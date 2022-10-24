ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Kick-off time, TV channel announced for LSU's key SEC matchup vs. Alabama

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
When Alabama comes to Baton Rouge on Nov. 5 for a game that will likely decide the SEC West, it will be under the lights at Death Valley.

On Monday, LSU announced that its Week 10 home matchup against the Crimson Tide will be a night game at Tiger Stadium, kicking off at 6 p.m. CT. It will be televised on ESPN.

With LSU’s win over Ole Miss on Saturday, it enters the bye tied with the Crimson Tide atop the division with a 4-1 record in conference play. It will be one of two de facto division titles in the SEC that day, as Georgia will also host Tennessee in a game that should decide the East.

This series has been lopsided in recent years. LSU’s win en route to a national championship in 2019 was its first since 2011. Since then, the Crimson Tide have won the last two matchups. But they look vulnerable this year, and LSU has a major opportunity that didn’t look very possible in Year 1 under Brian Kelly.

