There's still time for big savers to use 'after-tax contributions' to funnel more into 401(k) plans for 2022

Capital gains tax applies to many types of investment transactions and, therefore, is an important piece of the overall tax picture for millions of Americans – especially at this time of the year when there's the added complexity of year-end tax planning to worry about. And note that one of the basic concepts behind year-end tax planning is that you generally have greater visibility as to the totality of your income, gains, losses and deductions for the year the closer you get to the end of that year. In addition, the closer you are to a large taxable event, the easier it is to defer that event until the following year. These concepts are particularly important when it comes to the capital gains tax this year, since the recent market turbulence could trigger more year-end changes to your investment portfolio than usual.

20 HOURS AGO