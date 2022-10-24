Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Authorities identify 3 people killed in Fall River County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The three men killed in a crash east of Oelrichs last Thursday have been identified. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Spark was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled several times. 26-year-old Michael Walking...
gowatertown.net
Victims of triple fatality crash in South Dakota identified
OELRICHS, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of three men killed last week when the compact car they were in crashed in Fall River County in southwest South Dakota. They’re identified as 26 year-olds Michael Walking and Marco Starr of Pine Ridge, and 25 year-old Darrell...
KELOLAND TV
Oglala Sioux Tribe continue search for missing man
OGLALA, S.D. (KELO) — The Oglala Sioux Tribe is asking for the public’s help to searching for a man who’s been missing for a week. Authorities say that Andre “Dre” Starr has been missing since October 17. He was last seen on a back road walking toward Oglala housing around 1:30 p.m. Starr was wearing a gray shirt, jeans, and a black hat.
KELOLAND TV
3 people dead in Fall River County crash
OELRICHS, S.D. (KELO) — Three people are dead and one person is hurt following a crash near Oelrichs Thursday evening. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says that a 2019 Chevy Spark was travelling east on Highway 18 when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled into the ditch.
newscenter1.tv
Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety is looking for 29-year-old Andre Devon Starr
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D – The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety is asking for help in locating 29-year-old Andre Devon Starr. Devon Starr was last seen walking away from a residence on Monday in Oglala wearing a gray T-shirt and blue jeans. He is, 5’5″ and 130 lbs.
