Polygon surges, FTX reimburses phishing victims, and Doodles CEO discusses NFTs: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC
Jim Cramer names 5 recession-resistant industries emerging as market leaders
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new group of market leaders is emerging amid tech stocks' downfall. "The market's finally in Fed-mandated slowdown mode, where what works are the recession-resistant stocks of profitable companies that tend to be pretty generous with their shareholders," he said. Here is...
Elon Musk will have to pay three fired Twitter executives nearly $200 million
The three top Twitter executives whom Elon Musk fired Thursday will walk out the door with about $187 million of Musk's money.
CNBC
Bitcoin miner Core Scientific issues bankruptcy warning and the stock is down 97% for the year
Core Scientific, one of the largest publicly traded crypto mining companies in the U.S., raised the possibility of bankruptcy in a statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company also disclosed that it will not make its debt payments coming due in late Oct. and early Nov. Core's...
CNBC
A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. — Apple share fell as much as...
CNBC
An Apple and Tesla exec who quit to build his own startup now has a star-studded list of investors
The opportunity to work for not just one but two tech giants was "very rewarding" for Sukemasa Kabayama. After a seven-year stint at Lego Japan, he became Apple's director of education and launched the use of the iPad in Japanese schools. Then came an opportunity Kabayama said he "couldn't pass...
Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and fired its top executives
Elon Musk has completed his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, a source familiar with the deal told CNN Thursday, putting the world's richest man in charge of one of the world's most influential social media platforms.
CNBC
Billionaire Elon Musk steps into Twitter HQ, sink in hand
Billionaire Elon Musk walked into Twitter's San Francisco office Wednesday. The self-titled 'Chief Twit' carried a porcelain sink as he entered the glass doors tweeting 'Entering Twitter HQ — let that sink in!' Musk is slated to complete his acquisition of the company October 28th or face another court date.
CNBC
Elon Musk now in charge of Twitter, CEO and CFO have left, sources say
CNBC's David Faber reported that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now in charge of Twitter. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and finance chief Ned Segal have left the company's San Francisco headquarters. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and finance chief Ned Segal have left the company's San Francisco headquarters and will not...
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. We knew this was going to be a pivotal week for stocks, with so many Big Tech names reporting earnings. Now that we're through those reports, we have a good sense of where things stand as we venture deeper into the fourth quarter. After Alphabet disappointed investors with soft ad revenue and Microsoft issued underwhelming guidance, Facebook cratered as it became clear it would continue losing money on its increasingly dire metaverse venture. Then came Amazon and Apple earnings after the bell Thursday.
CNBC
iPhones will get USB-C charging after Apple says it will have to comply with EU law
Apple will have to comply with a European Union law that mandates electronic devices have a common charging standard — known as USB-C — the company's marketing chief confirmed. On Monday, ministers from EU member states gave the final approval to the common charger law which means that...
CNBC
What the first African American woman to be a FedEx CEO has learned about leadership over a 31-year career
Ramona Hood, now the CEO of FedEx Custom Critical, started at the company as a receptionist when she was 19 years old and a single mom. Over her 31 years with the logistics company, Hood moved up the ranks as she shifted the focus of her career path and her "intentionality," she told CNBC's Frank Holland at the CNBC Work Summit.
CNBC
What Cramer is watching Thursday — Meta meltdown, Honeywell solid, Ford cash strong
Money is coming out of tech to everything else. Dow futures up and Nasdaq futures down. Better-than-expected third-quarter GDP: 2.6% growth after two quarters of contractions. Some good news on the inflation front in the report. But more work for the Federal Reserve and the market hasn't budged from predicting a fourth straight meeting of a 75-basis-point interest rate hike. The Fed meets next week.
CNBC
Federal consumer watchdog is upping efforts to crack down on 'junk fees' at banks
Surprise overdraft fees and depositor fees are the target of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's latest move in an ongoing effort to eliminate so-called junk fees. Many banks already have either eliminated overdraft or non-sufficient funds fees this year, which the CFPB estimates have saved consumers $3 billion. The nation's...
CNBC
Trump applauds Musk's Twitter takeover, says the platform that banned him 'is now in sane hands'
Twitter's most famous banned user, former President Donald Trump, applauded the platform's new ownership under billionaire Elon Musk. Musk has previously said he would reverse the ban once he owned the company, though Trump said he would not come back. Twitter banned Trump in the wake of the January 6,...
CNBC
Amazon stock tumbles after downbeat sales forecast
Shares of Amazon tumbled Friday. Amazon on Thursday gave weak guidance for the holiday quarter, and its third-quarter results also fell short of Wall Street's expectations. shares plunged more than 8% on Friday, a day after the company projected sales in the holiday quarter would be far below expectations. Amazon...
CNBC
Tomorrow is your last chance to earn a 'nearly risk-free' 9.6% return on your money
If you've been looking for an investment to keep up with inflation, everyone from your financial planner to your dad to Suze Orman has likely recommended looking into Series-I savings bonds, also known as "I bonds." It's easy to see why. These inflation-adjusted bonds backed by the U.S. government pay...
CNBC
CNBC Transcript: AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler Speaks with CNBC’s Ylan Mui Live During CNBC’s Work Summit Today
Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler at CNBC Work Summit, which took place today, Wednesday, October 26th. Video from the interview will be available at cnbc.com/work-events/. All references must be sourced to CNBC Work Summit. YLAN MUI: Tyler, thank you so much....
CNBC
Cramer's lightning round includes a fintech 'on the road to redemption'
Here's the "Mad Money" lightning round with Jim Cramer. (AEO): "American Eagle is trying to make a comeback. It is very, very difficult." (PYPL): "PayPal did very well today. They are already on the road to redemption." (MVIS): "It's a $3 stock. It's a dice roll. It could go down...
CNBC
CNBC Transcript: U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh Speaks with CNBC’s Kayla Tausche Live During CNBC’s Work Summit Today
Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh at CNBC Work Summit, which took place today, Tuesday, October 25th. Video from the interview will be available at cnbc.com/work-events/. All references must be sourced to CNBC Work Summit. KAYLA TAUSCHE: Thank you, Tyler....
