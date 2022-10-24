Three Tigers named SEC Players of the Week after win over Ole Miss

LSU certainly made a statement on Saturday.

In the most significant upset in Week 8’s SEC play, unranked LSU took down previously unbeaten Ole Miss, giving coach Brian Kelly his first win against a top-10 opponent since taking the job in Baton Rouge. The Tigers trailed early but ultimately earned a decisive 45-20 win.

Given the performance, it shouldn’t be surprising to see a couple of LSU players earn weekly accolades from the league office. For their performances in Week 8 against the Rebels, a trio of Tigers players — Jayden Daniels, Harold Perkins and Mekhi Wingo — were all listed among the SEC Players of the Week.

Jayden Daniels - Offensive Player of the Week

It was another fantastic game from Daniels, who has scored 11 total touchdowns in the last two games. He seems to have turned a corner and is quickly becoming a dynamic playmaker within LSU’s offense.

Harold Perkins - Freshman of the Week

Perkins’ performance on Saturday even garnered some attention from the opposing head coach as Lane Kiffin said Perkins does things no one else on the field can do. The five-star true freshman continues to impress in an ever-growing role.

Mekhi Wingo - Defensive Lineman of the Week

It’s hard to believe Wingo was only supposed to be a rotational player entering the season, as he’s quickly become one of the SEC’s best interior linemen in Maason Smith’s absence. He had another huge game on Saturday, racking up 1.5 sacks with a forced fumble.