A pink Air Jordan 1 High OG is set to drop next year. One of the best shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. It is a shoe that every single sneakerhead strives to have in their collection, regardless of what the colorway might be. With that being said, it should come as absolutely no surprise that Jordan Brand is always delivering some new colorways. 2023 is on the horizon, and unsurprisingly, some amazing Jordan 1 colorways are on the way.

2 DAYS AGO