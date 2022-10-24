ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

FOX59

IMPD: Woman hits pole in deadly accident on Shadeland Ave.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died in a crash overnight on Shadeland Avenue, IMPD says. Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, a witness to the crash said he was passed by a car going south on S. Shadeland near Fall Creek Road. He told police that driver appeared to be speeding. The vehicle then hit another car […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Police: 3 men stop apartment burglar, hold him at gunpoint until police arrive

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Three men stopped an armed burglar who broke into an apartment, according to police. The Kokomo Police Department has arrested 18-year-old Marrell Tyler of Merrillville in the case. According to investigators, officers responded to 2205 S. Washington St. just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday. That’s The...
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Police: Juvenile shot at Speedway apartments

INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a juvenile was shot and critically injured at Eagle Creek Court apartments in Speedway on Thursday afternoon. According to the Speedway Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 2:40 p.m. on Eagleview Court. The apartments are located near W. 21st Street and Cunningham Road. Police confirmed the victim was a juvenile […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 person dies in overnight crash involving semi on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person died Tuesday night in a crash involving a semitruck on I-65 on the south side of Indianapolis. The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. near Emerson Avenue and Southport Road, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Several lanes of the interstate...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

One Person Killed After Double Shooting on the East Side

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis metro police are investigating after two people were shot on the city’s east side Tuesday afternoon. IMPD was called to 21st street near Arlington Avenue around 1:30 p.m. They found two people who had been shot when they arrived. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to a hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man critically injured in Anderson hit-and-run

ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was critically injured Sunday in a hit-and-run in Anderson, police said. Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of S. Scatterfield Road after a report of a pedestrian hitting a white or “light-colored” Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck. The pedestrian, a 31-year-old man, was found lying in the roadway. He was […]
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

Driver turns himself in after Anderson hit-and-run

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson are looking for a pickup truck that left the scene after hitting and injuring a man Sunday night on Scatterfield Road. Just after 9:20 p.m., Anderson officers found 31-year-old Charles A. Adams III lying in the road on Scatterfield, just north of Mounds Road. Adams was taken to a local Anderson hospital before he was taken to Indianapolis, where he remained in critical condition Monday morning.
ANDERSON, IN

