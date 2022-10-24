ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Judge rules for California bakery owner who refused to make wedding cake for lesbian couple

By Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Following a five-year legal battle that drew national attention, a California judge has ruled in favor of a bakery owner who refused to make a wedding cake for a lesbian couple because it violated her religious beliefs.

Kern County Superior Court Judge J. Eric Bradshaw ruled Friday that Catherine Miller, owner of Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, acted lawfully while upholding her Christian beliefs about what the Bible teaches about marriage, court document show.

The California Department of Fair Housing and Employment sued Cathy's Creations Inc., doing business as Tastries Bakery, on Oct. 17, 2018 claiming Miller intentionally discriminated against the couple and violated California’s Unruh Civil Rights Act.

During a visit to the bakery in August 2017, Miller declined creating the cake for Eileen and Miyera Rodriguez-Del Rio before referring them to a different bakery, Bradshaw wrote in his nearly two-dozen page ruling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hf6Oz_0ikru84500
Cathy Miller talks during an interview with The Californian in 2018, in Bakersfield, Calif. A California judge has ruled in favor of Miller a bakery owner who refused to make wedding cakes for a same-sex couple because it violated her Christian beliefs. Henry A. Barrios, AP

At the time of the denial, court papers show, the couple were already married, but were planning a wedding "with lots of guests" and their "to-do" list included buying a three-tier white wedding cake.

Her attorneys argued her right to free speech, and free expression of religion trumped the argument that she violated the anti-discrimination law.

High court backs LGBTQ student group: Supreme Court temporarily backs LGBTQ student group seeking recognition at Jewish university

St. Louis fatal school shooting: 2 killed, 6 injured in shooting at St. Louis high school; suspect killed by police, authorities say

The decision was welcomed as a First Amendment victory by Miller and her pro-bono lawyers with the conservative Thomas More Society.

“I’m hoping that in our community we can grow together,” Miller told the Bakersfield Californian after the ruling. “And we should understand that we shouldn’t push any agenda against anyone else.”

Miller, who created Tastries in 2013, told the outlet she never meant to hurt anyone but that she could not make the cake because it meant she would participate in the couple’s same-sex marriage.

“I’m hoping that in our community we can grow together,” she said, “and we should understand that we shouldn’t push any agenda against anyone else.”

The plaintiff in the case, the DFEH, said through a spokeswoman only that it was aware of the ruling but had not determine what to do next.

Eileen Rodriguez-Del Rio indicated she and her wife expect an appeal.

“Of course we’re disappointed, but not surprised,” she said. “We anticipate that our appeal will have a different result.”

An earlier decision in Kern County Superior Court also went Miller’s way, but it was later vacated by the 5th District Court of Appeal, which sent the lawsuit back to the county.

The decision comes on the heels of a Colorado baker challenging a ruling he violated that state’s anti-discrimination law by refusing to make a cake celebrating a gender transition. The baker, Jack Phillips, separately won a partial U.S. Supreme Court victory after refusing on religious grounds to make a gay couple’s wedding cake a decade ago.

Contributing: The Associated Press.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Judge rules for California bakery owner who refused to make wedding cake for lesbian couple

Comments / 165

Ryan
3d ago

the owner had every right to refuse service. Just like this couple SHOULD'VE said to the owner, "okay, thank you for your time, we'll take our business elsewhere." and everything is fine. This couple sued when they could've and should've found another bakery to make a simple cake. Waste of time and money

Reply(5)
129
Jay Cruz
3d ago

This is why the rest of the world laughs at us. The scenario should have been "Can you bake us a cake?" "No, I decline." "Thanks for your time." walks away, finds new baker, live happily ever after... Instead we get to read about people that have wasted tax payers money on a case because feelings were hurt. Grow up!

Reply(2)
50
Buddy
3d ago

look I'm not against anybody or same-sex marriage I'm not against the gay community that's their business that's the right but it is also my right as a religious person to not believe in it but I'm not going to hate upon them I'm not going to call them names. but I'm not going to let groups bully me against my religious beliefs and I'm glad to judge stood up for that. enough with this drama queen society that we live in for Karen's causing drama and suing when they could have just said okay ma'am thank you we'll go to that other Bakery but no they had to cause a fuss waste tax paying money and draw something out that didn't need to go this far I'm trying to take someone else's right away from them which is constitutional right

Reply
42
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Colorado baker fighting ruling over gender transition cake

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado baker who won a partial Supreme Court victory after refusing on religious grounds to make a gay couple’s wedding cake a decade ago is challenging a separate ruling he violated the state’s anti-discrimination law by refusing to make a cake celebrating a gender transition. A lawyer for Jack Phillips on Wednesday urged Colorado’s appeals court — largely on procedural grounds — to overturn last year’s ruling in a lawsuit brought by a transgender woman. The woman, Autumn Scardina, called Phillips’ suburban Denver cake shop in 2017 requesting a birthday cake that had blue frosting on the outside and was pink inside to celebrate her gender transition. At trial last year, Phillips, a Christian, testified he did not think someone could change genders and he would not celebrate “somebody who thinks that they can.” Jake Warner, an attorney representing Phillips from the conservative Christian legal advocacy group Alliance Defending Freedom, said the ruling was wrong. He said requiring Phillips to create a cake with a message contrary to his religious beliefs amounts to forcing him to say something he does not believe, violating his right to free speech.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Mail

'What century are we in?' Biden slams Idaho school denying students access to contraception and criticizes case of girl, 14, who couldn't get medication because of Arizona's abortion ban - even though she wasn't pregnant

President Joe Biden slammed officials at the University of Idaho for their new guidance that students should not be offered birth control because of the state's near-total on abortions. 'Folks, what century are we in?,' Biden said during a meeting of his reproductive task force at the White House on...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

Arizona prosecutors want 66-year-old grandmother to go to prison for collecting 4 ballots in 2020

A parade of character witnesses provided a judge Thursday with glowing reports about a southern Arizona woman who admitted to collecting four early ballots in the 2020 primary election as her lawyer seeks leniency and prosecutors urge him to send her to prison for a year. Testimony in Yuma County Superior Court painted a picture of Guillermina Fuentes as filled with remorse and a pillar of small border community of San Luis.
SAN LUIS, AZ
TheDailyBeast

Couple Accidentally Sent $7M Thought They’d Won a Contest, Court Told

A couple accused of theft after receiving a botched $7 million cryptocurrency refund claim they thought they’d won the cash in a competition, a court in Australia heard. Thevamanogari Manivel and her partner, Jatinder Singh, are accused of theft and other charges after they splurged the cash that was inadvertently wired to them by Crypto.com in May 2021. The site had intended to refund Manivel around $63 but instead sent her the millions due to human error, the court was told. Singh allegedly thought the money was a cash prize after the Crypto.com app sent a notification advertising a competition—but a compliance officer for the company says no such competition or notification ever took place. The pair allegedly used the money to buy four houses, vehicles, art, furniture, and gifts. Most of the money has since been returned but around $2 million remains outstanding. Manivel pleaded not guilty to three charges after being arrested at Melbourne airport in March while allegedly trying to fly to Malaysia on a one-way ticket paid for with $7,000 in cash.Read it at The Guardian
The Independent

Colorado schools forced to tell GOP candidate to stop saying students identify as cats

A Republican gubernatorial candidate in Colorado’s claims that students are dressing up as cats and other furry animals has been widely denied by a selection of school districts in the state.Heidi Ganahl levelled the wacky accusations against as many as 30 different schools in the state while appearing on the Jimmy Sengenberger Show on Saturday.“It sounds absolutely ridiculous, but it’s happening all over Colorado and schools are tolerating it. It’s insane,” the GOP hopeful challenging Governor Jared Polis next month said in an appearance on the conservative talk show.“What on earth are we doing? Knock it off, schools. Put...
COLORADO STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

‘You are out!’ Nursing home knowingly locked man outside overnight

A Dubuque nursing home deliberately locked a wheelchair-bound resident out of the building for 11 hours until the man called for a taxi at 4 a.m. and was taken to a hospital, according to state officials. State inspection records indicate the administrator at the Dubuque Specialty Care nursing home had been in the job for […] The post ‘You are out!’ Nursing home knowingly locked man outside overnight appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DUBUQUE, IA
iheart.com

Woman Who Allegedly Sent Migrants To Martha's Vineyard Has Been Identified

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The woman involved in allegedly sending migrants in Texas on flights to Martha's Vineyard last month was identified by CNN and The New York Times as Perla Huerta. Some of the migrants' lawyers said she will play a factor in the civil lawsuit filed against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on the migrant's behalf.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

656K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy