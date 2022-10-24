ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

‘The Great British Baking Show’: Kevin Had the Most Iconically Ridiculous Bakes of All Time

As The Great British Baking Show reaches its final weeks of the season, the competition’s heating up, which means there’s no room for sloppy bakes or dull flavors. One of our favorite contestants has been skating along, staying on the show because of his good attitude and, er, creative bakes. On the most recent episode, the contestants were whittled down to the best of the best. And this baker, unfortunately, was sent home.(Warning: Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of The Great British Baking Show.)Our beloved Kevin was eliminated on this week’s episode. Honestly, while we loved his goofy...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy