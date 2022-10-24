ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Four winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania

Although no one won the $700 million Powerball top prize Wednesday, there are some winners in the drawing. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, four tickets purchased in Pennsylvania matched four of five numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. To see the full list of winning tickets purchased in Pennsylvania,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Pennsylvania's Most Dangerous Highways

With nearly 9 million licensed drivers, Pennsylvania has its share of dangerous highways. A recent study named three of the state's roads as some of the most dangerous in the country. If you're planning a trip through Pennsylvania, it's crucial to know how to avoid these dangerous highways.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania auctions off unclaimed property

Pennsylvania is auctioning off unclaimed property from the state's treasury vault this week. Related video above: Go inside the Pennsylvania Treasury vault, where unclaimed property is stored. Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced that the next online auction will happen Friday, Oct. 28. A separate auction already happened on Wednesday. Among...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pennbets.com

Latest Casino Name Change: Just Call It Mohegan Pennsylvania

The racetrack-casino formerly known as Mohegan Sun Pocono and even Mohegan Sun at Pocono Downs before that is now going with a pithier name: Mohegan Pennsylvania. The change was announced Monday by Mohegan, the Connecticut-based tribal gaming entity that itself shortened its name earlier this year from Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Auction of unclaimed property to be held online

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced on Wednesday that the next online auction of unclaimed property items from the Treasury’s vault will take place on Friday, Oct. 28. This auction includes fine jewelry, coins, currency, and more, the release stated. “This is a unique opportunity to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Pennsylvania business leaders push for unemployment compensation tax exemption bill

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Dozens of Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce leaders are urging the Pennsylvania General Assembly to support a bill that would exempt Pennsylvania employers from facing potential a tax increase. According to the Department of Labor and Industry, there are an estimated 2,700 Pennsylvania employers who will have their Unemployment Compensation (UC) tax rates […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
travelyouman.com

How Many Counties Are in Pennsylvania (With full list)

How many counties are in Pennsylvania? The state of Pennsylvania has a total of 67 counties. The oldest of them all is Bucks County, PA (founded in 1682) while the newest is Lackawant to County, PA (established in 1878). Philadelphia County, PA is the most populous with 1,526,006 people. Lycoming County, PA (3,222 km2) is the largest County, PA by land area, while Montour County, PA has the smallest (342 km2). Please find a list of all Pennsylvania counties in alphabetical order below.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy