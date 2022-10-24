ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Police: Driver struck, killed Louisville man on Manslick Road

By Jacob Munoz
WFPL
WFPL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e7ydZ_0ikrtsB700 A local pedestrian died Saturday night after being hit by a motorist, according to police.

Authorities said Larry Ralph Denney, a 72-year-old Caucasian man, was crossing the 4900 block of Manslick Road when he was hit and killed by a driver in a vehicle.

Denney was pronounced dead on the scene soon after the collision. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office attributed his death to blunt force trauma and labeled it an accident.

Police reported that the driver stayed at the scene, but did not identify the person. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said the department’s traffic unit was investigating the incident, but added he did not expect any charges to follow.

The accident occurred near UofL Health Mary and Elizabeth Hospital, on Manslick Road between the Cloverleaf and Hazelwood neighborhoods. Police said Denney lived on Gagel Avenue, within walking distance of the crash site.

Related Story
Ordinance would make ending traffic deaths the primary focus of road design in Louisville

According to Louisville’s traffic crash dashboard , nearly 60 people were killed in crashes from January to August of this year. More than 250 people were seriously injured during that time period.

More than 550 fatalities have been reported on city streets since 2016, including more than 150 pedestrians.

In June, Louisville officials passed an ordinance requiring city agencies to work toward a plan to reduce pedestrian deaths. It’s part of a nationwide initiative called Vision Zero that seeks to improve road safety by examining how they are designed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAS11

LMPD: Officer involved in 3-vehicle crash near downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police responded to a report of a car crash on Thursday morning at Preston St. and Broadway involving an officer. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) says their preliminary investigation revealed that an on-duty LMPD Fourth Division officer had their lights and sirens on and was responding to a call to assist another officer.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Two men shot in Shawnee neighborhood; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men have been sent to the hospital following a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood on Thursday night. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the 300 block of South 42nd Street on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Woman shot in parking lot of Boone’s Gas Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Portland neighborhood on Thursday night. Officers were called to the intersection of North 22nd Street and Portland Avenue just before 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. Early...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

5 arrested in Louisville after police find 2,000 pounds of marijuana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five men were arrested after a huge amount of marijuana was uncovered in Louisville. Police said that roughly 2,000 pounds of marijuana, multiple guns and $30,000 were seized on Tuesday evening. See photos of the seized items below. "Basically the big totes we use to store...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Bardstown, Jeffersontown police seize ton of pot, arrest 5

Bardstown police and the Jeffersontown Police Department seized a ton of marijuana and arrested five men following a traffic stop. According to WAVE3.com, the Jeffersontown Police Department executed a traffic stop soon after five men left a residence in the 1600 block of Ellwood Avenue in the Highland’s neighborhood. Police, according to the Louisville television station, discovered a large amount of cash.
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

LMPD searching for 2 missing teens from Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for two missing teens from the Shawnee neighborhood. According to LMPD, Shawn Matthews, 18, and Joseph Abbott, 17, were last seen Thursday near the 200 block of Shawnee Terrace. Shawn has brown hair and brown eyes with an unknown...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Crews respond to wreck involving LMPD vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are at the scene of a wreck involving a Louisville Metro Police Department vehicle. The wreck happened Thursday morning on East Broadway. Metrosafe confirmed that an injury has been reported. This is a developing story.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: 2 carjackings in less than 24 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Two people were carjacked at gunpoint in less than 24 hours. Once occurred in the Fern Creek neighborhood just before 5a.m. Wednesday. Police were called to Poindexter drive close to the Pinehurst apartments. Louisville Metro Police Department said a bullet grazed the victim. His car was found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man arrested for leading police on chase with 3-year-old boy inside car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested after speeding away from officers with a 3-year-old boy inside of his car. Damian Maddox, 22, was charged with fleeing or evading police, endangering the welfare of a minor, reckless driving and excessive window tinting. According to an arrest report, Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Carjacking escalated to a shooting on Poindexter Drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot while he was being carjacked in Louisville's Fern Creek neighborhood Wednesday morning. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a carjacking in the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive around 4:45 a.m., according to a press release. Officers on the scene found a man...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man on his way to work has car stolen, then shot in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is on the mend and out of the hospital after a shooting early Wednesday morning. It happened around 4:45 a.m. in Fern Creek when LMPD Seventh Division officers responded to the call of a carjacking in the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive. When police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Over 4,400 fake driver's licenses seized at Louisville's airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Over 4,400 fake IDs were uncovered at Louisville's SDF airport Thursday morning, Customs and Border Protection officials announced. Customs officers in Louisville seized over 4,000 fake driver's licenses this morning. Officials say fraudulent driver's licenses are being discovered more frequently by CBP officers. In just 14...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New police headquarters coming to New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Albany Redevelopment Commission is taking the next step to build a new police headquarters. According to the release, the commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to enter a contract with Axis Architecture to redevelop the police headquarters. New Albany City Attorney Shane Gibson said the...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy