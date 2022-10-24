OGLALA, S.D. (KELO) — The Oglala Sioux Tribe is asking for the public’s help to searching for a man who’s been missing for a week. Authorities say that Andre “Dre” Starr has been missing since October 17. He was last seen on a back road walking toward Oglala housing around 1:30 p.m. Starr was wearing a gray shirt, jeans, and a black hat.

