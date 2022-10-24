Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
MLB Rumors: Giants Will Do ‘Whatever It Takes' to Land Aaron Judge
Report: Giants will do 'whatever it takes' to land Judge originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The MLB offseason has yet to begin and the free agent rumors already are heating up for the Giants. San Francisco is rumored to be a potential suitor for New York Yankees slugger Aaron...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Brewers' David Stearns Stepping Away, Linked to Mets, Astros
Brewers' David Stearns stepping away, linked to Mets, Astros originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. David Stearns announced on Thursday that he is stepping away from the Milwaukee Brewers as president of baseball operations. Stearns will continue to serve the franchise in an advisory role to owner Mark Attanasio and...
Phillies finalize 2022 World Series roster | See who's playing in the Fall Classic
The Philadelphia Phillies have finalized their World Series roster.
Comments / 0