ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 159

Bradley Bartlett
3d ago

No kidding, what took so long when all you had to do is read and believe. faith goes a long way. I know that when archeology and science just take a look they will be lead to the truth. Yes, He still sits on the thrown and has no reason to leave it.

Reply(33)
47
Do you know Him ?
3d ago

Luke 11:10 (KJV) For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened.

Reply(1)
24
Bob Smith
2d ago

Per usual, believers and non believers arguing. Obviously science is proving the Bible to be real, hence the article we're all commenting on. To me, this just further proves God is real, which I already knew because He has done a lot for me already. Yes, it's called faith. AA calls it "having a higher power". If God is true, then we must also believe the devil is true. We also must know that God does things to teach us, His children, but that we're also given the choice to believe or not. Idk, religion wasn't my thing before, but it's making more sense to me lately than clown world. I hope that every one of you arguing here in the comments finds Him or yourself, whatever you want to believe in, and quit stupid arguing. We're all His children, meaning we're all humans on this rock we call earth.

Reply(3)
12
Related
natureworldnews.com

The Magnetic Field of the Earth Is Assisting Scholars in Locating the Ruins of Biblical Warfare

TAU and the Hebrew University collaborated on a study that precisely dated 21 destruction levels at 17 archaeological sites in Israel by recreating the direction and/or strength of the earth's magnetic field recorded in charred residues. The new information confirmed Biblical stories of Egyptian, Aramean, Assyrian, and Babylonian military campaigns...
DOPE Quick Reads

Archaeologists Say They Can Verify The Biblical Accounts Of Military Campaigns- Army of Hazael Was Responsible For Some

A study was recently published in the journal of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences indicating that Israeli scientists and archaeologists are a step closer to being able to 'prove' the historical accuracy of the Bible. Archaeomagnetic dating is being utilized to accomplish specific dating of military conquest destruction layers remaining following destruction by fire. [ii]
Ingram Atkinson

Scientists know how the world will end, religion says otherwise

This question has fascinated philosophers, scientists, and religionists for thousands of years. The universe is expanding, and it will continue to do that for as long as matter exists. But what happens when all the matter in the universe disappears? That's what we mean when we say "the end of time." This question has fascinated philosophers, scientists, and religionists for thousands of years—and no one knows how or when our universe will end.
Ingram Atkinson

Who were the ancient giants in the Bible?

Did giants once roam the Earth or is it a figment of the imagination of people of ancient times?. In Genesis 6:4, the Bible tells us that there were giants in the days of Noah. This may seem like an odd statement to make considering that we know so little about them, but there are records from ancient times that can help shed light on this issue. The Bible describes them as giants and evil.
HackerNoon

'It is Some Horrible Inhabitant of Space, Something Unknown to us on Earth'

"I thought you knew him well. It is a surprise to me to find that there is any prominent man who is not an especial friend of yours. At any rate you know him as well as anyone of the staff, so I'll give you the assignment." For eighty vertical miles Carpenter and Bond blasted their way—only to be trapped by the extraordinary monsters of the heaviside layer. "What's he up to now?" I asked. "He's going to try to punch a hole in the heaviside layer." "But that's impossible," I cried. "How can anyone...."
Ingram Atkinson

The mysterious Book of Enoch and the reasoning it’s not in the Bible is interesting

The book of Enoch contains a lot of info that was controversial for it's time. The book of Enoch is an ancient Jewish religious work, traditionally ascribed to Enoch, the great-grandfather of Noah. It has been completely lost and its various sections have been scattered throughout various works. The older sections (mainly in the Book of the Watchers) of the text are estimated to date from about 300 BC, and the latest part (Book of Parables) probably was composed at the end of the 1st century BC."
France 24

First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA

The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
Anita Durairaj

The altar of the Golden Calf worshipped by the ancient Israelites still exists today

Credit: the Providence Lithograph Company; Public Domain Image. The Golden Calf idol was a symbol of strength and virility. The idol was first mentioned in the book of Exodus in the Bible. The book of Exodus states that when Moses went up to Mount Sinai, the Israelites became impatient and demanded that a "god" be brought forth before them. Thus, the Golden Calf was created for them.
Andrei Tapalaga

Where Is the Spear That Killed Jesus?

Fresco by Fra Angelico, Dominican monastery at San Marco, Florence, showing the lance piercing the side of Jesus on the cross (c. 1440)Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. In religion, everyone uses their own intuition to make decisions. This also applies to the death of Jesus. Some say that he was killed from the loss of blood due to the crucifixion. Others have come to the conclusion that the spear which killed Jesus Christ has been kept hidden from the public because those who think it delivered the fatal blow view the relic as being full of evil. Jesus had been speared by a Roman soldier, according to John 19:34.
Yana Bostongirl

Captured Allied Soldiers Were Cruelly Forced Into Tiny Bamboo Cages and Fed to Vicious Sharks in the Pig Basket Atrocity

Following their surrender to the Japanese Imperial Army in East Java, Indonesia in 1942, around 200 Allied soldiers took to the hills around Malang to form pockets of guerilla resistance. They were eventually captured by the Kempetai, the military police arm of the Imperial Japanese Army and what resulted was a horrific war crime known as the Pig Basket atrocity.
Washington Examiner

The Other Slavery exposes the 1619 Project's fraud

According to Nikole Hannah-Jones's myth, U.S. history didn’t really begin until August 1619, when about 20 slaves were sold to the governor of the Virginia colony by a British privateer. This “beginning of American slavery” is central to our nation’s history, Hannah-Jones argues, because black Americans would go on to become “the perfecters of this democracy.”
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy