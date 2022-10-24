ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Polygon surges, FTX reimburses phishing victims, and Doodles CEO discusses NFTs: CNBC Crypto World

By Kate Rooney, Jordan Smith, Talia Kaplan, Mai Tejapaibul
CNBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer names 5 recession-resistant industries emerging as market leaders

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new group of market leaders is emerging amid tech stocks' downfall. "The market's finally in Fed-mandated slowdown mode, where what works are the recession-resistant stocks of profitable companies that tend to be pretty generous with their shareholders," he said. Here is...
CNBC

A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. — Apple share fell as much as...
CNBC

Billionaire Elon Musk steps into Twitter HQ, sink in hand

Billionaire Elon Musk walked into Twitter's San Francisco office Wednesday. The self-titled 'Chief Twit' carried a porcelain sink as he entered the glass doors tweeting 'Entering Twitter HQ — let that sink in!' Musk is slated to complete his acquisition of the company October 28th or face another court date.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CNBC

Elon Musk now in charge of Twitter, CEO and CFO have left, sources say

CNBC's David Faber reported that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now in charge of Twitter. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and finance chief Ned Segal have left the company's San Francisco headquarters. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and finance chief Ned Segal have left the company's San Francisco headquarters and will not...
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. We knew this was going to be a pivotal week for stocks, with so many Big Tech names reporting earnings. Now that we're through those reports, we have a good sense of where things stand as we venture deeper into the fourth quarter. After Alphabet disappointed investors with soft ad revenue and Microsoft issued underwhelming guidance, Facebook cratered as it became clear it would continue losing money on its increasingly dire metaverse venture. Then came Amazon and Apple earnings after the bell Thursday.
CNBC

What Cramer is watching Thursday — Meta meltdown, Honeywell solid, Ford cash strong

Money is coming out of tech to everything else. Dow futures up and Nasdaq futures down. Better-than-expected third-quarter GDP: 2.6% growth after two quarters of contractions. Some good news on the inflation front in the report. But more work for the Federal Reserve and the market hasn't budged from predicting a fourth straight meeting of a 75-basis-point interest rate hike. The Fed meets next week.
CNBC

Federal consumer watchdog is upping efforts to crack down on 'junk fees' at banks

Surprise overdraft fees and depositor fees are the target of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's latest move in an ongoing effort to eliminate so-called junk fees. Many banks already have either eliminated overdraft or non-sufficient funds fees this year, which the CFPB estimates have saved consumers $3 billion. The nation's...
CNBC

Amazon stock tumbles after downbeat sales forecast

Shares of Amazon tumbled Friday. Amazon on Thursday gave weak guidance for the holiday quarter, and its third-quarter results also fell short of Wall Street's expectations. shares plunged more than 8% on Friday, a day after the company projected sales in the holiday quarter would be far below expectations. Amazon...
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round includes a fintech 'on the road to redemption'

Here's the "Mad Money" lightning round with Jim Cramer. (AEO): "American Eagle is trying to make a comeback. It is very, very difficult." (PYPL): "PayPal did very well today. They are already on the road to redemption." (MVIS): "It's a $3 stock. It's a dice roll. It could go down...

Comments / 0

Community Policy