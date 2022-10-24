ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

'Will & Grace' actor Leslie Jordan has died at 67 after his car crashed into a building

By Rebecca Cohen, Libby Torres
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07S87K_0ikru9wo00
Leslie Jordan co-hosts the announcement of nominees for the 94th Annual Academy Awards on February 08, 2022. Getty Images
  • Leslie Jordan died in a car crash Monday morning. He was 67 years old.
  • He reportedly crashed his car into the side of a building in Hollywood, the LA Times reported.
  • "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," a statement from Jordan's representative said.

Comments / 3

Related
CBS LA

Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan dies at 67

Leslie Jordan, the popular actor and comedian known for roles in "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story," died Monday. He was 67. Jordan was in a car crash around 9:30 a.m. Monday at Romaine Street and Cahuenga Boulevard in Los Angeles, news outlets reported. Law enforcement set up a white tent at the crash site and said the driver died at the scene. It was not immediately clear if Jordan died as a result of the crash or because of a medical emergency.A representative for Jordan released this statement: The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wonderwall.com

Michael Landon's grandson dies after being hit by a Los Angeles city bus, plus more celeb news ICYMI

The daughter of late TV star Michael Landon is still trying to find answers regarding the August death of her 24-year-old son, Dylan Lupia, who was struck by a Los Angeles city bus and was "left to die on the side of the road," she told DailyMail.com in a story published Oct. 4. Shawna Landon, one of the "Little House on the Prairie" star's nine children, alleged that the bus driver didn't stop after hitting her son. "I just want answers. It's all I think about. How can you not know you just hit a human being? This man didn't even stop to see what happened, nor did he call 911. My son was left to die on the side of the road," Shawna said. "There are still so many unanswered questions, and as a mother I will do everything in my power to get answers." It's believed that Dylan, Michael's grandson, was walking on a bike trail in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, when the bus hit him. Shawna added, "Dylan's wallet was found on him and it still contained his ID, money and his credit card. However, his car keys and cell phone were missing."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Parade

Coolio’s Son Reveals Cause of Death

"Gangsta's Paradise" rapper Coolio died late last month at a friend's home in Los Angeles. He was 59. At the time, a cause of death was not announced, but in an interview with The US Sun earlier this week, the Grammy winner's oldest son, Artis Ivey III, spoke about his father's passing, which tragically occurred on Ivey's 33rd birthday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Cause Of Death Revealed: 'AGT' & 'The Voice' Star Nolan Neal Died After Ingesting Deadly COCKTAIL OF DRUGS

Nolan Neal — whose signing talent landed him on shows like America's Got Talent and The Voice — died after ingesting a deadly cocktail of drugs. A spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville revealed on Thursday that Neal suffered “acute combined drug toxicity," RadarOnline.com has learned. Morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl were found in Neal's system. Page Six broke the story — the medical examiner ruled the singer's death as an accident, adding his autopsy was completed on September 13.Neal died in July at the age of 41. His roommate found his body in a...
musictimes.com

Zuri Craig Dead at 44: What Was 'America's Got Talent' Star's Cause of Death?

Zuri Craig, who made it to the "America's Got Talent" finals in 2015, has died. He was 44. Craig's family confirmed the crooner's passing in a post on Instagram. The bereaved loved ones shared a poster where they shared their heartbreaks with everyone. "It is with profound sadness that we...
Deadline

Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

American Idol finalist Willie Spence sings in Jeep shortly before fatal crash

American Idol runner-up Willie Spence shared a video of himself singing in his jeep shortly before a fatal car accident.News of the 23-year-old’s death was shared by singer Katharine McPhee, who duetted with him on the show.While paying tribute to Spence, she shared a video that he uploaded to Instagram, which she says was recorded “right before the accident”.In the clip, Spence is seen singing “You Are My Hiding Place” in his vehicle.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Willie Spence performs with Leona Lewis on American Idol in 2021Maya Jama to replace Laura Whitmore as the host of ITV's Love IslandBlink-182 reunion: Band announce tour and new music with Tom DeLonge
People

Carol Burnett Says Late Daughter Carrie Gave Her a 'Sign' Before Opening the Play They Wrote Together

The Carol Burnett Show actress shared a never-been-told story about her late daughter, Carrie Hamilton, whom she wrote the play Hollywood Arms with Carol Burnett says she felt her late daughter Carrie Hamilton's presence on the night she opened their play Hollywood Arms. On the latest episode of the Dear Multi-Hyphenate podcast, Burnett recalled a touching memory about Carrie, who died in 2002 of lung cancer.  Host Michael Kushner asked the 89-year-old comedian if she had any stories to share about working on Hollywood Arms — a play adapted...
Daily Mail

Sean Penn's mother Eileen Ryan dies at 94: Legendary actress who starred in Little House On The Prairie and Bonanza passes away at home in Malibu

Sean Penn's mother Eileen Ryan died on Sunday at her home in Malibu, a representative for the star announced. The legendary actress, who appeared in over 60 television shows and films over her decades-long career, was mother to actor Sean, 62, musician Michael Penn, 64, and late actor Chris Penn, who died in 2006 at age 40 from cardiomyopathy.
MALIBU, CA
Popculture

Megan Hilty Asks for Help to Find Bodies of Family Members Who Died in Plane Crash

Actress Megan Hilty and her sister Kristen Hilty Eaton remain hopeful that the remains of their family members can be recovered after they died in a plane crash in Washington state early last month. Hilty's sister Lauren Hilty, Lauren's husband Ross Mickel, and their son Remy were among the 10 people killed when a float plane crashed in Puget Sound on Sept. 4. On Oct. 1, Island County Emergency Management said six bodies have been recovered so far.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Leslie Jordan death: Will & Grace star dies aged 67 in car accident

Leslie Jordan has died aged 67.The Will & Grace star was driving in Hollywood when he suffered a suspected medical emergency and crashed his car into the side of a building, per multiple reports.According to The LA Times, the comedian and actor was declared dead at the scene on Monday (24 October) morning.Jordan won an Emmy in 2006 for his performance as socialite Beverly Leslie in Will & Grace, and will also be remembered for his roles in American Horror Story and Hearts Afire.The TV funnyman went viral during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 due to his daily videos on...
CNN

Leslie Jordan, beloved actor and social media star, dead at 67

CNN — Leslie Jordan, beloved comedian and actor known for his work on “Will and Grace,” has died, his agent announced. “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today,” Sarabeth Schedeen, Jordan’s talent agent, said in a statement to CNN.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Insider

Insider

644K+
Followers
35K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy