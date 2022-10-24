ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River County, SD

Authorities identify 3 people killed in Fall River County crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The three men killed in a crash east of Oelrichs last Thursday have been identified. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Spark was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled several times. 26-year-old Michael Walking...
Victims of triple fatality crash in South Dakota identified

OELRICHS, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of three men killed last week when the compact car they were in crashed in Fall River County in southwest South Dakota. They’re identified as 26 year-olds Michael Walking and Marco Starr of Pine Ridge, and 25 year-old Darrell...
Oglala Sioux Tribe continue search for missing man

OGLALA, S.D. (KELO) — The Oglala Sioux Tribe is asking for the public’s help to searching for a man who’s been missing for a week. Authorities say that Andre “Dre” Starr has been missing since October 17. He was last seen on a back road walking toward Oglala housing around 1:30 p.m. Starr was wearing a gray shirt, jeans, and a black hat.
