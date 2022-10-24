Rachele Martin, age 50 of Sandusky, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022. She is survived by her husband, seven children and her parents. Services for Rachele Martin will be held on Thursday, October 27, at 10:00 a.m. at the Bethany Mennonite Church at 4949 Deckerville Road in Decker, Michigan. Visitation will be held at the Hacker Funeral Parlors in Sandusky on Tuesday, October 25 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday the 26th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

SANDUSKY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO