ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Three Tigers named SEC Players of the Week after win over Ole Miss

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DhIiC_0ikrrpSW00

LSU certainly made a statement on Saturday.

In the most significant upset in Week 8’s SEC play, unranked LSU took down previously unbeaten Ole Miss, giving coach Brian Kelly his first win against a top-10 opponent since taking the job in Baton Rouge. The Tigers trailed early but ultimately earned a decisive 45-20 win.

Given the performance, it shouldn’t be surprising to see a couple of LSU players earn weekly accolades from the league office. For their performances in Week 8 against the Rebels, a trio of Tigers players — Jayden Daniels, Harold Perkins and Mekhi Wingo — were all listed among the SEC Players of the Week.

Jayden Daniels - Offensive Player of the Week

It was another fantastic game from Daniels, who has scored 11 total touchdowns in the last two games. He seems to have turned a corner and is quickly becoming a dynamic playmaker within LSU’s offense.

Harold Perkins - Freshman of the Week

Perkins’ performance on Saturday even garnered some attention from the opposing head coach as Lane Kiffin said Perkins does things no one else on the field can do. The five-star true freshman continues to impress in an ever-growing role.

Mekhi Wingo - Defensive Lineman of the Week

It’s hard to believe Wingo was only supposed to be a rotational player entering the season, as he’s quickly become one of the SEC’s best interior linemen in Maason Smith’s absence. He had another huge game on Saturday, racking up 1.5 sacks with a forced fumble.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama QB feels LSU has the Tide on upset alert

Former Alabama quarterback, Greg McElroy believes Alabama could be on upset alert next week when the Crimson Tide head into Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers. McElroy has called some of the Tigers’ games this season, and he feels they have gradually improved. He discussed his thoughts on Alabama-LSU during a segment of ESPN College Live Tuesday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU coach Brian Kelly receives weekly honor

LSU head coach Brian Kelly has been named the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week following the Tigers’ 45-20 home win over the visiting Ole Miss Rebels earlier this week. The honor is awarded weekly to a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also displaying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thecomeback.com

Brian Kelly gets brutally honest about Bryce Young

The LSU Tigers are coming off of their most dominant win of the season when they blasted the previously unbeaten Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon in a totally lopsided win. But despite the big win, the team won’t have all that much time to celebrate as they now face the Alabama Crimson Tide in an even bigger game this weekend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WKRG News 5

SEC fines LSU $250,000 for post game celebration

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has imposed another six-figure fine for fans storming the field, this time hitting LSU with a $250,000 penalty. The league announced the fine Sunday after LSU fans stormed the field to celebrate a win over No. 15 Mississippi. The Rebels were ranked seventh at the time. The 45-20 win […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
bizmagsb.com

LSU Announces the Rankings of the 2022 LSU 100 and LSU ROARING 10

BATON ROUGE – LSU announced the company rankings for the 12th annual LSU 100 and LSU ROARING 10 during a private event on Oct. 21. The LSU 100 celebrates the 100 fastest-growing LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses in the world. To be considered for the list, companies must apply each year. The LSU ROARING 10 list celebrates the 10 highest revenue-generating businesses from those that apply for the LSU 100. Accounting firm Postlethwaite & Netterville confidentially calculates growth and revenue rankings for the lists each year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU student charged with DWI after rear-ending vehicle on campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An LSU student was arrested over the weekend after confessing to drinking “two beers, three mixed drinks and three shots,” before slamming into the back of another vehicle, according to the affidavit. The student has been identified as Zachary Heitzmann, 22, of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Dessert in Baton Rouge, local favorites

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is known for its famous beignets. The pastry, a decadent fried dough, has been a favorite that’s captured the interest of the entire nation since the 18th century. While there are plenty of capital area eateries that include beignets on their menus,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Big Lots opening in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — A new Big Lots in Denham Springs is opening its doors on Saturday. The new store will be located at 2354 South Range Avenue in Denham Springs. A grand opening will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8:45 a.m. “We’re thrilled to be...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
wtva.com

Lee County family returned from trip to find home destroyed in blaze

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A weekend of football turned tragic for a Lee County couple. The couple traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the Ole Miss vs. LSU game. When they returned, they found firetrucks lining their road. A fire had destroyed their home. Firefighters believe the blaze started before...
LEE COUNTY, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 167 After Failing to Yield at an Intersection

Louisiana Driver Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 167 After Failing to Yield at an Intersection. Louisiana – On October 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that shortly before 8:00 p.m. on October 24, 2022, LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US Highway 167 and Bourque Road in Lafayette Parish. Tyler Nicole Girard, 27, of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, died in the crash.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

164K+
Followers
219K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy