ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Clinical diagnoses of autism spectrum disorder mostly consistent with, without Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule

Clinical diagnoses of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) with and without the reference standard Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule (ADOS) are consistent in 90.0 percent of cases, according to a study published online Oct. 17 in JAMA Pediatrics. William Barbaresi, M.D., from Boston Children's Hospital, and colleagues examined consistency between clinical diagnosis...
psychologytoday.com

Daydreaming Helps the Brain Pick Up Faint Whispers of Memory

When the mind's focus disengages from the task at hand, brain noise gets quieter so the cortex can pick up faint whispers of memory. Daydreaming-induced brain silence is caused by inhibition of circuits that communicate with the cortex via the thalamus. Reduced thalamocortical excitation makes it easier for the cortex...
psychologytoday.com

Neurological Effects of COVID-19 Linked to 3 Cytokines

COVID-19 prompts a storm of inflammatory cytokines that penetrate the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and directly affect the brain. Neurological symptoms from COVID-19 appear to be due to peripheral IL6 crossing the BBB and inducing brain cells to produce IL12 and IL13. The inability to cross the BBB hampers promising drug...
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover essential step in recharging the eye's light-sensing retina

Scientists have discovered a mechanism by which an area of a protein shape-shifts to convert vitamin A into a form usable by the eye's light-sensing photoreceptor cells. A previously uncharacterized area of the protein known as RPE65 spontaneously turns spiral-shaped when it encounters intracellular membranes, or thin structures that surround different parts of a cell.
Interesting Engineering

Scientists finally solved the mystery of 'hair-like' structures found on almost all human cells

Synapses are the junctions between neurons (nerve cells) where signals cross, often involving chemicals called neurotransmitters, allowing neurons to communicate. Such communication is fundamental in linking the sensory organs of the nervous system to the brain, which regulates everything from your mind to your muscles as well as organ functions. In other words, communication between your nerve cells plays a role in everything you think, feel, and do.
MedicalXpress

Researchers highlight the concerning 20-year knowledge gap on young adult brain health

Researchers at the Global Brain Health Institute (GBHI) at Trinity College have highlighted a stark knowledge gap on brain health spanning 20 years in young adults, in an editorial recently published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ). The editorial is a call to action for an increased research focus on...
MedicalXpress

'That just sounds wrong': New study shows how our brains tell us when a sound is off

Whether it's a car door not properly closed, a shanked kick in football, or a misplaced note in music, our ears tell us when something doesn't sound right. A team of neuroscientists has recently uncovered how the brain works to make distinctions between "right" and "wrong" sounds—research that provides a deeper understanding of how we learn complex audio-motor tasks like speaking or playing music.
MedicalXpress

New method for measuring brain activity could help multiple sclerosis patients

Researchers of the Human Brain Project have developed a new methodology to calculate the delay of signal propagations in brains of patients suffering from multiple sclerosis, a chronic inflammatory disease that affects more than 2 million people worldwide. The results have been published in the Journal of Neuroscience by researchers at the Institut de Neurosciences des Systèmes, Marseille, France and of the University of Naples Parthenope and the University of Campania, Caserta in Italy.
Medical News Today

Scientists find the brain cells that drive us to eat fat, sugar

Researchers investigated the neural activity underlying the consumption of fatty and sugary foods and activity levels. They looked at the effect of a specific cluster of neurons in the brain’s emotional center—the amygdala— on energy consumption and energy expenditure. They tested this by turning these brain cells...
MedicalXpress

Research team presents new data on how intermittent fasting affects female hormones

Intermittent fasting has been shown to be an effective way to lose weight, but critics have worried that the practice may have a negative impact on women's reproductive hormones. Now, a team of University of Illinois Chicago researchers has published a study in Obesity that brings new evidence to the table.
MedicalXpress

Flu and RSV viruses found to fuse together to form hybrid viruses

A team of researchers at the University of Glasgow has found that when placed together in human tissue, the influenza virus A and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) can fuse together, forming a hybrid virus. In their paper published in the journal Nature Microbiology, the group describes how they conducted experiments that involved mixing different types of viruses in Petri dishes containing human lung cells and what they found by doing so.
Sun City Independent

New study reveals COVID effects on brain

A study conducted by Banner Sun Health Research Institute researchers revealed new information and findings on how the COVID-19 virus invades the human brain. The study is the most comprehensive research on COVID-19 in the brain to date. Led by Drs. Geidy Serrano and Thomas Beach, the study looked at the brains of 42 people who died of COVID-19 and 107 control subjects, all from the institute’s Brain and Body Donation program, who did not have the virus from 2019 to 2021.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy