate Air Force 1’s and an Air More Uptempo, the Nike Dunk High is now joining the fray littered with engravings. Utilizing crisp...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China” Drops Soon
This Air Jordan 12 contains a familiar motif. Over the past couple of weeks, Nike has been showing off some sneakers from their upcoming “25 Years In China” collection. This is meant to be a capsule that celebrates how the brand has been operating in the country for about two and a half decades now. One of the shoes that will be part of the collection is this Air Jordan 12, which can be found down below.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Fresh Resurfaces In “Triple Black”
After The Swooshes “Color of the Month” series returned the Air Force 1 to its original 1984 construction featuring buttery tumbled leathers and a more streamlined, thinner forefoot construction, the brand’s sportswear division is continuing to retool the leather textiles employed across its hallmark silhouette. Expanding on the meme’d folklore surrounding its black-on-black build, the 40th anniversary silhouette is introducing a new collection for the model to experiment with.
Hypebae
Jordan Brand's Latest Release Celebrates Unity
Jordan Brand continues its thematic drops with a colorway dedicated to unity. Aptly named the Air Jordan 1 Low “Unity,” the sneaker dons a mostly purple color scheme with a suede, leather and corduroy construction. Handwriting-style text covers the toe box, combining messages of equality with an additional...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Fitted With “Legend Blue” Colorway
The Jordan Two Trey is getting an iconic Air Jordan 11 colorway. Jumpman has come throughout with some impressive hybrid sneakers over the years. One such sneaker is none other than the Jordan Two Trey, which combines models like the Air Jordan 11 and the Air Jordan 8. This shoe has been getting quite a bit of love as of late, and as a result, Jumpman has been coming through with some dope new colorways.
Hypebae
Take an On-Foot Look at the Transparent eBay x Nike SB Dunk "Sandy Bodecker"
Back in 2003, eBay and Nike partnered for a SB Dunk Low that became one of the most storied sneakers of all time. The extremely limited drop spanned a mere three pairs — one of which was sold at auction for nearly $30,000 USD, another given to innovative Nike designer Sandy Bodecker and the last cut into four parts.
sneakernews.com
Brown Corduroy Accents This Women’s Nike Air Max 97
Although the world is eagerly waiting for its return in original “Silver Bullet,” the Nike Air Max 97 has taken the last 10 months as an opportunity to flex its creative muscles. Recently, Christian Tresser’s design from 1997 emerged in a women’s-exclusive take coupling brown corduroy with knit...
hotnewhiphop.com
Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2 “Black” Coming Soon: Photos
A new Social Status x Nike collab is on the way. Penny Hardaway had an incredible sneaker legacy with Nike. From his own signature shoe to the popularization of Foamposites, Hardaway is someone that sneakerheads have always revered. That is especially true of the Nike Air Penny 2, which is a shoe that is making a comeback right now. It has even secured a collaboration with Social Status, and the release is right around the corner.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” Officially Unveiled: Photos
The Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” is coming next month. One of the better Air Jordan silhouettes is the one that helped Michael Jordan win his first NBA title. Of course, this model is the Air Jordan 6, which came out back in 1991. This is a sneaker that fans have loved for years, and as a result, there have been numerous colorways to hit the market. Even in 2022, new models continue to hit the market, including this “Chrome” make-up, found below.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Crimson Bliss”
DJ Khaled has been teasing his upcoming collaboration with Jordan Brand for the better part of the last year. And following countless social media posts and high energy captions, it was revealed that the joint effort — which includes apparel as well multiple styles of the Air Jordan 5 — would be releasing on Cyber Monday.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike SB Dunk Low “Be True” Revealed: Release Details
The Nike SB Dunk Low is getting a “Be True” colorway. There are some shoes that have made huge comebacks over the past couple of years. Of course, one such shoe is the Nike Dunk Low. By extension, this has also led to a resurgence for the Nike SB Dunk Low. This is the silhouette’s skateboarding cousin, and fans are happy to finally have these back in the rotation.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 High OG “Washed Pink” Rumored Release Date Revealed
A pink Air Jordan 1 High OG is set to drop next year. One of the best shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. It is a shoe that every single sneakerhead strives to have in their collection, regardless of what the colorway might be. With that being said, it should come as absolutely no surprise that Jordan Brand is always delivering some new colorways. 2023 is on the horizon, and unsurprisingly, some amazing Jordan 1 colorways are on the way.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid “Tiki Leaf” Drops Next Year: First Look
This Air Jordan 1 Mid has a unique concept. When Michael Jordans stepped into the NBA, he was able to get his very own signature shoe. Of course, this was none other than the Air Jordan 1. These days, the OG version of the Air Jordan 1 is referred to as the High OG. It is a shoe that fans still love, to this day, and that is certainly not going to change for a very long time.
sneakernews.com
The Kids Air Jordan 1 Mid Surfaces In A Bright “Orange Suede” Colorway
Since the Air Jordan 1’s “Hyper Royal” release, washed aesthetics have been all the rage once the weather chills and leaves begin to crisp. Proffering its mid-top as an approachable cut for the youth, the latest grade school exclusive employs the synonymous worn aesthetic unto its Air Jordan 1 Mid.
sneakernews.com
Semi-Pro And FILA Craft The Flint Tropics Their Own Signature Footwear And Apparel
From sport to film, FILA has had a hand in some of the most culturally pivotal moments of the last half-century. And throughout 2022, the global sports brand has continued to align with iconic franchises, such as Sonic the Hedgehog. Their latest collaborative effort celebrates a cult classic film: Semi-Pro.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Nike Dunk High “Lunar New Year”
Nike takes great care in their Chinese New Year themed offerings, and 2023 is poised to be no exception. Alongside a likely extensive collection of standouts, the Swoosh will be dropping the tasteful Dunk High “Lunar New Year,” which — following several leaks over the course of the past month — just surfaced via official images.
sneakernews.com
An Air Jordan 1 Low “True Blue” Is On The Way
The Air Jordan 1 Low has taken on countless experimental outfits since debuting in 1985. Its most celebrated, however, have included handfuls of heritage-rooted styles, like a recently-surfaced “True Blue” one. Akin to some pairs of the similar Nike Dunk Low, the upcoming sneakers indulge in a clean...
sneakernews.com
A Vibrant Gradient Washes Over This Latest Nike VaporMax Plus
Reigning as one of The Swooshes best selling model’s year after year, the Nike VaporMax Plus continues to receive a constant stream of slightly disparate propositions. None, however, have been as boisterous in its choice of the color palette than the latest offering that extends a cotton-candy aesthetic. Save...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Kyrie 8 “Multi-Color” Is Reminiscent Of A Water Color Painting
While Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and co. out in Brooklyn have gotten off to a rocky start to the 2022-23 season, Irving’s technically ninth silhouette with The Swoosh is in the midst of a previewed roll-out as the seven-time All-Star dices up defenses with ease in the flashy outfits of the Nike Kyrie 8.
