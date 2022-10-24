There's still time for big savers to use 'after-tax contributions' to funnel more into 401(k) plans for 2022

Read full article on original website
The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.
The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...
Stimulus update: Deadline to claim direct one-time $3,200 payments just three weeks away
Millions of taxpayers are still eligible for COVID-19 relief stimulus payments, with the deadline to claim the financial relief fast approaching. Between 8 million and 9 million people could be eligible for additional COVID-19 relief through either a stimulus payment or the Child Tax Credit, according to the Government Accountability Office.
8 Purchases Everyone Approaching Retirement Should Make
Certain retirement purchases, like big houses and expensive boats, are often regretted by retirees. However, there are other purchases that act more as investments. Here are eight purchases every...
seniorresource.com
Annuity or 401(k)? Which is Better for Retirement?
When it comes to choosing how you want to invest money for retirement, there is no shortage of choices. Perhaps two of the most common options are annuities and 401(k)s. But, which is better? Well, the answer to that may not be straightforward for everyone. Let’s discuss the basics of each and then do some comparing.
Social Security Payment for October is out; Here's When Your Should Expect Your Money
This month still has three Social Security payout dates to go. This is how it goes. Tomorrow, October 12, the next Social Security payment for the month of October will be issued. This month's payments have already been made to recipients of Supplemental Security Income in addition to Social Security. Below, we'll go over how Social Security payments are calculated.
SNAP benefits have risen; find out how much monthly payments are now
People who receive food stamps have gotten a boost in their monthly allotment. Effective Oct. 1, monthly benefits went up 12.5% because of inflation, CNN reported. However, groceries are about 13.5% higher on average for the year ending in August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The levels are...
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — New $841 checks coming in weeks as 33 states boost benefits – see exact date
THE next $841 payment for millions of SSI users has been scheduled to arrive in just a few weeks. SSI payments usually go out on the first of each month, unless the day falls on a weekend or holiday. The next payment will be made on November 1. According to...
IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified
WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
CNET
Social Security Increase for 2023: How Much More You'll Get in Your Check Next Year
Social Security benefits in 2023 will see a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, of 8.7%. That's the largest increase since 1981, when it hit an all-time high of 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would be the highest ever received by most Social Security beneficiaries alive today," Senior Citizens League policy analyst Mary Johnson said in a statement earlier this year.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in just six days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are slated to receive their monthly $841 payment for November in just six days. Recipients did not receive a check this month due to a scheduling quirk — Oct. 1 falling on a weekend — that gave them two paychecks in September. SSI payments are issued by the Social Security Administration on the first of each month, but when that day falls on a holiday or weekend, payments are issued on the last weekday before the first of the next month, according to the SSA.
Social Security update: Monthly payment worth up to $1,657 to hit bank accounts tomorrow
Social Security recipients are one day away from receiving their monthly payments, worth an average of $1,657. Select recipients will have payments of $1,657, but the checks can be as high as $4,194, according to the Social Security Administration. Social Security checks are determined by several factors, including when the...
Does Working After Full Retirement Age Increase Your Social Security Benefits?
Although traditionally many Americans have envisioned retirement age as 65, according to the Social Security Administration, for those born in 1960 or later "full retirement age" is actually 67. Yet,...
Bank of America warns US economy could lose 175,000 a month soon
One of the largest banks in the U.S., Bank of America, is warning that the pace of job growth in the U.S. is expected to be cut by around half during the fourth quarter of this year. Bank of America expects the U.S. economy to continue to lose jobs each...
CNET
Public Service Loan Forgiveness: You Have 5 Days Left to Apply for Full Debt Relief
If you're a teacher, first responder, firefighter, government worker or public servant, the clock is ticking to get your application in before the limited Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver lapses. The PSLF program offers full student loan cancellation to eligible public service officials who have worked in a qualifying position...
Business Insider
A 40-year-old physical therapist got $222,000 in student loans forgiven through PSLF and used a tax strategy to pay as little as possible along the way
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Robert Metzger, Jr. got $222,000 worth...
2 groups of student-loan borrowers need to take action to get expanded loan forgiveness benefits
The Education Department announced permanent fixes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. It came just days before the PSLF waiver, which expands relief, expires on October 31. Some borrowers are facing deadlines to take action and ensure they can get relief. The student-loan industry is going through a lot...
Capital Gains Tax: Year-End Review
Capital gains tax applies to many types of investment transactions and, therefore, is an important piece of the overall tax picture for millions of Americans – especially at this time of the year when there's the added complexity of year-end tax planning to worry about. And note that one of the basic concepts behind year-end tax planning is that you generally have greater visibility as to the totality of your income, gains, losses and deductions for the year the closer you get to the end of that year. In addition, the closer you are to a large taxable event, the easier it is to defer that event until the following year. These concepts are particularly important when it comes to the capital gains tax this year, since the recent market turbulence could trigger more year-end changes to your investment portfolio than usual.
Retirement Plan Changes As 401k Contribution Limits Increase
If your long-term goal in life is to enjoy a comfortable retirement, a solid 401(k) plan is one of the best ways to get there. And, with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) increasing the amount of pretax money you can contribute to your retirement next year, it is a no-brainer for millions of working Americans.
thepennyhoarder.com
IRS Raises 401(k) Contribution Limits by a Record Amount for 2023
We can all agree that inflation stinks, right? But here’s one handy side effect, and it’s good news if you’re trying to save money for retirement. Because of runaway inflation, the IRS is ratcheting up 401(k) contribution limits faster than they ever have before. Next year, Americans will be allowed to funnel significantly more of our paychecks into 401(k) and similar retirement plans.
Tax rebate 2022: Deadline to claim $500 direct payment in Virginia is just six days away
Virginia residents have only six days to file their 2021 taxes if they wish to receive a tax rebate of up to $500.
