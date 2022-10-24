ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Actor, comedian Leslie Jordan, 67, killed in vehicle crash

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UlOIo_0ikrtFC800

LOS ANGELES — Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan died in a vehicle crash Monday morning in Hollywood after potentially suffering a medical emergency, multiple media outlets reported.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a driver, likely suffering a medical emergency, drove a car into a wall at the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street around 9:45 a.m. The Los Angeles Times confirmed the driver’s identity as Jordan.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” David Shaul, Jordan’s agent, said in a prepared statement, obtained by Variety.

“Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today,” Shaul added.

Known for his recurring roles on such TV shows as “American Horror Story,” “Will & Grace,” “Designing Women,” and “The Cool Kids,” Jordan became an overnight social media juggernaut during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to TMZ, Jordan’s Instagram followers mushroomed from about 80,000 to roughly 5.8 million, due to his uplifting – and often silly – video posts.

Sources told the Times that Jordan was driving a BMW when he crashed into the side of a building at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood at about 9:30 a.m. He was declared dead at the scene.

As per Variety: “One of Jordan’s most celebrated roles was his turn as Earl ‘Brother Boy’ Ingram in the stage play ‘Sordid Lives,’ which was later adapted into a 2000 cult romantic comedy film of the same name.”

Born and raised in Tennessee, Jordan moved to Los Angeles in 1982, launching a 40-year career. He confirmed in 2010 that he had been sober for 13 years, according to the entertainment news outlet.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

Homeless man builds a mini house on Hollywood Blvd

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A homeless man in Southern California decides to build his own house — right on the sidewalk of Hollywood Blvd. The house has drawn mixed reactions from walking passed the wooden structure that even has power going to it. Some are calling it ridiculous...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Motorcyclist dies after collision in Beverly Hills intersection

A motorcyclist died following a a collision with an SUV in the intersection of Santa Monica and Wilshire boulevards on Oct. 26, Beverly Hills Police Department Lt. Giovanni Trejo said. Police were dispatched to the scene at 10:04 a.m., along with Beverly Hills Fire Department paramedics who treated the motorcyclist...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
knock-la.com

Husband of Longtime LA Activist Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident

Updated 10/26/2022 at 8:56 PM: Knock LA made contact with the manager of EZ 2 Rent a Car. She said that the police had not reached out regarding the hit and run and the phone call from this reporter was the first she was hearing of it. The manager stated that the individual who rented the Toyota called her on Tuesday to report that they parked the car Saturday night and found it missing Sunday morning. EZ 2 Rent a Car located the vehicle and found the driver’s side was totaled. The manager is attempting to get in touch with authorities to inquire about the accident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Kanye West’s Donda Academy with $15K tuition abruptly closes: reports

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - The fallout continues after Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, made antisemitic remarks. Multiple companies have parted ways with the rapper after his controversial comments, and now, students at his private Christian academy in Simi Valley are feeling the impact and are reportedly left scrambling to find a new school, according to multiple reports.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
KCRA.com

Pickax-wielding woman smashes home's windows as baby sleeps in SoCal

A woman was arrested after police said she used a pickax to smash several windows of a home where a baby was sleeping in suburban Southern California. Home security video aired by ABC 7 in Los Angeles showed the woman on the front porch of the home in Pasadena, swinging the pickax and smashing window after window on Monday evening.
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

One killed, one wounded at North Hollywood hookah lounge

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at Sky Hookah Lounge Tuesday in North Hollywood. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at approximately 12:15 a.m. to 13007 Victory Blvd. west of Coldwater Canyon Avenue regarding a shots fired call, and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the back of the bar.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

1 killed in crash on 170 Freeway in North Hollywood

LOS ANGELES - One person was killed in a crash on the 170 Freeway in North Hollywood on Monday morning, officials said. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said the crash was reported on the southbound side of the freeway at the transition to the 134 Freeway around 6 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

‘This is hate’: Authorities investigating antisemitic flyers, banners seen across Los Angeles

Residents in Beverly Hills and Westwood woke up to antisemitic flyers stuffed in sand-filled baggies on their lawns over the weekend. “We were shocked and horrified. We heard our neighbors got it as well,” Sam Yebri, a Westwood resident who is also a candidate for L.A. City Council. “The sand is meant to weigh it down, throw it out of the car and get away quickly.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
CBS LA

20-year-old arrested for crash in Porter Ranch that killed 2 teenagers

Los Angeles police have arrested a 20-year-old man for the deadly crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers and injured several more.The suspect Alex Ceballos, who is still in the hospital, was arrested for murder and is being held on a $4.01 million bail. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Saturday evening, just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. Ceballos was allegedly speeding on Reseda Boulevard south of San Fernando Mission Boulevard when he veered onto the wrong side of the road, hitting a total of three cars, one of which was parked.In total 10 people, including Ceballos, were injured in the crash. Two teenagers, 16-year-old Magnus Joseph Robinson and an unidentified 14-year-old girl, died shortly after the collision. Robinson was a student at Panorama City High School. The others involved in the crash sustained moderate injuries but were expected to recover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in Woodland Hills collision

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed in Woodland Hills was identified by authorities Wednesday. Michael Daniali, 42, was fatally injured about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday at El Canon Avenue and Valley Circle Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The motorist...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Injured in Traffic Crash in Torrance

A traffic crash in Torrance Thursday left one person injured, authorities said. The crash was reported about 7:35 a.m. in the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard, Torrance police Sgt. Ron Salary told City News Service. The severity of the person’s injury was not immediately known. Artesia Boulevard was closed...
TORRANCE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Frankenstand sells hot dogs to die for

BURBANK, Calif. — “Fangs a lot,” said Raymond Alishan after he popped out of a tent next to his hot dog stand set up on a Burbank sidewalk. That’s how he delivers a finished hot dog to a customer. Alishan runs what he calls a “Frankenstand,”...
BURBANK, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
128K+
Followers
136K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy