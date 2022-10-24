Read full article on original website
Delivery Driver Charged With Killing Woman Pleads Guilty
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A delivery driver charged with killing a Google employee from New York who went missing while out for a run near her mother's Massachusetts home six years ago pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Wednesday. Angelo Colon-Ortiz had originally pleaded not guilty to murder in...
Father of Harmony Montgomery, who disappeared in 2019, is charged with murder in her death
CONCORD, N.H. — The father of Harmony Montgomery, a New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019 at age 5 but was not reported missing until late last year, has been arrested on a charge of second-degree murder, authorities said Monday. He is accused of repeatedly striking her in the...
Video Shows Harmony Montgomery's Father Interrogated: ‘Can You Tell Me That She's Alive?'
Newly obtained police video shows when officers first questioned Adam Montgomery about the disappearance of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, whom he's now charged with killing. The footage shows Manchester, New Hampshire, police questioning Montgomery in December 2021, two years after Harmony is believed to have been killed, when she was...
Dad Accused of Vile Murder and Cover-Up in 5-Year Old Harmony Montgomery’s Death
The father of Harmony Montgomery, the New Hampshire child who vanished without a trace almost three years ago, was charged with her murder on Monday after a lengthy investigation that pointed to a twisted pattern of abuse and deceit.And her biological mother is outraged—telling The Daily Beast that her five-year-old daughter could have been saved “if anybody had listened to me in the beginning.” “It’s a relief but at the same time, it still doesn’t make anything any easier,” Crystal Sorey stressed after the news of the arrest. “Her life could’ve been saved.”The shocking update comes almost a year after...
DNA evidence links 63-year-old man to 1986 Salem cold case
BEVERLY -- The man accused of killing a college student in Beverly over 35 years ago was arraigned on a murder charge Friday. John Carey, 63, is accused of killing Claire Gravel in 1986. Carey was indicted back in August. He appeared at Friday's arraignment via video conference since he is serving a prison sentence from 2008 for attempted murder. According to prosecutors, when Carey was convicted of that attempted murder, he had to give a DNA swap. The sample linked him to DNA from the tank top worn by Claire Gravel on the day she was killed. Early in the morning of June 29, 1986, Gravel's friends dropped her off at her apartment after a night out at a pub. The next day, the 20-year-old's body was found in the woods on the northbound side of Route 128 in Beverly. Her family was in the courtroom for Friday's hearing. They said they are relieved a suspect has been identified. "Today is the first day on the road to justice, a day we didn't think was coming and it's finally here. Now just waiting for the court process to take its course," said Bob Gravel Jr. Police have not released a motive for the killing.
Police pursuit of NH woman leads to multiple charges
New Hampshire State Police have leveled multiple charges against a woman from Warner, and say she led them on a chase that ended with her car hitting a police cruiser.
The Chilling Case Of Daniel LaPlante, The 17-Year-Old Who Raped And Murdered A Pregnant Mom — Then Drowned Her Two Kids
After tormenting the family of a girl he was stalking by secretly living inside their walls for several weeks, Daniel LaPlante committed his worst crime yet when he broke into the home of Priscilla Gustafson in December 1987. Daniel LaPlante was 17 years old in 1987 when he brutally murdered...
