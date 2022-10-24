Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police investigating deadly shooting on Indy’s east side
Police are responding to the area near Emerson and East 38th Street after a reported shooting.
Man taken into custody after SWAT team called out to home on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD enlisted its SWAT team to help take a man armed with a rifle into custody on the east side of Indianapolis. According to police, they were originally called out around 8 a.m. to a burglary in progress on Admiral Drive, not far from 21st and Arlington. Neighbors told police they saw a […]
IMPD: Woman hits pole in deadly accident on Shadeland Ave.
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died in a crash overnight on Shadeland Avenue, IMPD says. Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, a witness to the crash said he was passed by a car going south on S. Shadeland near Fall Creek Road. He told police that driver appeared to be speeding. The vehicle then hit another car […]
WISH-TV
Police: 3 men stop apartment burglar, hold him at gunpoint until police arrive
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Three men stopped an armed burglar who broke into an apartment, according to police. The Kokomo Police Department has arrested 18-year-old Marrell Tyler of Merrillville in the case. According to investigators, officers responded to 2205 S. Washington St. just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday. That’s The...
1 dead after officer-involved shooting
An Investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting involving the Lawrence Police Department.
Police: Juvenile shot at Speedway apartments
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a juvenile was shot and critically injured at Eagle Creek Court apartments in Speedway on Thursday afternoon. According to the Speedway Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 2:40 p.m. on Eagleview Court. The apartments are located near W. 21st Street and Cunningham Road. Police confirmed the victim was a juvenile […]
WISH-TV
1 person dies in overnight crash involving semi on I-65
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person died Tuesday night in a crash involving a semitruck on I-65 on the south side of Indianapolis. The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. near Emerson Avenue and Southport Road, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Several lanes of the interstate...
WIBC.com
One Person Killed After Double Shooting on the East Side
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis metro police are investigating after two people were shot on the city’s east side Tuesday afternoon. IMPD was called to 21st street near Arlington Avenue around 1:30 p.m. They found two people who had been shot when they arrived. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to a hospital.
Greenfield police seek to identify man seen with missing woman
Police are hoping the man has information on where Amber L. Kendall-Guffey might be.
Man critically injured in Anderson hit-and-run
ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was critically injured Sunday in a hit-and-run in Anderson, police said. Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of S. Scatterfield Road after a report of a pedestrian hitting a white or “light-colored” Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck. The pedestrian, a 31-year-old man, was found lying in the roadway. He was […]
Appeals court drops attempted murder conviction for man accused of shooting at Bargersville officer
INDIANAPOLIS — A state appellate judge has overturned an attempted murder conviction for a man accused of shooting at a Bargersville police officer in 2020. According to a ruling in the Court of Appeals of Indiana, the trial court in the 2021 trial of Andrew McQuinn gave the jury instructions “that invaded the province” to […]
Woman describes terrifying carjacking, robbery in Lawrence where she was forced to withdraw money from ATM
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence police confirm they have made an arrest following an armed carjacking in Lawrence this week. The victim said she was not only robbed but kidnapped and forced to sit in her passenger seat while being driven around by a complete stranger. Fortunately, that woman wasn’t hurt and lived to tell the […]
Driver turns himself in after Anderson hit-and-run
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson are looking for a pickup truck that left the scene after hitting and injuring a man Sunday night on Scatterfield Road. Just after 9:20 p.m., Anderson officers found 31-year-old Charles A. Adams III lying in the road on Scatterfield, just north of Mounds Road. Adams was taken to a local Anderson hospital before he was taken to Indianapolis, where he remained in critical condition Monday morning.
2 children airlifted after car driven by 17-year-old rolls during crash in Miami County
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities said a Saturn Ion being driven by a 17-year-old from Peru with two young passengers inside was struck in an intersection and went rolling into a ditch, ejecting one of the passengers. As a result of the accident, both underage passengers — an 8-year-old and a 12-year-old — were airlifted […]
Charges filed in connection with October 12 homicide on Denny Street
An Indianapolis man has been arrested and charged with murder following the Oct. 12 shooting death of Anthony Myers Sr.
Kokomo PD uncover multi-state auto theft ring that targeted high-performance vehicles
KOKOMO, Ind. — A multi-month investigation into the theft of two Dodge Chargers in March led the Kokomo Police Department to discover a larger auto theft ring that spanned multiple states and targetted high-performance vehicles. According to the Kokomo Police Department, the investigation began after two Dodge Chargers were stolen from Kokomo on March 11 […]
Lawrence police investigating armed carjacking, robbery of a woman on Pendleton Pike
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence police are looking for a suspect they say stole a woman’s car at gunpoint and forced her to withdraw money for him from an ATM. According to Lawrence police, a woman was leaving the Dollar Tree in the 8600 block of Pendleton Pike around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon when a suspect […]
Double homicide behind Indy apartment building marks 24 homicides in 24 days in October
Two men are dead following a shooting near 38th and Meridian on Indy's near north side. Police don't know what motivated the violence, but they again urged everyone to resolve conflicts without weapons.
Indianapolis serial bank robber arrested once again after robbing 2 more banks with her daughter
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis serial bank robber is under arrest once again after police say she robbed two more banks on Tuesday, only this time the woman brought her daughter along for the crime spree resulting in both being handcuffed and placed behind bars. Sierra Hunt, 55, was previously arrested in April after being tied […]
Teen sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing at Dollar General
"This is another example of another young man who does something stupid and has access to a weapon," Superior Court Judge Mark Stoner said.
Comments / 0