sanilacbroadcasting.com
Victor Hernalsteen, 97
Victor Hernalsteen, age 97 of Ubly, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022. He is survived by his four children, 19 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Services for Victor Hernalsteen will be held on Friday, October 28, at 3:00 p.m. at the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly, with visitation being held at the funeral home on Friday, starting at 11:00 a.m. and running until time of service.
Agnes Romskin-Ferguson, 90
Agnes Romskin-Ferguson, age 90 of Brown City, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. She is survived by her two daughters, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Services for Agnes Romskin-Ferguson will be held on Thursday, October 27, at 11:00 a.m. at the Carman Funeral Home in Brown City. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 26, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Rachele Martin, 50
Rachele Martin, age 50 of Sandusky, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022. She is survived by her husband, seven children and her parents. Services for Rachele Martin will be held on Thursday, October 27, at 10:00 a.m. at the Bethany Mennonite Church at 4949 Deckerville Road in Decker, Michigan. Visitation will be held at the Hacker Funeral Parlors in Sandusky on Tuesday, October 25 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday the 26th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
