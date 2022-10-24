Read full article on original website
Related
Four winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania
Although no one won the $700 million Powerball top prize Wednesday, there are some winners in the drawing. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, four tickets purchased in Pennsylvania matched four of five numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. To see the full list of winning tickets purchased in Pennsylvania,...
Local lottery ticket misses Powerball by one, still gets $100k
The Powerball jackpot has climbed to 800 million after no one was able to match all the winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing. But that doesn’t mean there weren’t any big winners. The winning numbers were 19-36-37-46-56 and a Powerball of 24.
Winning $100K Powerball ticket sold in Children’s Hospital shop
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Allegheny County sold a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Wednesday drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-36-37-46-56, and the red Powerball 24 to win $100,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.
Pennsylvania's Most Dangerous Highways
With nearly 9 million licensed drivers, Pennsylvania has its share of dangerous highways. A recent study named three of the state's roads as some of the most dangerous in the country. If you're planning a trip through Pennsylvania, it's crucial to know how to avoid these dangerous highways.
4 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
WGAL
Pennsylvania auctions off unclaimed property
Pennsylvania is auctioning off unclaimed property from the state's treasury vault this week. Related video above: Go inside the Pennsylvania Treasury vault, where unclaimed property is stored. Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced that the next online auction will happen Friday, Oct. 28. A separate auction already happened on Wednesday. Among...
Thousands of Pennsylvania ballots already cast, no chance to change your mind
(WHTM) – More than one million Pennsylvanians have requested a mail-in ballot for the November 8 election and approximately 738,000 have already been returned. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, “once a voter has completed and returned their mail ballot, they cannot change their vote.” State election officials are asking voters to get their […]
pennbets.com
Latest Casino Name Change: Just Call It Mohegan Pennsylvania
The racetrack-casino formerly known as Mohegan Sun Pocono and even Mohegan Sun at Pocono Downs before that is now going with a pithier name: Mohegan Pennsylvania. The change was announced Monday by Mohegan, the Connecticut-based tribal gaming entity that itself shortened its name earlier this year from Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment.
doylestownpa.org
Mortgage and Housing-Related Assistance for PA Homeowners!
Mortgage and Housing-Related Assistance for Pennsylvania Homeowners who were impacted by COVID-19 is available through the PA Homeowner Assistance Fund. For more information on this program, please visit https://pahaf.org/.
abc27.com
Auction of unclaimed property to be held online
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced on Wednesday that the next online auction of unclaimed property items from the Treasury’s vault will take place on Friday, Oct. 28. This auction includes fine jewelry, coins, currency, and more, the release stated. “This is a unique opportunity to...
This Is The Tastiest Cookie In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the tastiest cookie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Changes coming for Pennsylvania birth certificate access
The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced changes Wednesday to its birth certification application rules.
Lawmakers send Wolf large package of energy tax credits
State lawmakers have voted for an array of tax credits, including a massive incentive designed to help Pennsylvania land one of the hydrogen energy hubs being funded with federal subsidies.
Black, rural voters weigh in on Pennsylvania Senate race
The race was tight as of Monday and the latest RealClearPolitics average of polls showed Oz trailing Fetterman by just more than 2%.
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Allegheny County
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Allegheny County sold a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Oct. 22 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-25-48-55-60, and the red Powerball 18 to win $100,000. Buttermilk Shop ‘n Save in West Mifflin earns a $500 bonus for selling...
Pennsylvania business leaders push for unemployment compensation tax exemption bill
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Dozens of Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce leaders are urging the Pennsylvania General Assembly to support a bill that would exempt Pennsylvania employers from facing potential a tax increase. According to the Department of Labor and Industry, there are an estimated 2,700 Pennsylvania employers who will have their Unemployment Compensation (UC) tax rates […]
travelyouman.com
How Many Counties Are in Pennsylvania (With full list)
How many counties are in Pennsylvania? The state of Pennsylvania has a total of 67 counties. The oldest of them all is Bucks County, PA (founded in 1682) while the newest is Lackawant to County, PA (established in 1878). Philadelphia County, PA is the most populous with 1,526,006 people. Lycoming County, PA (3,222 km2) is the largest County, PA by land area, while Montour County, PA has the smallest (342 km2). Please find a list of all Pennsylvania counties in alphabetical order below.
State officials announce changes to Pennsylvania birth certificate request process
HARRISBURG, Pa. — State officials announced changes to the birth certificate request process on Wednesday. Applicants are now eligible to request a birth certificate at the age of 16, rather than 18. Officials say it's a move that will help some minors experiencing homelessness more easily navigate the foster...
hhsbroadcaster.com
Governor Tom Wolf announces universal free breakfast program for PA students
Hershey High School will be providing free breakfasts for all students due to a state mandated program in Pennsylvania. Governor Wolf announced his $21.5 million dollar plan that will run-through the 2022-23 school year. This money will be funded by the 2021 School Food Services General Fund Appropriation. About 1.7...
Comments / 0